Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 17, 2023 / 11:05 AM

Chemical used as industrial degreaser may raise risk of Parkinson's disease

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study found that two years of heavy exposure to the liquid chemical TCE may boost Parkinson's risk by 70%. Photo by Gundula Vogel/Pixabay
A new study found that two years of heavy exposure to the liquid chemical TCE may boost Parkinson's risk by 70%. Photo by Gundula Vogel/Pixabay

A chemical used to degrease industrial parts that was also used as a surgical anesthetic until the 1970s may increase the risk for Parkinson's disease, researchers report.

Their new study found that two years of heavy exposure to the liquid chemical TCE may boost Parkinson's risk by 70%.

Advertisement

TCE, or trichloroethylene, lingers in the air, water and soil. It has been linked to certain cancers.

For the study, researchers compared Parkinson's diagnoses in about 160,000 U.S. Navy and Marine veterans.

RELATED Heart attack survivors may have lower risk for Parkinson's disease

A little more than half came from Camp Lejeune, a Marine base in Jacksonville, N.C., where TCE used to degrease military equipment fouled the water.

Between 1974 and 1985, service members spent at least three months at Camp Lejeune or Camp Pendleton in California.

TCE levels in the water at Camp Lejeune were 70 times higher than maximum safety level. Water at Camp Pendleton was not contaminated.

Advertisement

Data included follow-up health information from 1997 to 2021, by which time the veterans might have been expected to develop Parkinson's disease.

In all, 430 vets were diagnosed with Parkinson's. The risk for those who spent time at Lejeune was 70% higher than that for Camp Pendleton vets.

On average, service members were stationed at their camps for about two years, beginning at age 20. They were diagnosed with Parkinson's at an average age of 54 for Lejeune and 53 for Pendleton, decades after their exposure.

RELATED Regular physical activity may help slow Parkinson's disease

TCE can persist for decades in the soil or groundwater. It is now used mostly as a degreaser, but has been used for industrial and commercial purposes for nearly 100 years. It was banned as a surgical anesthetic in 1977.

To degrease parts, it is heated in a tank to create a vapor that dissolves grease. The chemical then enters the atmosphere.

The risk of TCE exposure goes beyond military personnel. Civilians are also at risk, said first author Dr. Samuel Goldman, of the University of California, San Francisco Division of Occupational, Environmental and Climate Medicine and the San Francisco VA Medical Center.

Between 9% and 34% of U.S. water supplies contain measurable amounts of TCE.

Advertisement

"TCE is still a very commonly used chemical in the United States and throughout the world," Goldman said in a university news release. "Its production has been increasing over the past several years and it is widely available online."

He said there is no easy way to know if you have been exposed to it unless you worked with it directly.

"Many of us have detectable levels of TCE in our bodies, but it gets metabolized and excreted very quickly, so blood and urine tests only reflect very recent exposure," Goldman said.

The study also found that the Lejeune vets had a higher rate of prodromal Parkinson's, which is suggestive of the disease but does not meet diagnostic criteria.

"Loss of sense of smell, a sleep disorder known as RBD, anxiety, depression and constipation can be early signs of Parkinson's, but only a very small fraction of people with them will develop it," said senior author Dr. Caroline Tanner, of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences and the San Francisco VA.

"The risk of developing Parkinson's in the future can be estimated using a risk score based on these symptoms," Tanner said in the release. "The Lejeune veterans had higher risk scores than the Pendleton veterans, suggesting that they are more likely to develop Parkinson's in the future."

Advertisement

The findings were published Monday in JAMA Neurology. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs supported the study.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on Parkinson's disease.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Antioxidants in red wine, berries may slow progression of Parkinson's

Latest Headlines

Americans have high anxiety about safety
Health News // 2 hours ago
Americans have high anxiety about safety
Americans are less anxious than they were in early 2020, at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many still have anxiety about keeping themselves or their families safe.
Study suggests ear acupuncture can help men lose weight
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study suggests ear acupuncture can help men lose weight
May 16 (UPI) -- A study being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Ireland this week suggests that ear acupuncture using metal beads can help reduce weight, body mass index and body fat when combined with diet and exercise.
Study highlights racial disparity in health, life expectancy
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study highlights racial disparity in health, life expectancy
Over the past two decades, premature deaths have cost Black Americans over 80 million more lost years of life, compared with White Americans, a new study finds.
Rising inflation is increasing anxiety among Americans
Health News // 21 hours ago
Rising inflation is increasing anxiety among Americans
The high cost of -- everything: Rising inflation rates are ramping up anxieties among some groups of Americans much more than others, a new study reports.
Adverse side effects of anabolic steroids may persist years after use
Health News // 22 hours ago
Adverse side effects of anabolic steroids may persist years after use
Side effects of anabolic steroids, including increased risk for heart disease and mood issues, may persist after athletes stop taking the synthetic hormones.
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
As recreational marijuana use rises, some dispensaries are recommending it as a remedy for morning sickness, but new research warns that using it during pregnancy may significantly affect fetal growth.
Rate of Americans without health insurance fell sharply during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of Americans without health insurance fell sharply during pandemic
Public health officials announced Tuesday that a lot fewer Americans were without health insurance after the COVID-19 pandemic than before it.
Napping may boost creativity, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Napping may boost creativity, study finds
Investigators set out to answer two main questions: Does napping indeed supercharge creativity, and can that nap-induced creativity be shaped and enhanced by adding audio-guided suggestions?
Non-sugar sweeteners don't help reduce body fat, World Health Organization says
Health News // 1 day ago
Non-sugar sweeteners don't help reduce body fat, World Health Organization says
May 15 (UPI) -- Non-sugar sweeteners do not provide any long-term benefits for adults or children seeking to lose body fat, the World Health Organization said in a newly released guideline Monday.
Genetic mutation may guard against Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Genetic mutation may guard against Alzheimer's
Researchers have discovered a genetic mutation that should actively protect people from Alzheimer's, thanks to a man belonging to a Colombian family known to be susceptible to the degenerative brain disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marijuana use may increase risk of leg artery disease
Marijuana use may increase risk of leg artery disease
Napping may boost creativity, study finds
Napping may boost creativity, study finds
Study suggests ear acupuncture can help men lose weight
Study suggests ear acupuncture can help men lose weight
More older Americans are dying of fall-related injuries
More older Americans are dying of fall-related injuries
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement