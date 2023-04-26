Researchers may have found a way to prevent blood clots without increased bleeding

1/2

The MPI 8 compound prevents blood clots by targeting polyphosphate, a molecule that accelerates coagulation, according to a new study. Photo courtesy of the Kizhakkedathu Research Group

April 26 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of British Columbia and the University of Michigan may have found a way to produce more effective blood thinners without the bleeding risk of blood thinners. According to a new study, the researchers designed a new compound called MPI 8 that can prevent blood clots without causing internal bleeding, a common side effect of blood thinners on the market. Advertisement

"The development of MPI 8 represents a major breakthrough in the field of blood clot prevention and treatment," Jay Kizhakkedathu, a professor and Canada Research Chair at the University of British Columbia's Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the UBC Center for Blood Research, said in a statement.

"By targeting a specific molecule involved in clot formation without disrupting the natural clotting process, we've created a blood thinner that has proven safer and more effective in animal models, with enormous potential to improve human lives, as well."

The latest findings are lab results and not clinical trials. Therefore, further research will be needed to confirm the effectiveness, the researchers said.

Blood thinners must be carefully administered and monitored because of the significant risk of bleeding that comes with them. But researchers in Michigan and British Columbia took a new approach by targeting a molecule involved in blood clotting that accelerates the process.

"Our thought was that polyphosphate might be a safer target to go after with an antithrombotic drug because it would just slow these clotting reactions down -- even if we take out 100% of the action of the polyphosphate," said Jim Morrissey, a professor of biological chemistry and internal medicine at the University of Michigan.

MPI 8 showed it was very effective in preventing blood clots in mice and did not come with any increased bleeding risk.

"Not only does the drug show promise as a safer and more effective option for patients, but the design platform we used to create MPI 8 is flexible, potentially allowing for the development of additional compounds with similar properties and efficacy," said Chanel La, a chemistry doctoral student in the Kizhakkedathu lab at the University of British Columbia.