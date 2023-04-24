Advertisement
Health News
April 24, 2023 / 12:09 PM

Gender of researchers could affect participation of women in exercise studies

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Underrepresentation of female research subjects has been documented in everything from clinical trials to cell cultures, and a new study links researchers' gender and women's participation. Photo by Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay
Underrepresentation of female research subjects has been documented in everything from clinical trials to cell cultures, and a new study links researchers' gender and women's participation. Photo by Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay

When exercise studies are led by men, female participants are often in short supply.

While this underrepresentation of female research subjects has been documented in everything from clinical trials to cell cultures, a new study links researchers' gender and women's participation.

Advertisement

"Our findings provide direct evidence of the link between gender of authors and gender of research participants," said lead study author Jessica Linde, a doctoral candidate at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Having too few women participating results in gaps in understanding how certain interventions work in females.

RELATED Black women more likely to die of breast cancer at younger ages

For this study, researchers analyzed 971 original research articles in three major journals that focus on exercise physiology, zeroing in on studies published in 1991 and in 2021.

They found that in 1991, 51% of the papers were written by all-male teams. That was also true of about 18% of papers in 2021.

All female-research teams also declined over the period, from 1.8% in 1991 to 1.1% in 2021.

RELATED Intimate partner problems experienced in 1 in 5 suicides

While the number of women participating in exercise studies rose over the years, they represented just one-third of study participants in 2021.

The number of female participants was lower in both years when the study leader (or last author) was a man.

Advertisement

In 2021, Linde said, when studies were led by a woman, they included equal numbers of men and women as participants.

RELATED Study: Prenatal depression may lead to cardiovascular disease after childbirth

More women in other leadership roles such as editorial board members also correlated to greater gender parity of research subjects, the study found.

The findings were presented this week at a meeting of the American Physiological Society, in Long Beach, Calif.

"The low representation of women as participants in exercise science and physiology research could be resolved by encouraging authors who are men to research equitable numbers of each gender," the authors said in a meeting news release.

Research presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more on women's participation in research.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Gastrointestinal anatomy varies widely among people, study shows
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Gastrointestinal anatomy varies widely among people, study shows
Dissections of a few dozen deceased individuals revealed striking differences in gastrointestinal anatomy, even among a small group of people.
Surgery for sciatica may provide only temporary relief
Health News // 1 hour ago
Surgery for sciatica may provide only temporary relief
Surgery is often recommended for sciatica. Unfortunately, a new study review suggests that such operations likely only provide temporary results, with pain typically returning within a year.
Diet may improve sleep for athletes
Health News // 3 hours ago
Diet may improve sleep for athletes
Researchers found that college athletes who ate more carbohydrates and vitamins B12 and C tended to go to sleep and wake up earlier.
Black women more likely to die of breast cancer at younger ages
Health News // 7 hours ago
Black women more likely to die of breast cancer at younger ages
Experts recommend that women at least consider starting breast cancer screening once they turn 40. Now a new study suggests that is especially critical for Black women.
Suicide attempts by overdose among children rose during pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Suicide attempts by overdose among children rose during pandemic
The number of kids who attempted suicide using over-the-counter or easily accessible medications is up sharply, a new study shows.
MS drug Aubagio may delay onset of symptoms
Health News // 3 days ago
MS drug Aubagio may delay onset of symptoms
A new study suggests that the disease-modifying multiple sclerosis drug Aubagio (teriflunomide) may delay the onset of MS symptoms in people with radiologically isolated syndrome.
Good sports bra can boost running performance
Health News // 3 days ago
Good sports bra can boost running performance
A new study shows the right sports bra could boost a woman's running performance by 7%.
Easier access to marijuana may increase suicidal behavior
Health News // 3 days ago
Easier access to marijuana may increase suicidal behavior
Suspected suicide attempts linked to marijuana overdoses have been steadily increasing over the past decade, a new study reports.
UNICEF: 67 million children in 112 nations missed vaccinations during the pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
UNICEF: 67 million children in 112 nations missed vaccinations during the pandemic
April 20 (UPI) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, 67 million kids in 112 nations missed routine immunizations for various diseases, a UNICEF report released Thursday found.
Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
April 20 (UPI) -- A new study completed by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found that people who took sleeping pills saw a drop in levels of key Alzheimer's proteins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
Intimate partner problems experienced in 1 in 5 suicides
Intimate partner problems experienced in 1 in 5 suicides
Good sports bra can boost running performance
Good sports bra can boost running performance
Black women more likely to die of breast cancer at younger ages
Black women more likely to die of breast cancer at younger ages
Suicide attempts by overdose among children rose during pandemic
Suicide attempts by overdose among children rose during pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement