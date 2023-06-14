Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 14, 2023 / 11:08 AM

Lung cancer drug alectinib may be less effective when taken with low-fat breakfast

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Taking alectinib with low-fat yogurt resulted in 14% less exposure to the drug than a continental breakfast, and 20% less than lunch, researchers found. Photo by Julio César Velásquez Mejía/Pixabay
Taking alectinib with low-fat yogurt resulted in 14% less exposure to the drug than a continental breakfast, and 20% less than lunch, researchers found. Photo by Julio César Velásquez Mejía/Pixabay

The lung cancer drug alectinib (Alecensa) is more potent when taken with a fuller breakfast, or lunch, than when taken with a low-fat breakfast, researchers report.

The Dutch team evaluated 20 patients who took one of two daily doses of alectinib with either low-fat yogurt alone, a full continental breakfast, or a lunch of their choosing. Low-fat yogurt resulted in 14% less exposure to the drug than a continental breakfast, and 20% less than lunch, the researchers found.

Advertisement

The report was published Monday in the JNCCN, Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

"This is important information for patients, since we know that higher alectinib concentrations in blood could result in more efficacy of the drug, a longer treatment duration and therefore, hopefully, a better survival," said lead researcher Daan Lanser, from the Erasmus Cancer Institute at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

RELATED Rate of disability among U.S. cancer survivors doubles in 20 years

"Sometimes, we hear that patients are advised to take their twice daily alectinib strictly 12 hours apart, with the result that some patients will take it with just a small snack in the morning or evening. We believe that taking it with a substantial meal containing enough fat is far more important for the absorption and efficacy of the treatment than to wait 12 hours between doses," Lanser said in a journal news release.

Advertisement

"This important study highlights the key role of diet on the efficacy of oral cancer drugs," said Dr. Sandip Patel, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

"Medication-diet interactions are just as important as medication-medication interactions for oral cancer treatments," said Patel, who was not involved in this research.

RELATED Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates

Alectinib is what's known as a small molecule kinase inhibitor. It's used to treat some types of advanced lung cancer. Maintaining therapeutic doses long-term is key to this drug's activity, Patel explained.

The findings of this study highlight "the need for education and dietary modification for patients taking these drugs long-term," he said in the release.

More information

For more on lung cancer, see the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Trial shows immunotherapy drug Opdivo is safe, effective against Hodgkin lymphoma

Latest Headlines

Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s
Health News // 1 hour ago
Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s
Most women diagnosed with early breast cancer will become long-term survivors, according to new research that finds a substantial reduction in the risk of death since the 1990s.
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved over-the-counter marketing for Eroxon, as a first-of-its-kind topical gel for erectile dysfunction.
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
COVID-19 caused more than 20 million Americans to lose their ability to smell and taste, and at least 25% haven't regained those vital senses, a new study says.
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
Health News // 1 day ago
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
A new study finds that people working with artificial intelligence (AI) systems can be lonely, suffer from insomnia and drink more heavily after work.
At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys
Health News // 1 day ago
At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys
June 12 (UPI) -- Researchers in the field of nephrology were awarded their shares of a $9.2 million prize at phase two of the KidneyX Summit in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Gene therapy for sickle cell disease appears safe and effective in clinical trial
Health News // 2 days ago
Gene therapy for sickle cell disease appears safe and effective in clinical trial
A clinical trial that's attempting to discover a cure for sickle cell disease has found a new gene therapy to be safe and successful in four patients.
Diabetes drug metformin may cut risk of long COVID
Health News // 2 days ago
Diabetes drug metformin may cut risk of long COVID
Metformin cut the risk of long COVID by about 40% for patients who received a two-week course of the drug while battling their infection, the researchers reported.
Use of hallucinogens like mushrooms, PCP doubles among young adults, study finds
Health News // 4 days ago
Use of hallucinogens like mushrooms, PCP doubles among young adults, study finds
Young American adults have doubled their use of non-LSD hallucinogens in just a few years, a new report warns.
Rate of disability among U.S. cancer survivors doubles in 20 years
Health News // 4 days ago
Rate of disability among U.S. cancer survivors doubles in 20 years
The percentage of cancer survivors who struggle with a disability has doubled in the past 20 years, new research shows.
Staying socially active may help seniors maintain optimal health
Health News // 5 days ago
Staying socially active may help seniors maintain optimal health
Staying socially active can also help older adults age their best, according to new research that pinpoints volunteering and recreational activities as important for seniors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys
At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys
Use of hallucinogens like mushrooms, PCP doubles among young adults, study finds
Use of hallucinogens like mushrooms, PCP doubles among young adults, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement