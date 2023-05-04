Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 4, 2023 / 2:34 PM

New guidelines call for breast cancer risk assessment by age 25

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The U.S. breast cancer death rate dropped 43% since mammography became widespread in the 1980s, according to U.S. National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) data. Photo by CristinaMuraca/Shutterstock
The U.S. breast cancer death rate dropped 43% since mammography became widespread in the 1980s, according to U.S. National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) data. Photo by CristinaMuraca/Shutterstock

While the typical recommendation is for women to start getting mammograms at age 40, the American College of Radiology has released new guidelines that call for all women to have a breast cancer risk assessment by age 25 to determine if they should start screening mammograms before they turn 40.

This early step is particularly important for women who are Black or Ashkenazi Jewish, the guideline authors said.

Advertisement

Women who have higher risks because of their genes, such as those who carry the BRCA1 gene mutation, as well as women exposed to chest radiation at a young age and those with a calculated lifetime breast cancer risk of 20% or more should begin having MRI screening started at ages 25 to 30, the American College of Radiology (ACR) now recommends. These women should start having an annual mammogram at ages 25 to 40, depending on their specific risk.

Advertisement

"The latest scientific evidence continues to point to earlier assessment, as well as augmented and earlier-than-age-40 screening of many women -- particularly Black women and other minority women," said guidelines corresponding author Dr. Debra Monticciolo, division chief of breast imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

RELATED Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors

"These evidence-based updates should spur more informed doctor-patient conversations and help providers save more lives," she said in an ACR news release.

The ACR also recommended that women who were diagnosed with breast cancer before age 50 and those who have a personal breast cancer history and dense breasts should have a supplemental breast MRI each year. Those who can't undergo MRI should instead have contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM).

For average-risk women, the ACR recommends continuing annual screening starting at age 40.

RELATED Older breast cancer survivors may be able to forgo mammograms

The U.S. breast cancer death rate dropped 43% since mammography became widespread in the 1980s, according to U.S. National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) data. The rate had not changed in the previous 50 years. Breast cancer rates, meanwhile, have not changed for men, who undergo the same treatment as women but without regular screening.

The reasons for urging Black and other minority women to screen earlier include that, prior to age 50, minority women are 127% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women. They are also 72% more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer and 58% more likely to be diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

Advertisement

Even with roughly equal incidence rates, Black women are still 42% more likely to die from breast cancer, less likely to be diagnosed while at stage 1 but still twice as likely to die of early breast cancers.

RELATED Black women more likely to die of breast cancer at younger ages

Black women also have a twofold higher risk of aggressive -- "triple-negative" -- breast tumors and a higher risk of BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations.

"Since 1990, breast cancer death rates in Black women, who develop and die from the disease earlier, have only dropped approximately half as fast as in white women," said guidelines co-author Dr. Stamatia Destounis, chair of the American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Commission and managing partner at Elizabeth Wende Breast Care in Rochester, N.Y.

"We continue to regularly examine the latest evidence and update our recommendations to help save more Black women and others at high risk from this deadly disease," Destounis said in the release.

The new ACR guidelines were published online Wednesday in the Journal of the American College of Radiology.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on breast cancer screening.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
Health News // 17 minutes ago
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
It's standard for heart attack survivors to take beta blocker medications for years afterward, but a new study suggests that may be unnecessary for people who've had a milder heart attack.
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
Health News // 33 minutes ago
U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half
Preliminary mortality data for 2022 finds America making its way back from the devastation of the pandemic, with a significant 5.3% decline in deaths compared to 2021.
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Health News // 4 hours ago
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Medical marijuana can safely reduce cancer pain, and is apparently so effective that patients wind up taking lower amounts of opioids and other pain meds, a new study reports.
Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 6 hours ago
Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors
For young women who survive breast cancer, a new study offers some reassurance about pregnancy: Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby does not raise the risk of a cancer recurrence, at least in the shorter term.
Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants
Health News // 6 hours ago
Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants
About half of extremely preterm babies have at least one life-threatening bacterial infection in their bloodstream after 72 hours of life. Now, new research points to the babies' own gut microbiomes as the source.
More kids get dog bites in spring, summer
Health News // 11 hours ago
More kids get dog bites in spring, summer
In the spring and summer, everyone races outside with their dogs to enjoy the warmer weather, but a new study suggests there is a downside to that. More children are bitten by dogs in those months, according to research.
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Health News // 23 hours ago
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls are, but girls may be more likely to experience anxiety alongside the disorder than boys, new research reveals.
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Health News // 23 hours ago
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Overdose deaths in the United States tied to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl soared 279% from 2016 to 2021, health officials reported Wednesday.
Half of U.S. parents worry about social media's toll on kids' mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
Half of U.S. parents worry about social media's toll on kids' mental health
Half of U.S. parents think social media is bad for their kids' mental health, a new survey reveals.
Ultrasound procedure allows chemo to reach the brain
Health News // 1 day ago
Ultrasound procedure allows chemo to reach the brain
Researchers now say they can temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and get more chemo to brain tumors, using an experimental ultrasound device.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement