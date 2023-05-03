Eli Lilly said a late-stage study of the drug donanemab resulted in a 40% less decline in the ability to perform daily living activities over the past 12 months for Alzheimer's patients. File Photo by sfam_photo/Shutterstock

In the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, Eli Lilly said researchers measured cognition and activities of daily living such as managing finances, driving, engaging in hobbies and conversing about current events.

Donanemab showed statistically significant clinical benefits, the company said. It will proceed with regulatory submissions to the Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators for approvals.

"Over the last 20 years, Lilly scientists have blazed new trails in the fight against Alzheimer's disease by elucidating basic mechanisms of AD pathology and discovering imaging and blood biomarker tools to track the pathology," Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said in a statement.

"We are extremely pleased that donanemab yielded positive clinical results with compelling statistical significance for people with Alzheimer's disease in this trial. This is the first Phase 3 trial of any investigational medicine for Alzheimer's disease to deliver 35% slowing of clinical and functional decline," he said.

The study enrolled people with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, which includes mild cognitive impairment and the mild dementia stage of the disease. The participants completed their course of treatment with donanemab once they reached a prespecified level of amyloid plaque clearance.

"Amyloid plaque is a defining pathophysiological feature of Alzheimer's disease," Eric Reiman, CEO of Banner Research, one of the research sites for the trial, said in a statement. "This study's topline results provide compelling support for the relationship between amyloid plaque removal and a clinical benefit in people with this disease."

Last year, the FDA also came under fire for its controversial approval of the Alzheimer's drug simufilam, studies on which raised concerns over the drug's safety and effectiveness.

In 2021, Biogen's aducanumab, marketed under the brand name Aduhelm, became the first drug to be approved for the debilitating form of dementia since 2003. Concerns have also been raised about its efficacy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 5.8 million Americans lived with Alzheimer's disease in 2020. The agency said the number of patients doubles every five years beyond age 65 and is expected to reach 14 million by 2060.

