Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 18, 2023 / 11:34 AM

Study sheds light on link between Epstein-Barr virus, multiple sclerosis

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Some people have antibodies against the common Epstein-Barr virus that mistakenly attack a protein found in the brain and spinal cord, researchers say. Photo by ckstockphoto/Pixabay
Some people have antibodies against the common Epstein-Barr virus that mistakenly attack a protein found in the brain and spinal cord, researchers say. Photo by ckstockphoto/Pixabay

It's been known for years that Epstein-Barr virus can trigger multiple sclerosis or drive progression of the degenerative disease, and Swedish researchers think they now understand why.

Some people have antibodies against the common Epstein-Barr virus that mistakenly attack a protein found in the brain and spinal cord, researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden say.

Advertisement

Antibodies that bind to a specific protein in the virus, EBNA1, also are capable of binding to a similar protein in the brain and spinal cord called CRYAB, researchers learned by analyzing blood samples from more than 700 patients with MS.

These misdirected antibodies can damage the nervous system and cause severe symptoms in MS patients, including problems with balance, mobility and fatigue, researchers believe.

RELATED MS drug Aubagio may delay onset of symptoms

"MS is an incredibly complex disease, but our study provides an important piece in the puzzle and could explain why some people develop the disease," said co-lead author Olivia Thomas, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Clinical Neuroscience.

"We have discovered that certain antibodies against the Epstein-Barr virus, which would normally fight the infection, can mistakenly target the brain and spinal cord and cause damage," she said in an institute news release.

Advertisement

The antibodies were present in about 23% of MS patients compared to just 7% of a group of 700 healthy people, the study found.

RELATED Sleep problems linked to cognitive decline in women with MS

"This shows that, whilst these antibody responses are not required for disease development, they may be involved in disease in up to a quarter of MS patients," Thomas said.

Epstein-Barr, a herpesvirus, is one of the most widespread viruses in humans. More than 90% of the world's population is infected and carries the virus for life, usually as a latent infection with no symptoms, researchers said in background notes.

Increasing scientific evidence has suggested that infection precedes MS, and that antibodies against the virus may be involved. However, the mechanism by which this occurs seems to vary between patients and remain largely unknown.

RELATED Study shows connections between multiple sclerosis, heart disease

The researchers also found that there is likely a similar cross-reactivity among T cells of the immune system, potentially offering another pathway through which having Epstein-Barr can lead to MS.

"We are now expanding our research to investigate how T cells fight EBV infection and how these immune cells may damage the nervous system in multiple sclerosis and contribute to disease progression," co-lead author Dr. Mattias Bronge, an affiliated researcher at the institute's Department of Clinical Neuroscience, said in the release.

Advertisement

The new study was published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

More information

The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has more about Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Mpox virus can survive for days on surfaces
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Mpox virus can survive for days on surfaces
Most cases of mpox are spread from skin-to-skin contact, but it is possible to catch the virus by touching a contaminated surface in a house or a hospital room, according to a new study.
Many American women say they face barriers to maternity care
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many American women say they face barriers to maternity care
Pregnancy is a difficult and potentially dangerous time in a woman's life, and U.S. women say they aren't getting the support they need while they're expecting, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll has found.
Gastric balloon may aid weight loss
Health News // 7 hours ago
Gastric balloon may aid weight loss
Combining a swallowable gastric balloon with a weight loss drug may be a way to lose significant body weight, a new study suggests.
Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
A chemical used to degrease industrial parts that was also used as a surgical anesthetic until the 1970s may increase the risk for Parkinson's disease, researchers report.
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Americans are less anxious than they were in early 2020, at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many still have anxiety about keeping themselves or their families safe.
Study suggests ear acupuncture can help men lose weight
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests ear acupuncture can help men lose weight
May 16 (UPI) -- A study being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Ireland this week suggests that ear acupuncture using metal beads can help reduce weight, body mass index and body fat when combined with diet and exercise.
Study highlights racial disparity in health, life expectancy
Health News // 1 day ago
Study highlights racial disparity in health, life expectancy
Over the past two decades, premature deaths have cost Black Americans over 80 million more lost years of life, compared with White Americans, a new study finds.
Adverse side effects of anabolic steroids may persist years after use
Health News // 1 day ago
Adverse side effects of anabolic steroids may persist years after use
Side effects of anabolic steroids, including increased risk for heart disease and mood issues, may persist after athletes stop taking the synthetic hormones.
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
Health News // 2 days ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
As recreational marijuana use rises, some dispensaries are recommending it as a remedy for morning sickness, but new research warns that using it during pregnancy may significantly affect fetal growth.
Non-sugar sweeteners don't help reduce body fat, World Health Organization says
Health News // 2 days ago
Non-sugar sweeteners don't help reduce body fat, World Health Organization says
May 15 (UPI) -- Non-sugar sweeteners do not provide any long-term benefits for adults or children seeking to lose body fat, the World Health Organization said in a newly released guideline Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rising inflation is increasing anxiety among Americans
Rising inflation is increasing anxiety among Americans
Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Excess weight in teens, 20s may raise risk of fatal prostate cancer later
Excess weight in teens, 20s may raise risk of fatal prostate cancer later
Gastric balloon may aid weight loss
Gastric balloon may aid weight loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement