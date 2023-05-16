Trending
May 16, 2023 / 12:58 PM

Adverse side effects of anabolic steroids may persist years after use

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Side effects of anabolic steroids, including increased risk for heart disease and mood issues, may persist after athletes stop taking the synthetic hormones. Photo by Pavel-Jurca/Pixabay
Lured by promises of bigger muscles and better performance on the field, many athletes and bodybuilders turn to anabolic steroids despite their well-known side effects, including increased risk for heart disease and mood issues.

Now, two new studies show these harms may persist after athletes stop taking the synthetic hormones.

The message is clear when it comes to the illegal use of anabolic steroids to boost muscle mass and enhance athletic performance: "Don't do it," warned study author Dr. Yeliz Bulut. She is a doctoral student at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark.

In one study of 64 healthy men aged 18 to 50 who engaged in recreational strength training, 28 were using anabolic steroids, 22 were former steroid users and 14 had never taken steroids.

RELATED Anabolic steroids may do long-term harm to testicles, study says

Men underwent a test to see how much blood flowed to their heart muscles when resting and exercising. Both former and current steroid users showed poor blood flow to their hearts compared to those who have never used them. Most former users had stopped taking steroids more than one year before the study.

In another study, three groups of men aged 18 to 50 answered questionnaires and gave blood to measure levels of the male sex hormone testosterone. This study included 89 current anabolic steroid users, 61 former steroid users and 30 men who had never used steroids. About three-quarters of former users stopped taking steroids more than one year before participating in the study; the rest had been clean for more than two years.

Former steroid users reported worse physical and mental health, including higher levels of fatigue, worse social functioning and poorer emotional well-being. What's more, men who stopped taking steroids had lower testosterone levels compared to those who had never used steroids, the study found.

RELATED Experts warn of dangers of bodybuilding supplement androstenedione

"Impaired quality of life in previous anabolic steroid users seems to persist several years following cessation," said Bulut. "We think the decreased quality of life reported by previous anabolic steroid users could be caused by both withdrawal or ... sudden drop in testosterone levels in the blood."

Researchers plan to conduct a larger study to look at heart disease risk and quality of life in former steroid users.

The studies were presented this weekend at the annual meeting of the European Congress of Endocrinology, in Istanbul, Turkey. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

RELATED Cardiac events are rare among athletes with arrhythmias

Dr. Richard Auchus agreed that the smartest thing for athletes to do is steer clear of steroids. He is a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan.

"Although fitness and strength are worthy goals, in the end, there is really little difference between androgen abuse and any other form of substance abuse," said Auchus, who has no ties to the new studies.

There are lots of long-term consequences to steroid use. "Still, it's hard to dissuade young men from doing this, for whom risk-taking behavior is common," Auchus added.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on the risks associated with anabolic steroids.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study highlights racial disparity in health, life expectancy
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Study highlights racial disparity in health, life expectancy
Over the past two decades, premature deaths have cost Black Americans over 80 million more lost years of life, compared with White Americans, a new study finds.
Rising inflation is increasing anxiety among Americans
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Rising inflation is increasing anxiety among Americans
The high cost of -- everything: Rising inflation rates are ramping up anxieties among some groups of Americans much more than others, a new study reports.
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
Health News // 4 hours ago
Marijuana use during pregnancy may affect fetal development
As recreational marijuana use rises, some dispensaries are recommending it as a remedy for morning sickness, but new research warns that using it during pregnancy may significantly affect fetal growth.
Rate of Americans without health insurance fell sharply during pandemic
Health News // 4 hours ago
Rate of Americans without health insurance fell sharply during pandemic
Public health officials announced Tuesday that a lot fewer Americans were without health insurance after the COVID-19 pandemic than before it.
Napping may boost creativity, study finds
Health News // 10 hours ago
Napping may boost creativity, study finds
Investigators set out to answer two main questions: Does napping indeed supercharge creativity, and can that nap-induced creativity be shaped and enhanced by adding audio-guided suggestions?
Non-sugar sweeteners don't help reduce body fat, World Health Organization says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Non-sugar sweeteners don't help reduce body fat, World Health Organization says
May 15 (UPI) -- Non-sugar sweeteners do not provide any long-term benefits for adults or children seeking to lose body fat, the World Health Organization said in a newly released guideline Monday.
Genetic mutation may guard against Alzheimer's
Health News // 21 hours ago
Genetic mutation may guard against Alzheimer's
Researchers have discovered a genetic mutation that should actively protect people from Alzheimer's, thanks to a man belonging to a Colombian family known to be susceptible to the degenerative brain disease.
Marijuana use may increase risk of leg artery disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana use may increase risk of leg artery disease
Smoking cigarettes has long been linked to peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition where the buildup of plaque narrows arteries and limits blood flow to the legs or arms.
More older Americans are dying of fall-related injuries
Health News // 1 day ago
More older Americans are dying of fall-related injuries
Older Americans are dying of falls at more than double the rate of 20 years ago -- with women, men and all racial groups showing increases, according to a new study.
FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes
May 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new medication to treat moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, commonly known as "hot flashes," that are associated with menopause.
