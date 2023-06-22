Trending
June 22, 2023 / 7:15 PM

Moderna submits updated COVID-19 vaccine to FDA

By Simon Druker
Pharmaceutical firm Moderna on Thursday submitted an updated application for its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Photo courtesy of Moderna
June 22 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical firm Moderna on Thursday submitted an updated application for its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company's application pertains to its messenger RNA vaccine for the virus.

The newest version of the company's vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the virus, which is currently one of the most prominent strains in the United States.

Moderna hopes to have FDA approval in time for the fall flu season.

The update is in line with FDA recommendations.

"The agility of our mRNA platform has enabled us to update Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, to target XBB variants with speed and clinical rigor. We have been working diligently for months to build ample supply, with doses ready to ship in time for the fall vaccination season in the Northern Hemisphere," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

"In addition, our preliminary clinical testing has demonstrated that mRNA-1273.815 is effective in generating an immune response against the current XBB variants of concern. Over the past three years, Spikevax has consistently reduced hospitalizations and severe disease outcomes from COVID-19, and we encourage individuals to speak to their healthcare providers about receiving an updated vaccine."

Moderna continues to list injection site pain as the most common side effect from the vaccine, as well as headache, fatigue, myalgia and chills.

The company last week said preclinical trial data from studies on mice pointed to the new vaccine producing a stronger response against XBB variants of the virus than previous versions.

