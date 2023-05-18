Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 18, 2023 / 11:47 AM

Mpox virus can survive for days on surfaces

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The virus could survive at room temperature on a surface for up to 11 days, researchers found. At 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit), it could survive for up to a month. Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Wikimedia Commons
The virus could survive at room temperature on a surface for up to 11 days, researchers found. At 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit), it could survive for up to a month. Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Wikimedia Commons

Most cases of mpox are spread from skin-to-skin contact, but it is possible to catch the virus by touching a contaminated surface in a house or a hospital room, according to a new study.

Researchers studying this found temperature made a difference. The virus could survive at room temperature on a surface for up to 11 days. At 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit), it could survive for up to a month.

Advertisement

"Smallpox viruses are notorious for their ability to remain infectious in the environment for a very long time," explained study author Toni Meister, from the molecular and medical virology department at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany. "For monkeypox [now called mpox], however, we didn't know the exact time frames until now.

"Our results support the WHO's recommendation to use alcohol-based surface disinfectants," Meister said in a university news release.

RELATED WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency

The study team applied the virus to sanitized stainless steel plates, storing them at different temperatures: at 4 degrees C, 22 degrees C (about 72 degrees F) and 37 degrees C (about 99 degrees F).

Researchers found little change in the amount of infectious virus during the first few days at any temperature.

Advertisement

It took five days for the virus concentration to drop significantly at 22 and 37 degrees C.

RELATED Low vaccination rates put United States at high risk of new mpox outbreaks

After six to seven days at 37 degrees, no virus capable of reproducing was detected.

It took about 10 or 11 days for no infection to be possible at 22 degrees.

At 4 degrees C, it took 30 days until the virus was no longer infectious. It didn't drop sharply until 20 days had passed.

RELATED Advisers recommend CDC approve mpox vaccine in case of outbreak

"This is consistent with our experience that people can still contract monkeypox from surfaces in the household after almost two weeks," said Eike Steinmann, head of the molecular and medical virology department at Ruhr.

This means it's important to disinfect surfaces. Alcohol-based surfaces were very effective on mpox, while hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants did not do the job, the researchers noted.

The study findings were published recently in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on mpox.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study sheds light on link between Epstein-Barr virus, multiple sclerosis
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Study sheds light on link between Epstein-Barr virus, multiple sclerosis
It's been known for years that Epstein-Barr virus can trigger multiple sclerosis or drive progression of the degenerative disease, and Swedish researchers think they now understand why.
Many American women say they face barriers to maternity care
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many American women say they face barriers to maternity care
Pregnancy is a difficult and potentially dangerous time in a woman's life, and U.S. women say they aren't getting the support they need while they're expecting, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll has found.
Gastric balloon may aid weight loss
Health News // 8 hours ago
Gastric balloon may aid weight loss
Combining a swallowable gastric balloon with a weight loss drug may be a way to lose significant body weight, a new study suggests.
Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
A chemical used to degrease industrial parts that was also used as a surgical anesthetic until the 1970s may increase the risk for Parkinson's disease, researchers report.
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Americans are less anxious than they were in early 2020, at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many still have anxiety about keeping themselves or their families safe.
Study suggests ear acupuncture can help men lose weight
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests ear acupuncture can help men lose weight
May 16 (UPI) -- A study being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Ireland this week suggests that ear acupuncture using metal beads can help reduce weight, body mass index and body fat when combined with diet and exercise.
Study highlights racial disparity in health, life expectancy
Health News // 1 day ago
Study highlights racial disparity in health, life expectancy
Over the past two decades, premature deaths have cost Black Americans over 80 million more lost years of life, compared with White Americans, a new study finds.
Adverse side effects of anabolic steroids may persist years after use
Health News // 1 day ago
Adverse side effects of anabolic steroids may persist years after use
Side effects of anabolic steroids, including increased risk for heart disease and mood issues, may persist after athletes stop taking the synthetic hormones.
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
Health News // 2 days ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
As recreational marijuana use rises, some dispensaries are recommending it as a remedy for morning sickness, but new research warns that using it during pregnancy may significantly affect fetal growth.
Non-sugar sweeteners don't help reduce body fat, World Health Organization says
Health News // 2 days ago
Non-sugar sweeteners don't help reduce body fat, World Health Organization says
May 15 (UPI) -- Non-sugar sweeteners do not provide any long-term benefits for adults or children seeking to lose body fat, the World Health Organization said in a newly released guideline Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rising inflation is increasing anxiety among Americans
Rising inflation is increasing anxiety among Americans
Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Excess weight in teens, 20s may raise risk of fatal prostate cancer later
Excess weight in teens, 20s may raise risk of fatal prostate cancer later
Gastric balloon may aid weight loss
Gastric balloon may aid weight loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement