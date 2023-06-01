Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 1, 2023 / 1:53 PM

Teen birth rate continues to fall in U.S., hitting historic low

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Teenage births fell among both younger teens, ages 15 to 17, and older teens, aged 18 to 19, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay
Teenage births fell among both younger teens, ages 15 to 17, and older teens, aged 18 to 19, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

Births to teen moms in the United States reached a historic low in 2022, dropping 3% from the previous year, a new government report shows.

Teenage births fell among both younger teens, ages 15 to 17, and older teens, aged 18 to 19, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

Advertisement

With exceptions in 2006 and 2007, the teen birth rate has now declined every year since 1991, according to the CDC.

That's welcome news, given that young moms face higher odds of birth complications, including preterm birth. According to the World Health Organization, adolescent mothers 10 to 19 years old are also more likely to have obstetric complications than women aged 20 to 24.

RELATED CDC: Teen birthrates fall to record low as more women wait to have children

Hurdles to safer pregnancies and births remain, however.

"The data released today by the CDC showed some slight improvements across the board, which is promising, but there is still much more work to be done," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, senior vice president and chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes.

Cherot noted that improvements may not apply to all Americans equally.

RELATED Prevalence of STDs among U.S. teens underscores importance of testing

"We know from our own research that issues like chronic health conditions, structural racism and barriers to adequate prenatal and obstetric care continue to contribute to unfavorable outcomes [including pre-term birth], and that 'maternity care deserts' are on the rise," she said.

Advertisement

Especially, "Black and American Indian/Alaska Native [Americans] have higher rates of pre-term birth, and overall C-section rates continue to rise," Cherot noted. "These factors can have serious implications on the health outcomes of mothers and babies."

More than 99% of birth certificates issued during the year were analyzed for the new report.

RELATED Comprehensive sex education associated with lower teen birth rates

The overall birth rate declined 1% from 2021, which is considered a nonsignificant falloff. A total of more than 3.6 million births were recorded in 2022.

The general fertility rate was 56.1 births per 1,000 women ages 15-44, the report notes. Births and general fertility rate had previously increased 1% from 2020 to 2021.

Among the other findings:

The 2022 birth rates declined for women ages 20-24 and 30-34, while increasing for women ages 25-29 and 35-49 years. They were unchanged for adolescents ages 10-14.

The birth rate for 20- to 24-year-olds also reached a record low, while the birth rate for women ages 40-44 continued to trend upward, as it has since 1985.

The cesarean delivery rate grew for the third straight year, reaching 32% in 2022. The low-risk cesarean delivery remained at just over 26%.

While a C-section can be lifesaving, it can also put women and babies at unnecessary risk of short- and long-term health problems if performed when there is no medical need, the WHO says.

Advertisement

Preterm births also declined in 2022, dropping to just over 10%, a 1% decline, after a 4% increase the previous year.

More information

The Pew Research Center has more on the teen birth rate.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Health News // 2 hours ago
Injection drug users unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with heroin
Many Americans who inject illicit drugs are unknowingly getting fentanyl mixed in with their heroin, which can increase their risk for overdose and perhaps their tolerance for the drug.
Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health
Health News // 3 hours ago
Heart attacks may lead to faster decline of brain health
Having a heart attack is bad news for your brain, raising your odds for mental decline in the years to come, new research finds.
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
Health News // 17 hours ago
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine on Wednesday. The vaccine, called ABRYSVO, is the second RSV vaccine for people older than 60 to be approved by the FDA.
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
An anti-inflammatory drug that has been around for over 2,000 years might help delay a very modern problem: hip and knee replacements.
FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic
Patients taking semaglutide for Type 2 diabetes or weight loss should be careful about where they're getting the medication, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday.
Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids
Studies have found that when children are prescribed medication in the emergency department, one-third to one-half of families never pick up the prescription. One possible solution is 24-hour ER pharmacies.
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
May 30 (UPI) -- Ketamine nasal spray may be effective in treating chronic migraines, according to a new study.
FDA proposes streamlined medication guides that it says could save lives
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA proposes streamlined medication guides that it says could save lives
May 30 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed a new, easier-to-understand medication guide for patients that it said could reduce hospitalizations and even save lives.
Leg-lengthening surgeries are a growing trend among men
Health News // 2 days ago
Leg-lengthening surgeries are a growing trend among men
An increasing number of height-challenged men are turning to limb-lengthening surgery -- an expensive, potentially painful, months-long procedure that will add a few extra inches to their frame.
Nutrients in chocolate, berries may help ward off memory loss
Health News // 2 days ago
Nutrients in chocolate, berries may help ward off memory loss
You'll likely lose some of your memory and thinking abilities as you age, but nutrients called flavanols might help thwart that decline, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may prevent knee, hip replacement
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
Ketamine nasal spray may help treat migraine, study suggests
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
FDA approves second RSV vaccine for people older than 60
Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids
Pediatricians say 24-hour ER pharmacies could improve care for kids
FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic
FDA urges caution over compounded Wegovy, Ozempic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement