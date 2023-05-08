Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 8, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Billions of dollars in healthcare costs tied to oil and gas, researchers believe

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Authors of a peer-reviewed study urged the federal government to move quickly on regulations meant to curb some of the emissions coming the oil and gas sector. More than $70 billion in health-related costs are associated with these emissions, they said. File photo by Ryan Tong/EPA-EFE
Authors of a peer-reviewed study urged the federal government to move quickly on regulations meant to curb some of the emissions coming the oil and gas sector. More than $70 billion in health-related costs are associated with these emissions, they said. File photo by Ryan Tong/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- Pointing to the billions of dollars of what they said are health-related costs associated with pollution from the oil and gas industry, researchers called on the federal government to hurry up with new regulations to prevent further ailments in a study released Monday.

"Curbing oil and gas emissions is one of the fastest, most cost-effective ways to reduce methane and other air pollutants, which improves air quality, protects public health and slows climate change," said study co-author Ananya Roy, a senior researcher at the Environmental Defense Fund, in a news release.

Advertisement

Roy was joined by scientists at Boston University and the University of North Carolina in writing details abut their study in the journal Environmental Research: Health, which suggests air pollution from the oil and gas sector has a "substantial" impact on public health.

The federal government early last year outlined a global plan along with the European Union that aims to reduce methane by 30% from a 2020 baseline by 2030.

RELATED Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance

Part of that effort includes $1.15 billion to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells, and another $1 billion to modernize the existing natural gas pipeline network.

Advertisement

The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, introduced proposals in November to strengthen existing regulations on methane emissions. Roy said it was "critical" that the EPA finalizes its rules as soon as possible.

Methane is a potent energy carrier, but as a greenhouse gas, it has a greater warming potential than carbon dioxide.

RELATED Joe Biden announces $1B for climate efforts during global forum

Elsewhere, scientists said nitrogen oxide, fine particulate matter and ozone from the oil and gas sector contributed to more than 7,500 deaths and 2,200 new cases of childhood asthma. The health challenges alone account for $77 billion in costs each year, they wrote.

"The health impacts are not just from the combustion of oil and gas," said Boston University's Jonathan Buonocore, a corresponding author of the study.

The Energy Information Administration, the statistics arm of the Energy Department, estimated in its monthly market report for April that energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide decline by 3% relative to 2022 levels, but then increase "slightly" in 2024.

RELATED Oil-rich Alberta close to meeting methane emissions target early

The EPA, meanwhile, shows that emissions for most major greenhouse gases, including methane, most likely peaked in 2007, based on 2020 data.

Latest Headlines

Healthy habits may reduce risk of breast cancer recurrence
Health News // 1 hour ago
Healthy habits may reduce risk of breast cancer recurrence
High-risk breast cancer patients can take action to help stop their disease from coming back or killing them.
FDA approves Librela, first monoclonal antibody for dogs with osteoarthritis
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA approves Librela, first monoclonal antibody for dogs with osteoarthritis
Man's aging best friend has a new treatment to dull osteoarthritis pain as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced approval Friday of the first monoclonal antibody for dogs.
Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID
Health News // 8 hours ago
Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID
In trying to untangle the mysteries of long COVID, researchers have found anxiety and depression may play a role for some of those with the lingering condition.
Doctors perform first successful fetal brain surgery
Health News // 2 days ago
Doctors perform first successful fetal brain surgery
For the first time, doctors have successfully performed fetal brain surgery to treat a rare blood vessel abnormality that can be fatal to newborns.
Drugmaker Norvo Nordisk limits obesity drug Wegovy in U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
Drugmaker Norvo Nordisk limits obesity drug Wegovy in U.S.
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it will limit distribution of its low-dose versions of the wildly popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, to ensure that people already taking the drug will have enough supply.
Deep sleep may guard against memory loss linked to Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 days ago
Deep sleep may guard against memory loss linked to Alzheimer's
Getting good sleep is an important part of wellness for many reasons, but new research suggests deep sleep may even guard against memory loss linked to Alzheimer's.
Awareness of four symptoms could lead to early detection of colon cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
Awareness of four symptoms could lead to early detection of colon cancer
Four symptoms -- abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, diarrhea and iron deficiency anemia -- could provide early warning of colon cancer in younger adults.
Banning flavored e-cigarettes may get teens to quit vaping
Health News // 3 days ago
Banning flavored e-cigarettes may get teens to quit vaping
Eliminating flavored e-cigarettes may reduce the use of vapes altogether in teens and young adults, new research found.
Fall time change associated with rise in sleep disorders
Health News // 3 days ago
Fall time change associated with rise in sleep disorders
Changing the clocks every spring and fall might seem challenging, but a new study reveals that only one of those changes had a tendency to increase sleep disorders.
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
Health News // 3 days ago
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
It's standard for heart attack survivors to take beta blocker medications for years afterward, but a new study suggests that may be unnecessary for people who've had a milder heart attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID
Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID
Awareness of four symptoms could lead to early detection of colon cancer
Awareness of four symptoms could lead to early detection of colon cancer
Doctors perform first successful fetal brain surgery
Doctors perform first successful fetal brain surgery
Drugmaker Norvo Nordisk limits obesity drug Wegovy in U.S.
Drugmaker Norvo Nordisk limits obesity drug Wegovy in U.S.
Deep sleep may guard against memory loss linked to Alzheimer's
Deep sleep may guard against memory loss linked to Alzheimer's
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement