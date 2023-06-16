Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 16, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Intermittent fasting may help ward off Type 2 diabetes

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Early time-restricted feeding reduced blood sugar fluctuations and decreased the time that blood sugar was above normal levels throughout the day, and this was independent of any weight loss, a new study found. Photo by Bella H./Pixabay
Early time-restricted feeding reduced blood sugar fluctuations and decreased the time that blood sugar was above normal levels throughout the day, and this was independent of any weight loss, a new study found. Photo by Bella H./Pixabay

Intermittent fasting is all the rage due to the lengthy list of health benefits associated with this style of eating.

Now, a new, small study suggests that one type of intermittent fasting -- early time-restricted eating -- may be key for preventing Type 2 diabetes in people who are at high risk for the blood sugar disease.

Advertisement

The study included 10 people with prediabetes and obesity. Prediabetes refers to when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be defined as diabetes. Obesity is also considered a major risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

Folks in the study ate 80% of their daily calories before 1 p.m (early time-restricted feeding) or half of their calories after 4 p.m (usual eating) for one week, and then they switched to the opposite group during the second week.

RELATED U.S. sees sharp rise in rate of pregnant women who have diabetes

Early time-restricted feeding reduced blood sugar fluctuations and decreased the time that blood sugar was above normal levels throughout the day, and this was independent of any weight loss.

Advertisement

"There is a large body of evidence that eating early in the day is beneficial for metabolic health, and many people experience weight loss even though their calories may not be restricted, but it was unclear whether these benefits were related to weight loss or independent, and this study suggests they are independent," said study author Dr. Joanne Bruno. She is an endocrinology fellow at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

"This may be a helpful dietary strategy for diabetes prevention," Bruno said.

RELATED FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic

Time-restricted eating doesn't require calorie counting, she said. "It is just regular eating with the majority of calories consumed early in the day, which is easier to follow than other types of programs."

The trial results were presented Thursday at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, in Chicago. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal. Experts not involved with the study pointed out that longer, larger studies are needed before any conclusions are drawn, and they noted that many people won't want to limit their eating to this early window of time. This study "adds some weight to the long-held idea to avoid eating before bed, but it will be difficult for most people to minimize eating after 1 p.m.," said Dr. Scott Kahan, director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness, in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

The human body is much more insulin-sensitive in the morning, explained Krista Varady, a professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois at Chicago. "[We] can put away sugar much better when we wake up, and then the ability to put away sugar slowly decreases over the course of the day," she said. "It would make sense that consuming most of our calories earlier in the day would be good for blood sugar regulation."

RELATED New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes

Varady said that the main reason intermittent fasting produces metabolic improvements is because people lose weight and belly fat. "Losing weight has a downstream effect of improving cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and blood sugar regulation," she said.

The study did have some limitations, including its small size and short duration, she noted.

"While eating most of our food earlier in the day may be helpful, we still need more studies to confirm this, but we also need to consider social eating," Varady added. "I don't think most Americans will adopt early eating patterns, as it would make it too difficult to socialize."

More information

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has more on types of intermittent fasting.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Nearly 1 in 5 adults say they've been diagnosed with depression, CDC says
Health News // 12 hours ago
Nearly 1 in 5 adults say they've been diagnosed with depression, CDC says
June 15 (UPI) -- Nearly one in five adults have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lifetimes, according to a study released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hassles getting healthcare coverage harm care, report finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Hassles getting healthcare coverage harm care, report finds
A majority of insured Americans have struggled with a wide array of stumbling blocks when trying to get coverage for their healthcare needs, a new national survey shows.
Men more likely than women to die of drug overdose
Health News // 20 hours ago
Men more likely than women to die of drug overdose
American men die of drug overdoses at a higher rate than women, but new research shows that difference can't be completely explained by factors like misuse or greater use.
Officials report steady increase in rates of suicides, homicides among young Americans
Health News // 20 hours ago
Officials report steady increase in rates of suicides, homicides among young Americans
Suicides and homicides among young Americans are steadily increasing, U.S. federal health officials reported Thursday.
ADHD drugs may backfire for people without the condition
Health News // 1 day ago
ADHD drugs may backfire for people without the condition
So-called "smart drugs" meant to enhance brain performance are more likely to leave users ineffectually spinning in place, a new study has found.
Antibiotic may reduce endometriosis lesions, Japanese researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Antibiotic may reduce endometriosis lesions, Japanese researchers say
June 14 (UPI) -- Japanese researchers said in a new study that an antibiotic used for Fusobacterium can be taken to reduce lesions associated with endometriosis.
Lung cancer drug alectinib may be less effective when taken with low-fat breakfast
Health News // 1 day ago
Lung cancer drug alectinib may be less effective when taken with low-fat breakfast
The lung cancer drug alectinib (Alecensa) is more potent when taken with a fuller breakfast, or lunch, than when taken with a low-fat breakfast, researchers report.
Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s
Most women diagnosed with early breast cancer will become long-term survivors, according to new research that finds a substantial reduction in the risk of death since the 1990s.
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved over-the-counter marketing for Eroxon, as a first-of-its-kind topical gel for erectile dysfunction.
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
COVID-19 caused more than 20 million Americans to lose their ability to smell and taste, and at least 25% haven't regained those vital senses, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ADHD drugs may backfire for people without the condition
ADHD drugs may backfire for people without the condition
Nearly 1 in 5 adults say they've been diagnosed with depression, CDC says
Nearly 1 in 5 adults say they've been diagnosed with depression, CDC says
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Officials report steady increase in rates of suicides, homicides among young Americans
Officials report steady increase in rates of suicides, homicides among young Americans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement