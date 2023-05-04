Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 4, 2023 / 2:49 PM

U.S. death rate falls in 2022 as COVID-19 deaths cut in half

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
COVID-19 was responsible for about 5.7% of American deaths in 2022, down from 12% a year earlier. Photo by Romy/Pixabay
COVID-19 was responsible for about 5.7% of American deaths in 2022, down from 12% a year earlier. Photo by Romy/Pixabay

Preliminary mortality data for 2022 finds America making its way back from the devastation of the pandemic, with a significant 5.3% decline in deaths compared to 2021.

And although COVID-19 remained the fourth leading cause of death in the United States last year, the number of fatalities linked to the disease fell by almost half -- from 462,193 deaths in 2021 to 244,986 deaths in 2022.

Advertisement

COVID-19 was responsible for about 5.7% of American deaths in 2022, down from 12% a year earlier. Among COVID-19 fatalities, men continued to be at higher risk of dying than women.

The new figures, compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are called "provisional" because the numbers aren't yet final. They're based on data from the National Vital Statistics System.

RELATED New guidelines call for breast cancer risk assessment by age 25

"In 2022, approximately 3,273,705 deaths occurred in the United States," said researchers led by CDC health scientist Farida Ahmad. "The estimated 2022 age-adjusted death rate decreased by 5.3%, from 879.7 per 100,000 persons in 2021 to 832.8."

The top three causes of death for 2022 were heart disease (almost 700,000 deaths), cancer (about 608,000) and unintentional injuries (about 218,000), the CDC team said.

Advertisement

Heart disease deaths have been on the rise since 2020, Ahmad's team noted, while cancer deaths also charted a rise during 2021 and 2022, after years of decline.

RELATED Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.

In terms of which segments of the U.S. population faced the highest odds of dying in 2022, the report found that Black and American Indian/Alaskan Natives were at greatest risk.

The CDC team believes the new data "can guide public health policies and interventions aimed at reducing mortality directly or indirectly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

The data was published in the May 5 issue of the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

RELATED Gun deaths are more likely in small towns than big cities

More information

Find out more about COVID-19 at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
Health News // 7 minutes ago
Long-term beta blockers may be unnecessary after mild heart attacks
It's standard for heart attack survivors to take beta blocker medications for years afterward, but a new study suggests that may be unnecessary for people who've had a milder heart attack.
New guidelines call for breast cancer risk assessment by age 25
Health News // 37 minutes ago
New guidelines call for breast cancer risk assessment by age 25
The American College of Radiology has released new guidelines that call for all women to have a breast cancer risk assessment by age 25 to determine if they should start screening mammograms before they turn 40.
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Health News // 4 hours ago
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Medical marijuana can safely reduce cancer pain, and is apparently so effective that patients wind up taking lower amounts of opioids and other pain meds, a new study reports.
Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors
Health News // 5 hours ago
Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby may be safe for breast cancer survivors
For young women who survive breast cancer, a new study offers some reassurance about pregnancy: Pausing hormonal therapy to have a baby does not raise the risk of a cancer recurrence, at least in the shorter term.
Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants
Health News // 6 hours ago
Gut microbiome may be source of dangerous infections in premature infants
About half of extremely preterm babies have at least one life-threatening bacterial infection in their bloodstream after 72 hours of life. Now, new research points to the babies' own gut microbiomes as the source.
More kids get dog bites in spring, summer
Health News // 11 hours ago
More kids get dog bites in spring, summer
In the spring and summer, everyone races outside with their dogs to enjoy the warmer weather, but a new study suggests there is a downside to that. More children are bitten by dogs in those months, according to research.
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Health News // 23 hours ago
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls are, but girls may be more likely to experience anxiety alongside the disorder than boys, new research reveals.
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Health News // 23 hours ago
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Overdose deaths in the United States tied to the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl soared 279% from 2016 to 2021, health officials reported Wednesday.
Half of U.S. parents worry about social media's toll on kids' mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
Half of U.S. parents worry about social media's toll on kids' mental health
Half of U.S. parents think social media is bad for their kids' mental health, a new survey reveals.
Ultrasound procedure allows chemo to reach the brain
Health News // 1 day ago
Ultrasound procedure allows chemo to reach the brain
Researchers now say they can temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and get more chemo to brain tumors, using an experimental ultrasound device.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
Fentanyl overdose deaths nearly quadrupled in 5 years in U.S.
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Medical marijuana called safe for pain management in cancer patients
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Girls with autism more likely to experience anxiety than boys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement