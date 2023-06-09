Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 9, 2023 / 11:02 AM

Staying socially active may help seniors maintain optimal health

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent study showed that older adults who participated in volunteer work and recreational activities were more likely to maintain excellent health. They also were less likely to develop physical, cognitive ("thinking"), mental or emotional problems. Photo by MabelAmber/Pixabay
A recent study showed that older adults who participated in volunteer work and recreational activities were more likely to maintain excellent health. They also were less likely to develop physical, cognitive ("thinking"), mental or emotional problems. Photo by MabelAmber/Pixabay

The benefits of friendships and activity aren't just for the young.

Staying socially active can also help older adults age their best, according to new research that pinpoints volunteering and recreational activities as important for seniors.

Advertisement

"Although the study's observational nature prohibits the determination of causality, it makes intuitive sense that social activity is associated with successful aging," said study co-author Mabel Ho, a doctoral candidate at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work and the Institute of Life Course and Aging.

"Being socially active is important no matter how old we are. Feeling connected and engaged can boost our mood, reduce our sense of loneliness and isolation, and improve our mental health and overall health," Ho added in a university news release.

RELATED Daily supplements of amino acid taurine slowed aging in study of lab mice

To study this, the researchers analyzed data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging of more than 7,000 Canadians aged 60 and older, following them for three years. The investigators only included those in excellent health at baseline, which was about 45% of the respondents.

The findings showed that those who participated in volunteer work and recreational activities were more likely to maintain excellent health. They also were less likely to develop physical, cognitive ("thinking"), mental or emotional problems.

Advertisement

Successful aging was freedom from any serious physical, cognitive, mental or emotional conditions that prevent daily activities. It also meant having high levels of self-reported happiness, and good physical and mental health.

RELATED Study: Volunteer work, recreation activity could lead to 'successful aging'

The researchers took a broader view of successful aging than some studies have. Respondents could still be considered to be aging successfully if they had a chronic illness, as long as they were free from disabling chronic pain and could engage in everyday activities. The definition also included subjective perception from the participants. Subjective perception means that it is based on personal opinions and feelings rather than on facts.

The study found that 72% of respondents who participated in volunteer or recreational activities at the start of the study were still aging successfully three years later. That compared with just two-thirds of those not participating in these activities.

The researchers then considered a wide range of sociodemographic characteristics, finding that respondents who participated in recreational activities and volunteer or charity work were 15% and 17% more likely to maintain excellent health by the end of the study.

RELATED Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health

Doctors can "prescribe" social activities for their patients to encourage them to engage in these activities, the authors suggested.

The study was published online recently in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on healthy aging.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Daily supplements of amino acid taurine slowed aging in study of lab mice
Health News // 6 hours ago
Daily supplements of amino acid taurine slowed aging in study of lab mice
An amino acid found in meat, fish and energy drinks might be a key regulator of aging in animals, a new study suggests.
Committee recommends FDA approve RSV treatment for infants
Health News // 15 hours ago
Committee recommends FDA approve RSV treatment for infants
June 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted on Thursday in favor of approving a new respiratory syncytial virus treatment for infants.
New transplant method could expand supply of donor hearts
Health News // 23 hours ago
New transplant method could expand supply of donor hearts
A new transplant method that "reanimates" donor hearts appears safe and effective, a new clinical trial has found. The advance could substantially expand the supply of donor hearts available in the United States.
Study: Experimental cancer drug may slow heart disease-related inflammation
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Experimental cancer drug may slow heart disease-related inflammation
June 8 (UPI) -- Preliminary tests of an experimental cancer drug appear to slow inflammation linked to heart disease, giving hope for a new therapy, researchers said in a study released Thursday.
CDC warns of deadly meningitis linked to Mexican surgical clinics
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC warns of deadly meningitis linked to Mexican surgical clinics
U.S. health officials are urgently trying to reach people who've recently had medical procedures at clinics in Matamoros, Mexico, because they may be at risk of potentially fatal fungal meningitis.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
As a huge plume of smoke from over 400 Canadian wildfires swept south and turned New York City into a landscape that resembled Mars more than Earth, heart experts warned that air pollution can damage your heart.
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Health News // 1 day ago
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Researchers studying preseason and regular season concussion rates in college sports found that women's gymnastics led all others for its concussion rate in the preseason.
Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates
Health News // 1 day ago
Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates
Folks who are loaded down with medical debt are less likely to survive a bout of cancer, a new study reports.
Switching to zero-emission vehicles could save 90,000 lives by 2050, report suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Switching to zero-emission vehicles could save 90,000 lives by 2050, report suggests
Electric cars can save millions of lives and reduce healthcare costs by improving air quality so people can breathe better and freer, according to a new report by the American Lung Association.
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
The risk of losing sense of taste or smell is now only about 6% to 7% of what it was during the pandemic's early stages, according to researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Va.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Daily supplements of amino acid taurine slowed aging in study of lab mice
Daily supplements of amino acid taurine slowed aging in study of lab mice
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
New transplant method could expand supply of donor hearts
New transplant method could expand supply of donor hearts
Committee recommends FDA approve RSV treatment for infants
Committee recommends FDA approve RSV treatment for infants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement