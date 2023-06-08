Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 8, 2023 / 8:08 PM

Committee recommends FDA approve RSV treatment for infants

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted on Thursday in favor of approving a new respiratory syncytial virus treatment for infants. File Photo by Cheryl Holt/Pixabay
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted on Thursday in favor of approving a new respiratory syncytial virus treatment for infants. File Photo by Cheryl Holt/Pixabay

June 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted on Thursday in favor of approving a new respiratory syncytial virus treatment for infants.

The committee voted unanimously in favor of the recommendation by a count of 21 to 0.

Advertisement

The AADAC is independent, but the FAA normally follows its recommendations.

Also called human respiratory syncytial virus, RSV is a common and contagious virus that affects the respiratory tract.

RELATED FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60

The RSV treatment comes after cases of the virus spiked last winter.

The panel also voted 19-2 to recommend a second dose of the treatment to children up to age two that are prone to severe infections.

The monoclonal antibody drug was developed by AstraZeneca, partnered with Sanofi. It already is approved for use in Canada, Britain and the rest of Europe.

RELATED Experimental drug vorasidenib shows promise for treating glioma brain tumors

While not common, the virus can cause severe complications in adults, as well.

In the fall, health experts said they were seeing an increase in RSV cases as the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.

"There is good immune-based data, there's good safety data and there's good efficacy data that shows that the product will prevent a significant number of cases of RSV lower respiratory tract disease," panel member Mary Anne Jackson, dean of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, told the committee before voting yes on Thursday.

Advertisement

Clinical data from a study of almost 1,500 infants shows the single-treatment lowers the risk of developing the disease to the point where a doctor's visit is required, by 75%.

At the end of May, the FDA approved a second dose of Pfizer's RSV vaccine for people over the age of 60.

Read More

FDA warns against unapproved treatments for skin condition molluscum

Latest Headlines

New transplant method could expand supply of donor hearts
Health News // 8 hours ago
New transplant method could expand supply of donor hearts
A new transplant method that "reanimates" donor hearts appears safe and effective, a new clinical trial has found. The advance could substantially expand the supply of donor hearts available in the United States.
Study: Experimental cancer drug may slow heart disease-related inflammation
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: Experimental cancer drug may slow heart disease-related inflammation
June 8 (UPI) -- Preliminary tests of an experimental cancer drug appear to slow inflammation linked to heart disease, giving hope for a new therapy, researchers said in a study released Thursday.
CDC warns of deadly meningitis linked to Mexican surgical clinics
Health News // 10 hours ago
CDC warns of deadly meningitis linked to Mexican surgical clinics
U.S. health officials are urgently trying to reach people who've recently had medical procedures at clinics in Matamoros, Mexico, because they may be at risk of potentially fatal fungal meningitis.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
Health News // 10 hours ago
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
As a huge plume of smoke from over 400 Canadian wildfires swept south and turned New York City into a landscape that resembled Mars more than Earth, heart experts warned that air pollution can damage your heart.
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Health News // 15 hours ago
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Researchers studying preseason and regular season concussion rates in college sports found that women's gymnastics led all others for its concussion rate in the preseason.
Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates
Health News // 1 day ago
Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates
Folks who are loaded down with medical debt are less likely to survive a bout of cancer, a new study reports.
Switching to zero-emission vehicles could save 90,000 lives by 2050, report suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Switching to zero-emission vehicles could save 90,000 lives by 2050, report suggests
Electric cars can save millions of lives and reduce healthcare costs by improving air quality so people can breathe better and freer, according to a new report by the American Lung Association.
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
The risk of losing sense of taste or smell is now only about 6% to 7% of what it was during the pandemic's early stages, according to researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Va.
Study: Volunteer work, recreation activity could lead to 'successful aging'
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Volunteer work, recreation activity could lead to 'successful aging'
June 7 (UPI) -- People who participate in volunteer work and recreational activities later in life were less likely to suffer from physical, cognitive, mental or emotional problems, according to a new study.
Some patients with rectal cancer, lymphoma may safely skip radiation therapy
Health News // 1 day ago
Some patients with rectal cancer, lymphoma may safely skip radiation therapy
Radiation therapy might not be necessary in treating some forms of rectal cancer and lymphoma, sparing patients from the toxic treatment, a pair of new clinical trials shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
Trial shows immunotherapy drug Opdivo is safe, effective against Hodgkin lymphoma
Trial shows immunotherapy drug Opdivo is safe, effective against Hodgkin lymphoma
Cancer drug Tagrisso slashes death rate among lung cancer patients, study finds
Cancer drug Tagrisso slashes death rate among lung cancer patients, study finds
New transplant method could expand supply of donor hearts
New transplant method could expand supply of donor hearts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement