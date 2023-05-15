Advertisement
Health News
May 15, 2023 / 4:00 AM

More older Americans are dying of fall-related injuries

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
In 2020, just over 36,500 Americans age 65 and up died of a fall-related injury, a recent study found. That was up from roughly 10,100 deaths in 1999. Photo by rawpixel/Pixabay
In 2020, just over 36,500 Americans age 65 and up died of a fall-related injury, a recent study found. That was up from roughly 10,100 deaths in 1999. Photo by rawpixel/Pixabay

Older Americans are dying of falls at more than double the rate of 20 years ago -- with women, men and all racial groups showing increases, according to a new study.

In 2020, the study found, just over 36,500 Americans age 65 and up died of a fall-related injury. That was up from roughly 10,100 deaths in 1999.

Advertisement

Adjusted for age, those numbers translated into a more than twofold increase in the rate of fall-related deaths among older Americans: from 29 per 100,000 in 1999, to 69 per 100,000 in 2020.

It's well known that falls are the leading cause of injury death among older Americans, and that the problem is growing.

RELATED Death rate rises among people with aortic dissection

The new findings underscore that, and show that no demographic is unaffected, according to researcher Alexis Santos-Lozada, an assistant professor of human development and family studies at Pennsylvania State University.

Advertisement

He found that fall-related death rates more than doubled among both women and men. Among racial and ethnic groups, white older adults had the highest death rate from falls, and the biggest increase -- reaching 78 deaths per 100,000 in 2020.

But death rates also rose among Black seniors, Hispanic seniors, Asian seniors and Native American seniors alike.

RELATED Alcohol-related injuries may raise risk of early death

"For every group, it's going in the same direction," Santos-Lozada said. "That's concerning."

Yet, he added, "fall prevention is not something we talk about a lot."

That's despite the fact that falls exact a huge health toll beyond the deaths they cause.

RELATED Men more likely than women to suffer skull fractures in a fall

"Deaths from falls are just the tip of the iceberg," said Jennifer Tripken, associate director of the Center of Healthy Aging at the nonprofit National Council on Aging.

Far more older Americans take a fall every year, she said -- many of whom do not tell their doctor, unless an injury forces them to seek care.

Figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tell the story: About one-quarter of older Americans fall each year. Roughly 3 million end up in the emergency room, and more than 800,000 have to be hospitalized -- most often for a head injury or broken hip.

Advertisement

That translates to about $50 billion per year in medical costs, the CDC estimates.

The new study -- published recently as a research letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association -- cannot pinpoint the reasons for the rising death rate. Santos-Lozada analyzed national data on death rates from an online platform run by the CDC -- which provides limited information based on death certificates.

But there are broad trends that are likely contributors, according to Tripken, who was not involved in the study.

For one, she said, more older adults these days are surviving serious medical conditions like heart attack and stroke -- a good thing. But living with the aftereffects of those conditions can also put people at increased risk of falls.

Another factor, Tripken said, is that so many older adults now are taking multiple medications -- some of which, or combinations of which, can cause dizziness or other side effects that contribute to falls.

In its fall prevention advice the CDC recommends that older adults ask their doctor or pharmacist to review their medications (including over-the-counter) to see if any may increase their risk of falls.

It's also important, Tripken said, for older adults to regularly have their eyesight and hearing checked, since impairments in either are risk factors for falls.

Advertisement

As for where older adults fall, other research shows that many do occur in medical or long-term care facilities, Santos-Lozada noted. But a large, and growing, proportion happen in the home, he said.

Tripken said that older adults and families can take a number of simple steps to make the home safer: Installing grab bars in bathrooms, getting rid of small throw rugs and other trip and slip hazards, having handrails on both sides of staircases, and making sure the house is well-lit are among them.

If possible, Tripken noted, older adults and families could work with an occupational therapist -- health professionals who, among other things, can come to the home and recommend safety modifications.

More information

The National Council on Aging has a tool for older adults to check their risk of falls.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes
May 12 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new medication to treat moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, commonly known as "hot flashes," that are associated with menopause.
Study adds evidence linking obesity to greater risk of gastrointestinal cancers
Health News // 2 days ago
Study adds evidence linking obesity to greater risk of gastrointestinal cancers
Maintaining a healthy weight may be important for reducing the risk of gastrointestinal cancer, a new study suggests.
Severe obesity linked to faster decline of immunity after COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 2 days ago
Severe obesity linked to faster decline of immunity after COVID-19 vaccine
Severely obese people may need more frequent COVID-19 booster shots to keep their immunity going, new research suggests.
Case study links tainted eye drops to vision loss months before CDC alert
Health News // 2 days ago
Case study links tainted eye drops to vision loss months before CDC alert
Months before U.S. health officials warned that tainted eye drops were causing vision loss and even death, a Cleveland woman lost the sight in her eye in a case that puzzled her doctors.
CDC reports first 2 U.S. cases of drug-resistant ringworm in New York City
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC reports first 2 U.S. cases of drug-resistant ringworm in New York City
May 11 (UPI) -- Two cases of a rare, highly contagious and severe type of ringworm have been reported in New York City, marking the first cases in the United States.
Pancreatic cancer vaccine may slow return of disease, trial shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Pancreatic cancer vaccine may slow return of disease, trial shows
A gene-targeted personalized vaccine may delay the return of pancreatic cancer according to a small, but promising, trial.
WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency
Health News // 3 days ago
WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency
May 11 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced on Thursday that mpox, formerly monkeypox, is no longer a global health emergency.
FDA approves Rexulti for dementia patients dealing with agitation
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves Rexulti for dementia patients dealing with agitation
May 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the supplemental approval Alzheimer's disease drug Rexulti which deals with agitation.
Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health
Health News // 3 days ago
Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health
Poor sleep brought on by sleep apnea may ultimately undermine the brain health of older men and women, new research suggests.
People with sleep apnea at greater risk for long COVID, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
People with sleep apnea at greater risk for long COVID, study shows
May 11 (UPI) -- A new study examining sleep apnea suggests that those with the disorder may be at higher risk of what is called long COVID.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes
FDA approves non-hormonal treatment for menopausal hot flashes
Study adds evidence linking obesity to greater risk of gastrointestinal cancers
Study adds evidence linking obesity to greater risk of gastrointestinal cancers
Severe obesity linked to faster decline of immunity after COVID-19 vaccine
Severe obesity linked to faster decline of immunity after COVID-19 vaccine
CDC reports first 2 U.S. cases of drug-resistant ringworm in New York City
CDC reports first 2 U.S. cases of drug-resistant ringworm in New York City
Marijuana use may raise young men's risk of schizophrenia
Marijuana use may raise young men's risk of schizophrenia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement