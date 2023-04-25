Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 25, 2023 / 11:51 AM

Skin conditions may indicate underlying rheumatic disease

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Skin lesions that are painful or combined with other symptoms, such as fever, weight loss, diarrhea or joint swelling, require a visit to the doctor. Photo by Tharakorn/Shutterstock
Skin lesions that are painful or combined with other symptoms, such as fever, weight loss, diarrhea or joint swelling, require a visit to the doctor. Photo by Tharakorn/Shutterstock

Skin conditions may be the first sign that a person has a rheumatic disease that will also affect the joints, muscles or ligaments.

It's essential to know what to look for, said Dr. Kathryn Dao, an associate professor of internal medicine in the Division of Rheumatic Diseases at UT Southwestern in Dallas.

Advertisement

"Skin lesions can occur at any time," Dao said in a university news release. "If they are associated with an autoimmune disease, they will manifest when the disease is active. When autoimmune diseases are treated, the skin lesions will usually improve."

People should see their doctors if their skin lesions are painful or if they are combined with other symptoms, such as fever, weight loss, diarrhea or joint swelling. It is fine to monitor skin conditions to see whether they resolve on their own if there are none of these other symptoms, Dao said.

Advertisement

"If the lesions progressively get worse, patients should try to get in to see their doctor sooner for an evaluation," she said.

Dao said it's important to avoid scratching skin lesions, which may worsen or cause an infection. She also urged people to protect themselves from the sun and get regular skin checks.

Dao and colleague Dr. Benjamin Chong, an associate professor of dermatology at UT Southwestern, highlighted some common skin problems that they say could foretell of a serious rheumatic condition.

RELATED Air pollution from California wildfires worsened skin conditions

Photosensitivity can be an early symptom of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or dermatomyositis, a rare disease that can cause muscle weakness and skin rashes. Direct sun or ultraviolet light exposure could damage the skin, they said.

Sun exposure may produce rashes, including those that are located on the bridge of the nose and cheekbones in those with SLE.

Some lesions might look like ringworm with rough, red patches. This can signal subacute cutaneous lupus. Damage, such as scarring, hair loss, and lighter and darker skin, could be permanent in cases of discoid lupus.

RELATED Injectable drug lebrikizumab may soon be available to treat eczema

Redness and itching might appear over the scalp, chest, neck, eyelids, hands, arms and other areas exposed to the sun with dermatomyositis. Patients may also have thickened, red plaques on the knuckles. It's important to use sun protection when outdoors, including wearing hats, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Advertisement

Red, raised, scaly, silvery and itchy skin can be a sign of psoriasis. The lesions are on the scalp, elbows and knees most often, but can appear on the face, armpits, back, navel, groin and buttocks. Scratching could produce more lesions. Exposure to sunlight can help reduce lesions in those with psoriasis.

Patients with a condition called Raynaud's phenomenon have sluggish blood flow. This can cause white, purple or red coloring on extremities, including fingers, toes, ears or nose. Cold or stress can act as triggers. People with this condition should keep their extremities warm.

Painful, large, red nodules on the legs could be indicative of erythema nodosum, which is due to inflammation of the fatty layer of skin. This may be caused by an infection, drug reaction, pregnancy or an autoimmune disease.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on rheumatic diseases.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

CDC raises awareness of rare fungal infection in Wisconsin

Latest Headlines

More older Americans cutting back on prescription drugs
Health News // 1 hour ago
More older Americans cutting back on prescription drugs
A new study finds that Americans over 50 are interested in cutting back on prescription medications, dovetailing with a movement toward "deprescribing."
Psychotherapy for depression may protect against heart disease
Health News // 6 hours ago
Psychotherapy for depression may protect against heart disease
Treating depression with talk therapy may provide protection against heart disease, new research suggests.
Gastrointestinal anatomy varies widely among people, study shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
Gastrointestinal anatomy varies widely among people, study shows
Dissections of a few dozen deceased individuals revealed striking differences in gastrointestinal anatomy, even among a small group of people.
Gender of researchers could affect participation of women in exercise studies
Health News // 23 hours ago
Gender of researchers could affect participation of women in exercise studies
Underrepresentation of female research subjects has been documented in everything from clinical trials to cell cultures, and a new study links researchers' gender and women's participation.
Surgery for sciatica may provide only temporary relief
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgery for sciatica may provide only temporary relief
Surgery is often recommended for sciatica. Unfortunately, a new study review suggests that such operations likely only provide temporary results, with pain typically returning within a year.
Diet may improve sleep for athletes
Health News // 1 day ago
Diet may improve sleep for athletes
Researchers found that college athletes who ate more carbohydrates and vitamins B12 and C tended to go to sleep and wake up earlier.
Black women more likely to die of breast cancer at younger ages
Health News // 1 day ago
Black women more likely to die of breast cancer at younger ages
Experts recommend that women at least consider starting breast cancer screening once they turn 40. Now a new study suggests that is especially critical for Black women.
Suicide attempts by overdose among children rose during pandemic
Health News // 4 days ago
Suicide attempts by overdose among children rose during pandemic
The number of kids who attempted suicide using over-the-counter or easily accessible medications is up sharply, a new study shows.
MS drug Aubagio may delay onset of symptoms
Health News // 4 days ago
MS drug Aubagio may delay onset of symptoms
A new study suggests that the disease-modifying multiple sclerosis drug Aubagio (teriflunomide) may delay the onset of MS symptoms in people with radiologically isolated syndrome.
Good sports bra can boost running performance
Health News // 4 days ago
Good sports bra can boost running performance
A new study shows the right sports bra could boost a woman's running performance by 7%.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
Gastrointestinal anatomy varies widely among people, study shows
Gastrointestinal anatomy varies widely among people, study shows
Surgery for sciatica may provide only temporary relief
Surgery for sciatica may provide only temporary relief
Gender of researchers could affect participation of women in exercise studies
Gender of researchers could affect participation of women in exercise studies
Psychotherapy for depression may protect against heart disease
Psychotherapy for depression may protect against heart disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement