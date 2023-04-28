Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 28, 2023 / 10:42 AM

Use of opioid addiction treatment in U.S. hasn't risen

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Numbers of Americans who started buprenorphine were flat between 2019 and 2022, after rising from January 2016 to September 2018. Photo by Tmeers91/Wikimedia Commons
Numbers of Americans who started buprenorphine were flat between 2019 and 2022, after rising from January 2016 to September 2018. Photo by Tmeers91/Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. opioid crisis led to changes that make it easier for people struggling with addiction to get medication from a healthcare provider to help them quit.

But researchers found that for some reason, rates of medication use haven't budged.

Advertisement

Numbers of Americans who started buprenorphine were flat between 2019 and 2022, after rising from January 2016 to September 2018.

Those who stayed on the medication for at least six months hovered around 20% from 2016 to 2022. Staying on the medication for longer is associated with reduced risk of opioid overdose death.

RELATED White House designates fentanyl and xylazine as 'emerging threat'

Researchers from the University of Michigan and Boston University used national prescription dispensing data to study medication trends.

The changes that could have increased buprenorphine use included one in spring 2020 that allowed providers to see patients via telehealth, instead of requiring an in-person visit before prescribing buprenorphine.

Then, in spring 2021, prescribers no longer needed to meet an eight-hour federal education requirement to issue the medication.

Advertisement

"The fact that buprenorphine initiation and retention did not rise after these efforts were implemented suggests that these policy changes were insufficient to address the barriers to prescribing enough to meet the rising need for this medication," said lead study author Dr. Kao-Ping Chua, an assistant professor of pediatrics in the Susan B. Meister Child Health and Evaluation Research Center at Michigan.

In 2023, prescribers including doctors and nurse practitioners who are already allowed to prescribe other controlled substances can now prescribe buprenorphine without needing special approval from the federal government.

"It remains to be seen whether the elimination of the waiver requirement will move the needle on buprenorphine initiation and retention," Chua said in a Michigan news release. "Based on our study, it seems likely that this intervention will be insufficient to overcome the many other barriers to buprenorphine initiation and retention, such as stigma about the drug among clinicians, patients and pharmacists."

RELATED FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray

That part may not get easier. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has proposed partially reversing the change that allowed telehealth instead of in-person visits, he said.

All clinicians also must now complete eight hours of training in addiction treatment when they renew their controlled substance license.

Advertisement

"I worry that this requirement, which hasn't been well-publicized, could result in some prescribers no longer having a controlled substance license entirely, decreasing the number of eligible prescribers," said senior study author Amy Bohnert, a professor in Michigan's Department of Anesthesiology.

Earlier research by Chua and colleagues found that only 1 in 12 patients who were seen in an emergency department for an opioid overdose were prescribed buprenorphine within 30 days. By comparison, about half of patients seen by emergency doctors for a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis received a prescription for epinephrine.

"My hope is that our new study will further underscore how much the health care system is underusing a critical tool to prevent opioid overdose deaths," Chua said.

The findings were published recently as a research letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

One limitation of the study is that the data came exclusively from retail pharmacies and not from doctor visits or in treatment programs.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on medications for opioid use disorder.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Study suggests curbing opioid prescriptions won't raise suicide rates

Latest Headlines

Hair relaxers may affect women's fertility
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Hair relaxers may affect women's fertility
Hair relaxers may slightly affect fertility, a factor most likely to impact women who are Black or Hispanic, according to a new study.
Older breast cancer survivors may be able to forgo mammograms
Health News // 7 hours ago
Older breast cancer survivors may be able to forgo mammograms
Older breast cancer survivors are still undergoing mammograms even though their risk of developing a second breast cancer is low, a new study found.
Heart association ranks DASH, Mediterranean diets as most heart-healthy
Health News // 23 hours ago
Heart association ranks DASH, Mediterranean diets as most heart-healthy
April 27 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association has rated the DASH-style and Mediterranean diets as the healthiest according to its guidelines, while low-carbohydrate ones like the South Beach, paleo and ketogenic ranked low.
Menopause symptoms cost billions in lost work, medical care
Health News // 1 day ago
Menopause symptoms cost billions in lost work, medical care
Menopause symptoms are costly business, with billions spent on treating hot flashes, night sweats and lost sleep, a new study finds.
Exercise may help battle alcohol, drug abuse
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise may help battle alcohol, drug abuse
Exercise might help people who are battling addiction stay on the straight and narrow, a new research review finds.
Ads for junk food play on emotions
Health News // 1 day ago
Ads for junk food play on emotions
Those TV ads for juicy burgers may trigger your emotions, making you believe you'll be happier if you run out and get one for yourself.
Demand for in-home healthcare outpaces availability of workers
Health News // 1 day ago
Demand for in-home healthcare outpaces availability of workers
The need for at-home care has vastly outpaced a much smaller growth in the pool of home care workers, a recent study shows.
Cranberries may reduce risk of repeat symptoms of UTIs, study confirms
Health News // 1 day ago
Cranberries may reduce risk of repeat symptoms of UTIs, study confirms
Women have heard for decades that cranberry products help prevent urinary tract infections. A new study appears to confirm that longstanding advice.
Workplace discrimination may increase blood pressure
Health News // 1 day ago
Workplace discrimination may increase blood pressure
Dealing with discrimination at work -- from bosses or coworkers -- may be enough to send your blood pressure through the roof, a new study suggests.
Gun deaths are more likely in small towns than big cities
Health News // 1 day ago
Gun deaths are more likely in small towns than big cities
Gun deaths in the United States are more likely in small towns than big cities, and suicides are a big reason why.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heart association ranks DASH, Mediterranean diets as most heart-healthy
Heart association ranks DASH, Mediterranean diets as most heart-healthy
Exercise may help battle alcohol, drug abuse
Exercise may help battle alcohol, drug abuse
More older Americans cutting back on prescription drugs
More older Americans cutting back on prescription drugs
Researchers may have found a way to prevent blood clots without increased bleeding
Researchers may have found a way to prevent blood clots without increased bleeding
Older breast cancer survivors may be able to forgo mammograms
Older breast cancer survivors may be able to forgo mammograms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement