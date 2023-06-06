Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 6, 2023 / 9:36 AM

Risk of severe heart attack is higher on Mondays, study suggests

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent study found a spike in rates of STEMI heart attacks at the start of the working week, with rates highest on a Monday. Photo by Irfansevket2905/Wikimedia Commons
A recent study found a spike in rates of STEMI heart attacks at the start of the working week, with rates highest on a Monday. Photo by Irfansevket2905/Wikimedia Commons

Monday can be a downer as folks leave weekend play behind. Now, researchers say Monday might also be the most common day for deadly heart attacks.

Doctors at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland determined this by analyzing patient data in Ireland, though they can't determine the reason why.

Advertisement

Past research has suggested it might have to do with circadian rhythm - the body's sleep/wake cycle.

"Someone is admitted to hospital due to a life-threatening heart attack every five minutes in the U.K., so it's vital that research continues to shed light on how and why heart attacks happen," said Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation.

RELATED Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health

"This study adds to evidence around the timing of particularly serious heart attacks, but we now need to unpick what it is about certain days of the week that makes them more likely," Samani said in a heart foundation news release. "Doing so could help doctors better understand this deadly condition so we can save more lives in future."

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from more than 10,500 patients across Ireland, in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, who were admitted to a hospital between 2013 and 2018 with the most serious type of heart attack.

Advertisement

The ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) happens when a major coronary artery is completely blocked.

RELATED Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks

The study found a spike in rates of STEMI heart attacks at the start of the working week, with rates highest on a Monday. However, they also found higher-than-expected rates of STEMI on Sunday.

In the United Kingdom, more than 30,000 people are admitted to the hospital with STEMI each year, requiring emergency assessment and treatment to minimize damage to the heart. Typically, this involves an emergency angioplasty, a procedure to reopen the blocked coronary artery.

"We've found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the working week and the incidence of STEMI," said cardiologist Dr. Jack Laffan, who led the research at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. "This has been described before but remains a curiosity. The cause is likely multifactorial, however, based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to presume a circadian element."

RELATED Women may have worse outcomes after heart attack at younger age

The findings were presented Sunday at the British Cardiovascular Society annual conference. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heart attacks.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Experimental drug vorasidenib shows promise for treating glioma brain tumors
Health News // 5 hours ago
Experimental drug vorasidenib shows promise for treating glioma brain tumors
The oral drug vorasidenib nearly tripled progression-free survival in patients with grade 2 gliomas compared to placebo, nearly 28 months versus 11 months, according to a recent study.
Breastfeeding beyond one year linked to higher test scores, study says
Health News // 10 hours ago
Breastfeeding beyond one year linked to higher test scores, study says
June 6 (UPI) -- Researchers have found the longer babies are breastfed, the better they perform on standardized assessment tests as adolescents, according to a study published Monday in the Archives of Disease in Childhood.
Adherence to annual breast cancer screening may cut risk of death
Health News // 20 hours ago
Adherence to annual breast cancer screening may cut risk of death
The closer a woman adhered to guidelines on getting a mammogram on a year-to-year basis, the less likely she was to die of breast cancer, a new study found.
Loneliness may increase risk of death among cancer survivors
Health News // 23 hours ago
Loneliness may increase risk of death among cancer survivors
New research suggests that cancer survivors who feel lonely may be more likely to die than survivors who have more social support.
Researchers work to make prostate-specific antigen test for cancer more accurate
Health News // 23 hours ago
Researchers work to make prostate-specific antigen test for cancer more accurate
Researchers think they've found a way to make the blood test for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) accurate enough to significantly reduce overdiagnosis and better predict dangerous cancers.
FDA warns against unapproved treatments for skin condition molluscum
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns against unapproved treatments for skin condition molluscum
Products marketed as treatments for molluscum have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency warned.
People in other rich nations have been outliving Americans for decades
Health News // 1 day ago
People in other rich nations have been outliving Americans for decades
Americans aren't living as long as people in dozens of other developed nations -- and the problem is worse than previously thought, a new study reveals.
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
Health News // 3 days ago
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
A potentially deadly germ has made its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, health officials warned this week.
Medicare to provide limited coverage of new Alzheimer's drugs upon FDA approval
Health News // 3 days ago
Medicare to provide limited coverage of new Alzheimer's drugs upon FDA approval
Medicare will soon cover a new class of Alzheimer's drugs if they receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with some key limits.
Exercise soon after prolapse surgery is safe, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise soon after prolapse surgery is safe, study shows
It may not be necessary for people who have prolapse surgery for pelvic floor disorders to wait to get started exercising again.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

People in other rich nations have been outliving Americans for decades
People in other rich nations have been outliving Americans for decades
Breastfeeding beyond one year linked to higher test scores, study says
Breastfeeding beyond one year linked to higher test scores, study says
Experimental drug vorasidenib shows promise for treating glioma brain tumors
Experimental drug vorasidenib shows promise for treating glioma brain tumors
Adherence to annual breast cancer screening may cut risk of death
Adherence to annual breast cancer screening may cut risk of death
Researchers work to make prostate-specific antigen test for cancer more accurate
Researchers work to make prostate-specific antigen test for cancer more accurate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement