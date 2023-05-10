Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 10, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Repeated traumatic brain injuries may raise risk of Alzheimer's in veterans

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The brains of otherwise healthy military personnel who were exposed to explosions were found to have an abnormal accumulation of amyloid-beta protein, which can lead to Alzheimer's and other neurological diseases. Photo by Lance Cpl. Seth Rosenberg/U.S. Marine Corps
The brains of otherwise healthy military personnel who were exposed to explosions were found to have an abnormal accumulation of amyloid-beta protein, which can lead to Alzheimer's and other neurological diseases. Photo by Lance Cpl. Seth Rosenberg/U.S. Marine Corps

People who repeatedly suffer traumatic brain injuries (TBI) may be more apt to develop Alzheimer's disease, new research shows.

TBI can result from direct hits to the head or from indirect sources such as shockwaves from battlefield explosions.

Advertisement

The brains of otherwise healthy military personnel who were exposed to explosions were found to have an abnormal accumulation of amyloid-beta protein, which can lead to Alzheimer's and other neurological diseases. The findings were published Tuesday in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America.

"Amyloid-beta is a molecule not normally found in the brains of young patients," said study author Dr. Carlos Leiva-Salinas, associate professor of radiology at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. "Amyloid-beta accumulation in the brain is proposed to be an early event in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia worldwide, impacting millions of people."

RELATED Symptoms of concussion can linger for more than six months

Autopsy studies have shown the presence of amyloid plaques within hours of a severe brain injury. Certain forms of amyloid-beta can accumulate into tangles and plaques in the brain. This can lead to mental decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

"Noninvasive positron emission tomography, or PET, imaging could be used to identify early-stage amyloid-beta accumulation in individuals or professions exposed to traumatic brain injury such as military personnel, police officers, firefighters, football players, etc.," Leiva-Salinas said in a journal news release.

Advertisement

The study included nine military grenade or breacher instructors at Fort Leonard Wood Military Base in Missouri from January 2020 to December 2021. They train recruits to use hand grenades, explosives and other mechanical methods to force open doors.

RELATED PTSD, head injury boost Alzheimer's risk in some, study says

A healthy control group of nine civilians also participated.

All were men in their early 30s, a stage of life when amyloid buildup in the brain is not expected. They had no previous history of concussion.

Researchers evaluated each person twice, at the start and after blast exposure about five months later.

RELATED Study: Injured brain's ability to heal may hinge on time of day, circadian rhythms

The military instructors logged the number of exposures to explosions, including the firing of weapons.

All participants had brain scans to look for amyloid changes. Researchers paid particular attention to six brain regions that are usually associated with Alzheimer's and TBI.

They found abnormal amyloid buildup in six of the nine participants who were exposed to explosions. Three had increased amyloid accumulating in one brain region; two participants had them in two regions, and one had three regions with abnormal accumulation.

None of the civilians had any abnormal amyloid accumulation.

"Further research needs to be done to establish the relationship between the frequency and the severity of traumatic brain injury and the degree of amyloid changes in the brain, the natural course of the observed accumulation, and other potential biologic risk factors for amyloid plaque deposition and the development of cognitive decline," Leiva-Salinas said.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more on traumatic brain injury.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Medical cannabis associated with improving health-related quality of life
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study: Medical cannabis associated with improving health-related quality of life
May 9 (UPI) -- A new Australian study published Tuesday appears to support past findings that medical cannabis treatment improves the quality of life among patients with a wide range of health conditions.
Medical panel lowers recommended age for mammograms to 40
Health News // 16 hours ago
Medical panel lowers recommended age for mammograms to 40
In a major change from its longstanding advice, an influential medical panel now recommends that women start mammography screening for breast cancer at age 40.
Psychological association issues recommendations for teen social media use
Health News // 17 hours ago
Psychological association issues recommendations for teen social media use
The American Psychological Association on Tuesday issued 10 science-based recommendations for teen and preteen social media use, the first time it has done so.
Study details household risk factors for inflammatory bowel disease in kids
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study details household risk factors for inflammatory bowel disease in kids
Taking antibiotics at an early age, eating a Western diet and living in a more affluent family were associated with an increased inflammatory bowel disease risk.
FDA panel to weigh approval of over-the-counter birth control pill
Health News // 19 hours ago
FDA panel to weigh approval of over-the-counter birth control pill
A U.S. Food Drug Administration advisory panel is set to meet this week to consider whether to recommend approval of Opill, a daily progestin-only birth control pill, to be sold over the counter in the United States.
Daily Internet use among older adults may ward off dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Daily Internet use among older adults may ward off dementia
A new study of older adults suggests that regular Internet use may be a boon for older Americans, staving off the long-term risk for dementia.
Billions of dollars in healthcare costs tied to oil and gas, researchers believe
Health News // 1 day ago
Billions of dollars in healthcare costs tied to oil and gas, researchers believe
May 8 (UPI) -- Pointing to the billions of dollars in health-related costs associated with pollution from the oil and gas industry, researchers called on the federal government to hurry up with new regulations.
Healthy habits may reduce risk of breast cancer recurrence
Health News // 1 day ago
Healthy habits may reduce risk of breast cancer recurrence
High-risk breast cancer patients can take action to help stop their disease from coming back or killing them.
FDA approves Librela, first monoclonal antibody for dogs with osteoarthritis
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves Librela, first monoclonal antibody for dogs with osteoarthritis
Man's aging best friend has a new treatment to dull osteoarthritis pain as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced approval Friday of the first monoclonal antibody for dogs.
Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID
Health News // 2 days ago
Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID
In trying to untangle the mysteries of long COVID, researchers have found anxiety and depression may play a role for some of those with the lingering condition.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Medical cannabis associated with improving health-related quality of life
Study: Medical cannabis associated with improving health-related quality of life
Billions of dollars in healthcare costs tied to oil and gas, researchers believe
Billions of dollars in healthcare costs tied to oil and gas, researchers believe
Daily Internet use among older adults may ward off dementia
Daily Internet use among older adults may ward off dementia
Medical panel lowers recommended age for mammograms to 40
Medical panel lowers recommended age for mammograms to 40
FDA panel to weigh approval of over-the-counter birth control pill
FDA panel to weigh approval of over-the-counter birth control pill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement