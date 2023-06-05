Advertisement
Health News
June 5, 2023 / 9:58 AM

FDA warns against unapproved treatments for skin condition molluscum

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Unapproved products are unlikely to actually have the impact they claim and may cause bad reactions, such as skin reddening, abrasion from skin scratching and permanent scarring, the FDA warned. Photo by AdoreBeautyNZ/Pixabay
Unapproved products are unlikely to actually have the impact they claim and may cause bad reactions, such as skin reddening, abrasion from skin scratching and permanent scarring, the FDA warned. Photo by AdoreBeautyNZ/Pixabay

It's tempting to treat little skin bumps on your own, but that delays proper diagnosis and treatment that may work better, federal regulators cautioned.

Among the many types of skin conditions a person can contract are a virus called molluscum, which look like white, pink or flesh-colored bumps.

Advertisement

Products marketed as treatments for molluscum have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency warned. There are no approved treatments in either prescription or over-the-counter form for the condition, which will typically go away on its own in six to 12 months but could last up to five years.

Molluscum are sometimes called water warts. They can grow alone or in groups almost anywhere on the skin, including the face, neck, arms, legs, abdomen and genital area. They are rarely on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet.

RELATED Skin conditions may indicate underlying rheumatic disease

Sometimes these bumps itch and get irritated. People with a weakened immune system may have larger or more bumps. They're more common in children, but can happen in teens and adults.

Without seeing a doctor, you won't know if what you have is actually molluscum or something else.

Advertisement

Molluscum is spread by skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact, and by sharing clothes or infected objects such as sports equipment. Staying clean, including washing your hands, is the best way to prevent them.

RELATED Injectable drug lebrikizumab may soon be available to treat eczema

A doctor can help you manage the condition.

Unapproved products are unlikely to actually have the impact they claim and may cause bad reactions, such as skin reddening, abrasion from skin scratching and permanent scarring. It's also possible to have an allergic reaction to products, such as those that contain essential oils.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on molluscum.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Hair loss in women may signal other health conditions

Latest Headlines

Loneliness may increase risk of death among cancer survivors
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Loneliness may increase risk of death among cancer survivors
New research suggests that cancer survivors who feel lonely may be more likely to die than survivors who have more social support.
Researchers work to make prostate-specific antigen test for cancer more accurate
Health News // 1 hour ago
Researchers work to make prostate-specific antigen test for cancer more accurate
Researchers think they've found a way to make the blood test for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) accurate enough to significantly reduce overdiagnosis and better predict dangerous cancers.
People in other rich nations have been outliving Americans for decades
Health News // 6 hours ago
People in other rich nations have been outliving Americans for decades
Americans aren't living as long as people in dozens of other developed nations -- and the problem is worse than previously thought, a new study reveals.
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
Health News // 2 days ago
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
A potentially deadly germ has made its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, health officials warned this week.
Medicare to provide limited coverage of new Alzheimer's drugs upon FDA approval
Health News // 2 days ago
Medicare to provide limited coverage of new Alzheimer's drugs upon FDA approval
Medicare will soon cover a new class of Alzheimer's drugs if they receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with some key limits.
Exercise soon after prolapse surgery is safe, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Exercise soon after prolapse surgery is safe, study shows
It may not be necessary for people who have prolapse surgery for pelvic floor disorders to wait to get started exercising again.
Symptoms linger 2 years after COVID-19 for 1 in 6 unvaccinated people
Health News // 3 days ago
Symptoms linger 2 years after COVID-19 for 1 in 6 unvaccinated people
People unvaccinated for COVID-19 have significant odds of lingering illness if they get the virus, with one in six still suffering symptoms two years later, new research shows.
Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds
June 2 (UPI) -- Clinical trials by Britain's National Health Service of a U.S.-developed early cancer-detection blood test have found it can detect two out of three cancers.
U.S. sees sharp rise in rate of pregnant women who have diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. sees sharp rise in rate of pregnant women who have diabetes
The number of American women who have diabetes when they become pregnant has increased dramatically over five years, health officials reported Wednesday.
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Health News // 3 days ago
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Births to teen moms in the United States reached a historic low in 2022, dropping 3% from the previous year, a new government report shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Exercise soon after prolapse surgery is safe, study shows
Exercise soon after prolapse surgery is safe, study shows
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
People in other rich nations have been outliving Americans for decades
People in other rich nations have been outliving Americans for decades
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds
Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement