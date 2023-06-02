Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 2, 2023 / 11:15 AM

Exercise soon after prolapse surgery is safe, study shows

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study found that those who resume exercising soon after prolapse surgery do just as well as those who wait several weeks. Photo by Daniel Reche/Pixabay
A new study found that those who resume exercising soon after prolapse surgery do just as well as those who wait several weeks. Photo by Daniel Reche/Pixabay

It may not be necessary for people who have prolapse surgery for pelvic floor disorders to wait to get started exercising again.

A new study challenges standard restrictions, finding that those who resume exercising soon after the procedure do just as well as those who wait several weeks.

Advertisement

"This study is a paradigm shift for urogynecologists -- it is practice changing," said senior study author Dr. Matthew Barber, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

"For decades, surgeons have been instructing patients to avoid activity after reconstructive surgery, and we now know that is unnecessary," Barber said in a Duke news release.

RELATED Women's pelvic floor surgery not always long-term fix

"The findings of this study are consistent with trials in other fields, like orthopedics and hernia surgery, which have shown that early activity doesn't impede outcomes and may improve them in some circumstances," Barber said.

While not life-threatening, a pelvic floor disorder can cause discomfort and pain. It occurs when one of the pelvic organs drops down, creating a bulge in the vagina. This organ can be the uterus, bowel or bladder.

Sometimes pelvic floor exercises are enough to treat the problem, but oftentimes surgery is needed.

Advertisement

To study guidelines on post-surgical restrictions, researchers randomly assigned 108 women to two groups. One group followed the standard advice to avoid lifting more than 10 pounds for six weeks and to not return to work for two to six weeks. The other group had no lifting or activity restrictions and were permitted to return to work as soon as they were able.

The researchers found no statistically significant differences in anatomic and symptomatic issues among the two groups after three months.

The study results were published online Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.

RELATED Surgery for sciatica may provide only temporary relief

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more on pelvic floor disorders.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Hysterectomy without ovarian removal may lead to long-term health risks: Study

Latest Headlines

Symptoms linger 2 years after COVID-19 for 1 in 6 unvaccinated people
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Symptoms linger 2 years after COVID-19 for 1 in 6 unvaccinated people
People unvaccinated for COVID-19 have significant odds of lingering illness if they get the virus, with one in six still suffering symptoms two years later, new research shows.
Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds
June 2 (UPI) -- Clinical trials by Britain's National Health Service of a U.S.-developed early cancer-detection blood test have found it can detect two out of three cancers.
U.S. sees sharp rise in rate of pregnant women who have diabetes
Health News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sees sharp rise in rate of pregnant women who have diabetes
The number of American women who have diabetes when they become pregnant has increased dramatically over five years, health officials reported Wednesday.
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Health News // 21 hours ago
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Births to teen moms in the United States reached a historic low in 2022, dropping 3% from the previous year, a new government report shows.
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Health News // 23 hours ago
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Many Americans who inject illicit drugs are unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with their heroin, which can increase their risk for overdose and perhaps their tolerance for the drug.
Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health
Health News // 1 day ago
Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health
Having a heart attack is bad news for your brain, raising your odds for mental decline in the years to come, new research finds.
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine on Wednesday. The vaccine, called ABRYSVO, is the second RSV vaccine for people older than 60 to be approved by the FDA.
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Health News // 2 days ago
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
An anti-inflammatory drug that has been around for over 2,000 years might help delay a very modern problem: hip and knee replacements.
FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic
Patients taking semaglutide for Type 2 diabetes or weight loss should be careful about where they're getting the medication, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday.
Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids
Health News // 2 days ago
Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids
Studies have found that when children are prescribed medication in the emergency department, one-third to one-half of families never pick up the prescription. One possible solution is 24-hour ER pharmacies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds
Simple blood test can detect two out of three cancers, trial by Britain's NHS finds
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement