Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 3, 2023 / 1:24 PM

Ultrasound procedure allows chemo to reach the brain

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
An experimental ultrasound procedure, designed by French biotech company Carthera, opens the blood-brain barrier at large, critical regions of the brain, allowing the intravenous chemo drug paclitaxel to seep into the brain. Photo by Mitrey/Pixabay
An experimental ultrasound procedure, designed by French biotech company Carthera, opens the blood-brain barrier at large, critical regions of the brain, allowing the intravenous chemo drug paclitaxel to seep into the brain. Photo by Mitrey/Pixabay

Brain cancers are notoriously difficult to treat because most chemotherapy drugs can't breach the blood-brain barrier, a microscopic layer of cells that protect the brain from toxins.

But researchers now say they can temporarily open that barrier and get more chemo to brain tumors, using an experimental ultrasound device.

Advertisement

The technology led to a four- to sixfold increase in chemo drug concentrations within the brains of patients. The researchers observed this increase with two different powerful chemotherapy drugs, paclitaxel and carboplatin. These drugs aren't typically used to treat brain tumors because they normally can't cross the blood-brain barrier.

For this study, doctors surgically removed patients' glioblastoma -- the most common malignant brain tumor in adults -- and then implanted a grid of nine ultrasound emitters in their skulls.

RELATED Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain

Within a few weeks of surgery, patients started chemo treatment to kill any residual cancer cells in their brains.

The experimental emitter grid, designed by French biotech company Carthera, opened the blood-brain barrier at large, critical regions of the brain. This allowed the intravenous chemo drug paclitaxel to seep into the brain.

The ultrasound procedure takes about four minutes and is performed with the patient awake, the researchers reported. Patients go home after a few hours.

Advertisement

The blood-brain barrier quickly reestablishes itself following the procedure, with most of its integrity restored within one hour, the study authors said.

The report was published Tuesday in The Lancet Oncology journal.

"There is a critical time window after sonification when the brain is permeable to drugs circulating in the bloodstream," said lead researcher Dr. Adam Sonabend, an associate professor of neurological surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

RELATED Implant delivering chemo to brain may help patients with incurable cancers

The doctors escalated the dose of paclitaxel delivered every three weeks, using the ultrasound implant to make sure the chemo got to the brain.

The treatment was safe and well-tolerated, the researchers said. Some patients got up to six chemo treatment cycles for their brain tumors.

The findings of this study have formed the basis for a clinical trial in which patients will receive a combination of paclitaxel and carboplatin to their brains, to see if the treatment prolongs their survival.

Glioblastomas are the fastest-growing brain tumors, and they are nearly always advanced when detected. Five-year survival rates are 22% for people aged 20 to 44, 9% for adults 45 to 54, and 6% for those aged 55 to 64, according to the American Cancer Society.

Advertisement

The researchers said the ultrasound technique could be used to help deliver many different types of medication to the brain.

"While we have focused on brain cancer (for which there are approximately 30,000 gliomas in the U.S.), this opens the door to investigate novel drug-based treatments for millions of patients who suffer from various brain diseases," Sonabend said in a university news release.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more about brain and spinal cord tumors.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Black patients less like to get surgery for brain tumors, study shows

Latest Headlines

Internet searches related to abortion rise after Roe vs. Wade overturned
Health News // 1 hour ago
Internet searches related to abortion rise after Roe vs. Wade overturned
When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a woman's constitutional right to abortion in June, Internet searches for information related to abortion and contraception surged.
Eli Lilly: New Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in study
Health News // 4 hours ago
Eli Lilly: New Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in study
May 3 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said Wednesday results from a Phase 3 study on its Alzheimer's treatment show it slowed clinical cognitive and functional decline by 35% compared with a placebo.
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
May 2 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Tuesday released an advisory on loneliness and isolation, coming off the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic where Americans around the country were asked to quarantine and detach from t
Dozens of household products release toxic chemicals into homes
Health News // 1 day ago
Dozens of household products release toxic chemicals into homes
Many common household products emit airborne toxins that can harm your health in ways up to and including cancer, a new study reports.
Women may have worse outcomes after heart attack at younger age
Health News // 1 day ago
Women may have worse outcomes after heart attack at younger age
Women who have a heart attack at a younger age tend to have worse outcomes and are more likely to return to the hospital than their male counterparts.
Taking longer to do physical activities may be linked to greater dementia risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Taking longer to do physical activities may be linked to greater dementia risk
It's expected that seniors slow down physically as they age, but this could be a sign of more than just lost muscle strength, a new study suggests. In some, it may be a harbinger of dementia.
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
Health News // 1 day ago
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
Using functional MRI (fMRI), a newly developed brain-computer interface can read a person's thoughts and translate them into full sentences, according to a report published Monday in Nature Neuroscience.
Investigators develop risk profiles for serious self-harm among kids
Health News // 2 days ago
Investigators develop risk profiles for serious self-harm among kids
Researchers have developed risk profiles that can help doctors pinpoint which kids or teens are in the most danger of harming themselves.
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 2 days ago
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
A new minimally invasive procedure improved blood sugar control and eliminated the need for insulin for at least one year among people with Type 2 diabetes, a new study found.
ChatGPT rated more accurate, detailed, empathetic than doctors
Health News // 4 days ago
ChatGPT rated more accurate, detailed, empathetic than doctors
After comparing doctor and AI responses to nearly 200 medical questions, a team of healthcare professionals concluded that nearly 80% of the answers from ChatGPT were more nuanced, accurate and detailed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
Surgeon general: Epidemic of loneliness can cause major health issues
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New treatment may eliminate need for insulin in people with Type 2 diabetes
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
New technology can read, translate thoughts on brain scans
Dozens of household products release toxic chemicals into homes
Dozens of household products release toxic chemicals into homes
Eli Lilly: New Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in study
Eli Lilly: New Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in study
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement