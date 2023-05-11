Trending
Health News
May 11, 2023 / 8:24 PM

CDC reports first 2 U.S. cases of drug-resistant ringworm in New York City

By Joe Fisher

May 11 (UPI) -- Two cases of a rare, highly contagious and severe type of ringworm have been reported in New York City.

This strand of tinea, commonly known as ringworm, is resistant to antifungal treatments that typically are effective at treating ringworm. Earlier this year, a dermatologist in New York City reported two patients had severe ringworm that did not get better with treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These are the first two confirmed cases in the United States.

The drug-resistant ringworm, called Trichophyton indotineae, caused a widespread rash that covered most of both patients' entire bodies.

A 47-year-old female patient developed a severe rash last summer while in Bangladesh. The other patient, a 28-year-old woman, showed similar symptoms while pregnant in the summer of 2021. She was not evaluated until December 2021, when she was in her third trimester. She had not traveled internationally before developing the rash.

The CDC notes that neither patient had underlying health conditions that would indicate they are especially vulnerable to this type of infection. Since one patient had not traveled outside of the United States it is likely that Trichophyton indotineae is circulating locally.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers to consider Trichophyton indotineae infection if patients show ringworm symptoms that do not improve with "first-line topical antifungal agents or oral terbinafine."

Trichophyton indotineae is believed to have developed in South Asia over the last decade. The CDC said it has likely developed because of the "misuse and overuse of topical antifungals and corticosteroids."

People with sleep apnea at greater risk for long COVID, study shows FDA approves Librela, first monoclonal antibody for dogs with osteoarthritis Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID

Latest Headlines

Pancreatic cancer vaccine may slow return of disease, trial shows
Health News // 7 hours ago
Pancreatic cancer vaccine may slow return of disease, trial shows
A gene-targeted personalized vaccine may delay the return of pancreatic cancer according to a small, but promising, trial.
WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency
Health News // 7 hours ago
WHO: Mpox no longer global health emergency
May 11 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced on Thursday that mpox, formerly monkeypox, is no longer a global health emergency.
FDA approves Rexulti for dementia patients dealing with agitation
Health News // 8 hours ago
FDA approves Rexulti for dementia patients dealing with agitation
May 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the supplemental approval Alzheimer's disease drug Rexulti which deals with agitation.
Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health
Health News // 9 hours ago
Sleep apnea may be detrimental to brain health
Poor sleep brought on by sleep apnea may ultimately undermine the brain health of older men and women, new research suggests.
People with sleep apnea at greater risk for long COVID, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
People with sleep apnea at greater risk for long COVID, study shows
May 11 (UPI) -- A new study examining sleep apnea suggests that those with the disorder may be at higher risk of what is called long COVID.
Methadone treatment may curb use of fentanyl, heroin, study shows
Health News // 12 hours ago
Methadone treatment may curb use of fentanyl, heroin, study shows
When people receive methadone treatment for opioid use disorder, their use of the dangerous drugs heroin and fentanyl significantly declines, a new study shows.
Toxic chemicals in the air may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 17 hours ago
Toxic chemicals in the air may raise risk of rheumatoid arthritis
Toxic chemicals that develop from car exhaust, smoking and backyard grilling might increase your risk of developing the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests.
Marijuana use may raise young men's risk of schizophrenia
Health News // 1 day ago
Marijuana use may raise young men's risk of schizophrenia
Marijuana appears to significantly increase young men's risk of developing schizophrenia, a new study suggests.
DEA extends prescriptions for controlled drugs via telemedicine
Health News // 1 day ago
DEA extends prescriptions for controlled drugs via telemedicine
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday issued a six-month extension for people seeking to fill controlled medication prescriptions via telehealth.
Surgery boosts survival rates better than radiation for patients with lung cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgery boosts survival rates better than radiation for patients with lung cancer
More patients are choosing radiation therapy over surgery to treat their early-stage lung cancer, but a new study argues they might be making a mistake.
