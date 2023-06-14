Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 14, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Antibiotic may reduce endometriosis lesions, Japanese researchers say

By Clyde Hughes
Fusobacterium (white dots) is seen near the uterus (endometrium) of endometriosis patients. Photo by Professor Yutaka Kondo
Fusobacterium (white dots) is seen near the uterus (endometrium) of endometriosis patients. Photo by Professor Yutaka Kondo

June 14 (UPI) -- Japanese researchers said in a new study that an antibiotic used for Fusobacterium can be taken to reduce lesions associated with endometriosis.

The results of the research from a group connected with the Nagoya University's Graduate School of Medicine and iGCORE were published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Advertisement

The study's authors suggest that the findings could lead to new treatments for the formation of lesions associated with endometriosis.

The lesions are a gynecological disorder characterized by endometrial tissue usually found inside the uterus being found outside it.

RELATED Control of high blood pressure may reduce stroke risk

One in 10 women ages 15 to 49 suffers from endometriosis, a disorder that can cause lifelong health problems, including pelvic pain and infertility.

While it can be treated using hormone therapy and surgical resection, those procedures sometimes can lead to serious side effects, and recurrence, along with having a significant impact on pregnancy.

The research group, in collaboration with the National Cancer Center, discovered that the uterus of mice infected with Fusobacterium had more and heavier lesions. The mice, however, that had been given an antibiotic to eradicate Fusobacterium saw improved lesion formation.

RELATED Skin conditions may indicate underlying rheumatic disease

Fusobacterium are generally treated in the United States with so-called beta-lamtam antibiotics, which include penicillin and cephalosporin.

Advertisement

"In this study, we demonstrated that the Fusobacterium-TAGLN-endometriosis axis is frequently dysregulated in endometriosis," said Professor Yutaka Kondo, who led the study.

"Our data provide a strong and novel rationale for targeting Fusobacterium as a non-hormonal antibiotic-based treatment for endometriosis."

Researchers said their probe found that a protein called transgelin, or TAGLN, was often upregulated in patients with endometriosis. The protein is associated with the development of endometriosis.

"Eradication of this bacterium by the antibiotic treatment could be an approach to treat endometriosis for women who are positive for fusobacteria infection, and such women could be easily identified by vaginal swab or uterus swab," Kondo said.

Latest Headlines

Lung cancer drug alectinib may be less effective when taken with low-fat breakfast
Health News // 3 hours ago
Lung cancer drug alectinib may be less effective when taken with low-fat breakfast
The lung cancer drug alectinib (Alecensa) is more potent when taken with a fuller breakfast, or lunch, than when taken with a low-fat breakfast, researchers report.
Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s
Health News // 4 hours ago
Risk of death from breast cancer plummets since 1990s
Most women diagnosed with early breast cancer will become long-term survivors, according to new research that finds a substantial reduction in the risk of death since the 1990s.
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved over-the-counter marketing for Eroxon, as a first-of-its-kind topical gel for erectile dysfunction.
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
COVID-19 caused more than 20 million Americans to lose their ability to smell and taste, and at least 25% haven't regained those vital senses, a new study says.
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
Health News // 1 day ago
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
A new study finds that people working with artificial intelligence (AI) systems can be lonely, suffer from insomnia and drink more heavily after work.
At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys
Health News // 1 day ago
At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys
June 12 (UPI) -- Researchers in the field of nephrology were awarded their shares of a $9.2 million prize at phase two of the KidneyX Summit in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Gene therapy for sickle cell disease appears safe and effective in clinical trial
Health News // 2 days ago
Gene therapy for sickle cell disease appears safe and effective in clinical trial
A clinical trial that's attempting to discover a cure for sickle cell disease has found a new gene therapy to be safe and successful in four patients.
Diabetes drug metformin may cut risk of long COVID
Health News // 2 days ago
Diabetes drug metformin may cut risk of long COVID
Metformin cut the risk of long COVID by about 40% for patients who received a two-week course of the drug while battling their infection, the researchers reported.
Use of hallucinogens like mushrooms, PCP doubles among young adults, study finds
Health News // 5 days ago
Use of hallucinogens like mushrooms, PCP doubles among young adults, study finds
Young American adults have doubled their use of non-LSD hallucinogens in just a few years, a new report warns.
Rate of disability among U.S. cancer survivors doubles in 20 years
Health News // 5 days ago
Rate of disability among U.S. cancer survivors doubles in 20 years
The percentage of cancer survivors who struggle with a disability has doubled in the past 20 years, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of topical gel Eroxon for erectile dysfunction
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Full sense of smell hasn't returned after COVID-19 infection for millions of Americans
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
Working with AI associated with loneliness, insomnia, alcohol use
At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys
At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement