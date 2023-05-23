Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 23, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Weight loss may improve outcomes of ablation for atrial fibrillation

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Folks with atrial fibrillation who lost 3% or more of their body weight before undergoing ablation had greater odds of their heart returning to a normal rhythm than those who didn't, a new study finds. Photo by orzalaga/Pixabay
Folks with atrial fibrillation who lost 3% or more of their body weight before undergoing ablation had greater odds of their heart returning to a normal rhythm than those who didn't, a new study finds. Photo by orzalaga/Pixabay

Obese people might be wise to slim down before undergoing an ablation procedure to treat an abnormal heart rhythm, researchers report.

Folks with atrial fibrillation who lost 3% or more of their body weight before undergoing ablation had greater odds of their heart returning to a normal rhythm than those who didn't, a new study finds.

Advertisement

A-fib, as atrial fibrillation is called, is an abnormal heartbeat that causes the heart to beat faster and out of sequence. A-fib can cause blood clots that can result in a stroke.

To control a-fib, doctors prescribe medication or a procedure called catheter ablation. Ablation uses heat to kill heart cells that are causing the abnormality. The goal is to return the heart to its normal sinus rhythm.

RELATED Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia

"Weight loss is a key factor in the management of atrial fibrillation for those that are overweight or obese," said lead researcher Dr. Jeffrey Goldberger, a professor of medicine and director of the Center for Atrial Fibrillation at the University of Miami School of Medicine.

Advertisement

Obesity is not only a risk factor for a-fib, but appears to also have an effect on treatment, he said.

"Obesity is known to be a pro-inflammatory condition," he said. "It turns out that there's fat tissue that sits directly on the heart muscle and these fat cells can secrete all sorts of hormones that could induce inflammation," Goldberger said. "One of our hypotheses is that reduction in this fat tissue around the heart lowers inflammation and improves the outcomes."

RELATED Pulsed field ablation shows promise for treating atrial fibrillation

The findings were presented Friday at the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society, in New Orleans. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

For the study, Goldberger and his colleagues enrolled 65 obese patients with a-fib who were having ablation therapy. Patients were randomized to either receive the weight-loss drug Victoza (liraglutide) beforehand or standard protocol, Goldberger noted. Six patients withdrew, leaving 29 in the standard group and 30 in the weight-loss group.

Of the 30 patients who lost 3% to 10% of their body weight in the three months before the procedure, 88% remained in normal rhythm and off anti-arrhythmic drugs six months after ablation. That feat was achieved by just 61% of the 29 patients who lost less than 3% of their body weight, the researchers found.

Advertisement

After a year, 81% of the biggest losers were still in normal rhythm, compared with 42% of those who didn't lose weight.

One cardiologist not involved with the study said inflammation is the likely focus.

"Inflammation can lead to coronary artery disease, and we think that inflammation also plays a role in atrial fibrillation," said Dr. Laurence Epstein, system director of electrophysiology at Northwell Health's Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

"When we get inside people's hearts and record electrical activity in some people, we can see a fair amount of scarring when we don't know why they would have any scarring, so clearly, there was some inflammation that occurred," he said.

For ablation to be successful, it needs to alter what's causing a-fib, Epstein said.

"In the short term, the ablation may be successful, but if you don't modify what got them there in the first place, then the chances of having recurrent AF go up," Epstein said. "That's why I think losing weight has such an impact on the success rate of ablation."

Losing weight is just one thing people can do to improve their health and make treatments, such as ablation, more effective, he said.

Advertisement

"Being healthy is healthy," Epstein said. It is important that patients take an active role in their health. That includes things like losing weight, stopping smoking, dealing with addictions, not drinking alcohol and treating sleep apnea, he noted.

"It's both challenging for patients but also empowering for patients because they have in their hands the ability to affect what their long-term outcomes are going to be, and they can take control of that," Epstein said.

More information

For more on atrial fibrillation, see the American Heart Association.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors

Latest Headlines

Study shows Wegovy effective for weight loss
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study shows Wegovy effective for weight loss
It's a social media darling and one of the hottest prescription medications on the U.S. market. But does Wegovy really help patients lose weight? Yes, a new study suggests.
Expanded Medicare coverage boosts use of methadone for opioid use disorder
Health News // 17 hours ago
Expanded Medicare coverage boosts use of methadone for opioid use disorder
When Medicare expanded coverage for methadone, more people used this treatment for opioid use disorder, a new study shows.
Pregnancy complications may raise risk of stroke
Health News // 18 hours ago
Pregnancy complications may raise risk of stroke
Women who've had certain pregnancy complications have significantly higher odds for a stroke than women with uncomplicated pregnancies, new research shows.
Treating mucus plugs could help save lives from COPD
Health News // 19 hours ago
Treating mucus plugs could help save lives from COPD
Researchers may have found a new target in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) symptoms that could potentially save more lives.
National Sports Brain Bank will research sports-related concussion
Health News // 1 day ago
National Sports Brain Bank will research sports-related concussion
A new brain bank is accepting future donations from living athletes, in an effort to perform long-term research into the effects of sports-related concussion.
New monoclonal antibody drug may treat rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 3 days ago
New monoclonal antibody drug may treat rheumatoid arthritis
An investigational drug may hit the reset button on a faulty immune system for some people with rheumatoid arthritis.
Study pinpoints pesticides associated with Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Study pinpoints pesticides associated with Parkinson's disease
Scientists say they've identified 10 pesticides that kill neurons involved in Parkinson's disease, marking a leap forward in their understanding of the movement disorder.
FDA approves Rinvoq for treatment of Crohn's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Rinvoq for treatment of Crohn's disease
Patients with Crohn's disease have a new treatment option, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a pill called Rinvoq (upadacitinib).
Regular exercise may lower risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 4 days ago
Regular exercise may lower risk of Parkinson's disease
Regular exercise has a long list of health benefits, and a new study suggests another one could be added: a lower risk of Parkinson's disease.
Jynneos vaccine effective against mpox after two doses, studies find
Health News // 4 days ago
Jynneos vaccine effective against mpox after two doses, studies find
May 18 (UPI) -- A drug recently approved to control mpox, formerly monkey pox, is found to be highly effective with just two doses, a study in The New England Journal of Medicine found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treating mucus plugs could help save lives from COPD
Treating mucus plugs could help save lives from COPD
Study shows Wegovy effective for weight loss
Study shows Wegovy effective for weight loss
New monoclonal antibody drug may treat rheumatoid arthritis
New monoclonal antibody drug may treat rheumatoid arthritis
FDA approves Rinvoq for treatment of Crohn's disease
FDA approves Rinvoq for treatment of Crohn's disease
National Sports Brain Bank will research sports-related concussion
National Sports Brain Bank will research sports-related concussion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement