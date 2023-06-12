At KidneyX Summit, researchers rewarded for advances in artificial kidneys

June 12 (UPI) -- Researchers in the field of nephrology were awarded their shares of a $9.2 million prize at phase two of the KidneyX Summit in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the American Society of Nephrology have partnered to support the development of artificial kidneys. Phase two focused on researchers that developed artificial kidneys from regenerative medicine, cellular engineering, tissue engineering, systems biology and synthetic biology.

An estimated 850 million people have a form of kidney disease. Thirteen people die while waiting for a kidney transplant every day.

John R. Sedor, chair of the KidneyX steering committee, said advancements in kidney treatments have been slow to come for the last 50 years. The competition has helped encourage new innovations to address the needs of those facing kidney disease.

"The Artificial Kidney Prize Phase 2 winners highlight paradigm-shifting solutions in xenotransplantation and regenerative medicine that are being developed to reduce the burdens of kidney disease," Sedor said in a statement.

Six winners in phase two of the competition will receive $1 million. Phase one -- research to advance the functionality, effectiveness and reliability of artificial kidneys -- was awarded in 2021.

There were two phase one winners: Matt Tector, solving the donor kidney shortage, and David K.C. Kooper, working with alemtuzumab induction therapy in monkeys with life-supporting pig kidney transplants. Both received $1.6 million.

Phase two winners are:

Anthony Atala, 3D vascularized biomimetic renal construct platform for accelerated vascular integration.

William Chang, engineering bioartificial kidneys: combining kidney organoids and peritoneal dialysis.

Nils Olof Lindstrom, draining artificial kidneys by connecting synchronized nephrons to synthetic organizers.

Harald C. Ott, manufacturing and system dynamics tools enabling autonomous blood purification implants.

Shuvo Roy, immunoprotective bioreactor for kidney cell encapsulation.

Ben Shepherd, bioengineered therapies for patients with kidney failure.

"HHS is excited and remains committed to advancing kidney care through the KidneyX partnership. I congratulate the winners of the Artificial Kidney Prize Phase 2 competition," Rachel L. Levin, assistant secretary for health admiral, said in a statement. "This prize competition is leading us into the next steps for advancements and solutions in the artificial kidney developments."