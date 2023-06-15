Trending
Health News
June 15, 2023

Nearly 1 in 5 adults say they've been diagnosed with depression, CDC says

By Matt Bernardini

June 15 (UPI) -- Nearly one in five adults have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lifetimes, according to a study released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report found that 18.4 percent of people have been diagnosed with depression, but it varies substantially by state. West Virginia was the top spot with 27.5 percent of its residents being diagnosed.

"There was considerable geographic variation in the prevalence of depression, with the highest state and county estimates of depression observed along the Appalachian and southern Mississippi Valley regions," researchers from the CDC and Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education in Tennessee wrote in the new report. "This report provides current estimates of national, state-level, and county-level prevalence of adults reporting a lifetime diagnosis of depression."

Many of the highest states were in the Appalachian region and in the south. After West Virginia, the next nine were Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Vermont, Alabama, Louisiana, Washington, Missouri, and Montana.

Nearly one in four women were diagnosed with depression, compared with 13.3 percent of men.

There was also an age gap, with more than 20 percent of adults ages 18-24 being diagnosed, compared with 14.2 percent of adults 65 and older.

"The fact that Americans are more depressed and struggling after this time of incredible stress and isolation is perhaps not surprising," Dr. Rebecca Brendel, president of the American Psychiatric Association, which was not involved in the new research, said in May, according to CNN. "There are lingering effects on our health, especially our mental health, from the past three years that disrupted everything we knew."

Latest Headlines

Hassles getting healthcare coverage harm care, report finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Hassles getting healthcare coverage harm care, report finds
A majority of insured Americans have struggled with a wide array of stumbling blocks when trying to get coverage for their healthcare needs, a new national survey shows.
Men more likely than women to die of drug overdose
Health News // 8 hours ago
Men more likely than women to die of drug overdose
American men die of drug overdoses at a higher rate than women, but new research shows that difference can't be completely explained by factors like misuse or greater use.
Officials report steady increase in rates of suicides, homicides among young Americans
Health News // 8 hours ago
Officials report steady increase in rates of suicides, homicides among young Americans
Suicides and homicides among young Americans are steadily increasing, U.S. federal health officials reported Thursday.
ADHD drugs may backfire for people without the condition
Health News // 12 hours ago
ADHD drugs may backfire for people without the condition
So-called "smart drugs" meant to enhance brain performance are more likely to leave users ineffectually spinning in place, a new study has found.
Antibiotic may reduce endometriosis lesions, Japanese researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Antibiotic may reduce endometriosis lesions, Japanese researchers say
June 14 (UPI) -- Japanese researchers said in a new study that an antibiotic used for Fusobacterium can be taken to reduce lesions associated with endometriosis.
Lung cancer drug alectinib may be less effective when taken with low-fat breakfast
Health News // 1 day ago
Lung cancer drug alectinib may be less effective when taken with low-fat breakfast
The lung cancer drug alectinib (Alecensa) is more potent when taken with a fuller breakfast, or lunch, than when taken with a low-fat breakfast, researchers report.
Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s
Health News // 1 day ago
Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s
Most women diagnosed with early breast cancer will become long-term survivors, according to new research that finds a substantial reduction in the risk of death since the 1990s.
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved over-the-counter marketing for Eroxon, as a first-of-its-kind topical gel for erectile dysfunction.
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
COVID-19 caused more than 20 million Americans to lose their ability to smell and taste, and at least 25% haven't regained those vital senses, a new study says.
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
Health News // 2 days ago
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
A new study finds that people working with artificial intelligence (AI) systems can be lonely, suffer from insomnia and drink more heavily after work.
