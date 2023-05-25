Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 25, 2023 / 3:37 PM

Experts develop checklist of 12 symptoms of long COVID

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A recent study identified a set of 12 long-term symptoms that can occur following infection with COVID-19, ranging from "brain fog" to chest pain. Photo by Dan Bui/Pixabay
A recent study identified a set of 12 long-term symptoms that can occur following infection with COVID-19, ranging from "brain fog" to chest pain. Photo by Dan Bui/Pixabay

Researchers have developed a definition and symptom checklist for long COVID, based on initial findings from a study of nearly 10,000 Americans.

The study identified a set of 12 long-term symptoms that can occur following infection with COVID-19. These symptoms -- ranging from "brain fog" to chest pain -- are linked to the effects of the coronavirus on multiple organ systems.

Advertisement

Using these symptoms, the research team created a diagnostic checklist for what they call PASC (Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2) -- another term for long COVID.

Symptoms contributing to the new PASC score include: post-exertional malaise; fatigue; brain fog; dizziness; gastrointestinal symptoms; heart palpitations; changes in sexual desire or capacity; affected smell or taste; thirst; chronic cough; chest pain; and abnormal movements.

RELATED Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID

About 10% of study participants infected during the initial Omicron wave wound up positive for long COVID within six months of their initial illness based on the new PASC definition, the researchers said.

Advertisement

"This study is an important step toward defining long COVID beyond any one individual symptom," said study co-author Dr. Leora Horwitz, director of the Center for Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Science at NYU Langone Health, in New York City.

"This approach -- which may evolve over time -- will serve as a foundation for scientific discovery and treatment design," Horwitz added in a news release from the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

RELATED Patients with long COVID less likely to get needed healthcare

Who's at risk?

Patients were more likely to develop long COVID if they weren't vaccinated, the researchers found.

About 17% of unvaccinated Omicron-wave patients developed long COVID based on their PASC score, compared with 10% of fully vaccinated patients, the results showed.

RELATED Many people with long COVID report sleep problems

Long COVID also was more common among people who suffered reinfections. About 20% of reinfected participants developed long COVID compared with 10% of participants with one reported infection.

The study was coordinated through an NIH initiative called Researching COVID-19 to Enhance Recovery, or RECOVER.

The researchers examined data from 9,764 adults, including 8,646 who had COVID-19 and 1,118 who were not infected.

The investigators assessed more than 30 symptoms across multiple body areas and organs, and identified 12 symptoms that most set apart those with and without long COVID.

Advertisement

The researchers then established a scoring system based on patient-reported symptoms, assigning points to each of the 12 symptoms.

With those scores, the team identified a meaningful threshold for identifying participants with long COVID.

They also found that certain symptoms tended to occur together, forming four long COVID subgroups or "clusters": Loss or change in smell and tastePost-exertional malaise and fatigueBrain fog and fatigueFatigue, dizziness, brain fog and palpitations The researchers next plan to check the PASC score for accuracy against an array of lab tests and imaging, they said.

Further research is also needed into the underlying biological mechanisms of long COVID, so that scientists can develop effective treatments and prevention strategies, the experts noted.

"While the score developed in this study is an important research tool and early step toward diagnosing and monitoring patients with long COVID, we recognize its limitations," said Dr. David Goff, director of cardiovascular sciences at the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Goff serves as an epidemiology lead for RECOVER.

"All patients suffering from long COVID deserve the attention and respect of the medical field, as well as care and treatment driven by their experiences," Goff added. "As treatments are developed, it will be important to consider the complete symptom profile."

Advertisement

The study was published online Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more about RECOVER.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Intravenous ketamine effective against treatment-resistant major depression in study
Health News // 2 hours ago
Intravenous ketamine effective against treatment-resistant major depression in study
Ketamine may be an alternative to shock treatment for people with treatment-resistant major depression, a new study suggests.
Study links SIDS with faulty chemical receptor in brainstem
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study links SIDS with faulty chemical receptor in brainstem
Researchers have found another clue as to why some infants die suddenly in their sleep, and it's related to a faulty chemical receptor in the brainstem.
More exercise may increase tolerance for pain, study shows
Health News // 4 hours ago
More exercise may increase tolerance for pain, study shows
A new Norwegian study finds that physically active folks have greater pain tolerance compared to sedentary types.
Genetic risk for Alzheimer's may make epilepsy more likely
Health News // 4 hours ago
Genetic risk for Alzheimer's may make epilepsy more likely
People with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease may have an increased risk of epilepsy, a new study says.
Heavy drinking may raise risk of muscle loss later in life
Health News // 5 hours ago
Heavy drinking may raise risk of muscle loss later in life
Drinking heavily while younger puts you at risk for muscle loss and frailty later in life, new research suggests.
Afternoon exercise tied to better blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients
Health News // 7 hours ago
Afternoon exercise tied to better blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients
May 25 (UPI) -- Afternoon exercise is better than morning exercise when it comes to managing blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published Thursday in Diabetes Care.
More older Americans use patient portals to access health information
Health News // 9 hours ago
More older Americans use patient portals to access health information
Older Americans are increasingly likely to log into "patient portals" to access their healthcare information -- but confidence levels vary.
Got a question for your doctor? Artificial intelligence may provide their answer
Health News // 10 hours ago
Got a question for your doctor? Artificial intelligence may provide their answer
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Patients with medical questions who reach out to doctors online may get the answers they need faster, thanks to tools enhanced with artificial intelligence, or AI, though the technology won't replace humans, experts say.
Less invasive treatment for 'leaky' heart valve does well in study
Health News // 1 day ago
Less invasive treatment for 'leaky' heart valve does well in study
The condition, known as degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR), is treatable using a minimally invasive intervention known as TEER (transcatheter edge-to-edge repair), which was shown to be effective.
Rapid increase in illegal ketamine use feared
Health News // 1 day ago
Rapid increase in illegal ketamine use feared
May 24 (UPI) -- Dramatic increases in illegal ketamine found by law enforcement from 2017 through last year have sparked concerns over a possible spike in recreational use, researchers said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves Rinvoq for treatment of Crohn's disease
FDA approves Rinvoq for treatment of Crohn's disease
Study shows growing mistrust of HPV vaccines among parents
Study shows growing mistrust of HPV vaccines among parents
Weight loss may improve outcomes of ablation for atrial fibrillation
Weight loss may improve outcomes of ablation for atrial fibrillation
Rapid increase in illegal ketamine use feared
Rapid increase in illegal ketamine use feared
Afternoon exercise tied to better blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients
Afternoon exercise tied to better blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement