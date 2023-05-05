Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 5, 2023 / 10:16 AM

Deep sleep may guard against memory loss linked to Alzheimer's

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Scientists found that superior amounts of deep, slow-wave sleep can be protective against memory decline in those with a high burden of Alzheimer's disease. Photo by 1113990/Pixabay
Scientists found that superior amounts of deep, slow-wave sleep can be protective against memory decline in those with a high burden of Alzheimer's disease. Photo by 1113990/Pixabay

Getting good sleep is an important part of wellness for many reasons, but new research suggests deep sleep may even guard against memory loss linked to Alzheimer's.

While disrupted sleep has been linked with accumulating beta-amyloid plaques in the brain faster, scientists found that superior amounts of deep, slow-wave sleep can be protective against memory decline in those with a high burden of Alzheimer's disease.

Advertisement

This could help ease some of dementia's most devastating outcomes, the experts said.

"With a certain level of brain pathology, you're not destined for cognitive symptoms or memory issues," said study author Zsófia Zavecz, a postdoctoral researcher from the University of California, Berkeley's Center for Human Sleep Science. "People should be aware that, despite having a certain level of pathology, there are certain lifestyle factors that will help moderate and decrease the effects.

RELATED Fall time change associated with rise in sleep disorders

"One of those factors is sleep and, specifically, deep sleep," Zavecz said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The researchers had previously found that the declining amount of a person's deep sleep could predict a faster rate of future beta-amyloid buildup in the brain.

That idea of cognitive reserve is a compelling target for sleep researchers, said senior study author Matthew Walker, a UC Berkeley professor of neuroscience and psychology.

RELATED Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows

"If we believe that sleep is so critical for memory, could sleep be one of those missing pieces in the explanatory puzzle that would tell us exactly why two people with the same amounts of vicious, severe amyloid pathology have very different memory?" Walker said in the release.

While getting more education, being physically active and having a lot of social engagement may also make a person more resilient, some of them are hard to modify.

"If the findings supported the hypothesis, it would be thrilling, because sleep is something we can change," Walker said. "It is a modifiable factor."

RELATED Diet may improve sleep for athletes

The study included 62 healthy older adults not diagnosed with dementia from the Berkeley Aging Cohort Study.

They slept in a lab while researchers monitored their sleep waves with an electroencephalography (EEG) machine. The team then used a positron emission tomography (PET) scan to measure the amount of beta-amyloid deposits in the participants' brains. While half of the participants had high amounts of amyloid deposits, the other half did not.

Advertisement

The participants then completed a memory task involving matching names to faces.

RELATED Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's

Those with high amounts of beta-amyloid deposits in their brain who also had more deep sleep did better on the memory test than those with the same amount of deposits who slept worse. This was limited to the group with amyloid deposits. In the group without the deposits, deep sleep did not improve memory.

After controlling for other factors, researchers still saw benefits from deep sleep. This suggests that deep sleep contributes to salvaging memory function even in the face of brain pathology.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal BMC Medicine.

Walker suggested deep sleep could be like a rescue effort.

"Think of deep sleep almost like a life raft that keeps memory afloat, rather than memory getting dragged down by the weight of Alzheimer's disease pathology," Walker said. "It now seems that deep NREM sleep may be a new, missing piece in the explanatory puzzle of cognitive reserve. This is especially exciting because we can do something about it. There are ways we can improve sleep, even in older adults."

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more on Alzheimer's disease.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Awareness of four symptoms could lead to early detection of colon cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Awareness of four symptoms could lead to early detection of colon cancer
Four symptoms -- abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, diarrhea and iron deficiency anemia -- could provide early warning of colon cancer in younger adults.
Banning flavored e-cigarettes may get teens to quit vaping
Health News // 1 hour ago
Banning flavored e-cigarettes may get teens to quit vaping
Eliminating flavored e-cigarettes may reduce the use of vapes altogether in teens and young adults, new research found.
Fall time change associated with rise in sleep disorders
Health News // 7 hours ago
Fall time change associated with rise in sleep disorders
Changing the clocks every spring and fall might seem challenging, but a new study reveals that only one of those changes had a tendency to increase sleep disorders.
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
Health News // 20 hours ago
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
It's standard for heart attack survivors to take beta blocker medications for years afterward, but a new study suggests that may be unnecessary for people who've had a milder heart attack.
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
Health News // 20 hours ago
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
Preliminary mortality data for 2022 finds America making its way back from the devastation of the pandemic, with a significant 5.3% decline in deaths compared to 2021.
New guidelines call for breast cancer risk assessment by age 25
Health News // 20 hours ago
New guidelines call for breast cancer risk assessment by age 25
The American College of Radiology has released new guidelines that call for all women to have a breast cancer risk assessment by age 25 to determine if they should start screening mammograms before they turn 40.
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Health News // 23 hours ago
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Medical marijuana can safely reduce cancer pain, and is apparently so effective that patients wind up taking lower amounts of opioids and other pain meds, a new study reports.
Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 1 day ago
Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors
For young women who survive breast cancer, a new study offers some reassurance about pregnancy: Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby does not raise the risk of a cancer recurrence, at least in the shorter term.
Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants
Health News // 1 day ago
Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants
About half of extremely preterm babies have at least one life-threatening bacterial infection in their bloodstream after 72 hours of life. Now, new research points to the babies' own gut microbiomes as the source.
More kids get dog bites in spring, summer
Health News // 1 day ago
More kids get dog bites in spring, summer
In the spring and summer, everyone races outside with their dogs to enjoy the warmer weather, but a new study suggests there is a downside to that. More children are bitten by dogs in those months, according to research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement