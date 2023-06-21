Researchers: Biodegradable gel shows promise helping damaged cartilage heal

1/2

Linglan Fu holds the hydrogel. Photo by Alex Walls

June 21 (UPI) -- Researchers in Canada and Chinese said a new biodegradable gel has shown great promise in helping heal damaged cartilage, which is critical to knee and hip movement. The results of the University of British Columbia-led study on a biodegradable gel tht functions as an artificial scaffold were published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature. The research details the joining of properties that could help cartilage regenerate. Advertisement

Cartilage is key to smooth joint movement and when it is damaged, it can cause pain, reduce function and lead to arthritis.

"Cartilage is tricky," said senior author Hongbin Li, a professor in the UBC's Department of Chemistry. "Articular cartilage repair represents an important medical challenge because naturally speaking, it doesn't repair itself."

Li said any substance that assist cartilage regenerate must be mechanically still enough to avoid bending or being deformed, yet tough enough to resist breaking and avoid being brittle.

The researchers said they believe a biodegradable cartilage implant strikes that delicate balance of being stiff and strong.

The University of British Columbia team used a new method to stiffen a protein gel without diluting its toughness by tangling together the chains of a particular protein that made up the gel network.

"These entangled chains can move, which allows energy, for instance, the impact from jumping, to be dissipated, just like shock absorbers in bikes," said Linglan Fu, who conducted the research as a doctoral student at UBC's Department of Chemistry.

"In addition, we combined this with an existing method of folding and unfolding proteins, which also allows for energy dissipation."

The gel the authors created was tough enough to resist being cut by s scalpel and resisted compression, comparing favorably to actual articular cartilage. The gel was able to rapidly recover its original shape after compression, as real cartilage does after jumping.

In research on rabbits, the implanted with the gel showed notable signs of repair of articular cartilage 12 weeks after implantation. The gel also appears to avoid being rejected by the animal's body.

"The researchers observed bone tissue growth similar to the existing tissue, and regenerated tissue close to existing cartilage for the gel implant group -- much better results than they saw with a control group," researchers said.

"This just shows how complex this area of research is, and the need to take into account the many different physical and biochemical cues and factors when designing these scaffolds," said co-author Dr. Qing Jiang, a professor and surgeon at Nanjing University.

Researchers said the gel is still premature for human trials and that more animal testing is needed to move forward. They said the current gel needs to be more refined from its current composition to promote cell regeneration.

"By optimizing both biochemical and biomechanical cues together, we will see in the future whether these new scaffolds can lead to even better outcomes," Li said.