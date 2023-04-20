Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 20, 2023 / 11:49 AM

Neighborhoods may play a role in brain health for people with epilepsy

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Brain-health issues were more common among people with epilepsy from disadvantaged areas with fewer educational and employment opportunities, according to a new report. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay
Brain-health issues were more common among people with epilepsy from disadvantaged areas with fewer educational and employment opportunities, according to a new report. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

For people with epilepsy, living in lower-income neighborhoods is associated with worse mental functioning, new research suggests.

For the study, the researchers looked at the memory, thinking ability and mental health of people with epilepsy, and found differences based on where they lived. Brain-health issues were more common among those from disadvantaged areas with fewer educational and employment opportunities, according to a report published online Wednesday in the journal Neurology.

Advertisement

"Epilepsy research has arguably ignored the potential impact of the social determinants of health in neighborhoods on cognition -- factors that have been hiding in plain sight for many years," said study co-author Robyn Busch, of the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

"Our study shows that these neighborhood social factors are linked to epilepsy outcomes," Busch said in a journal news release.

RELATED Study finds new way CBD reduces epileptic seizures in children

Epilepsy, a brain disorder, causes recurring seizures.

The researchers used a registry of people with temporal lobe epilepsy, the most common adult form of epilepsy. This is associated with a high risk for thinking problems and depressed mood.

The study team identified 800 people, average age 38, whose epilepsy was resistant to treatment and who had been evaluated for potential epilepsy surgery. The investigators compared their scores on intelligence, attention, memory, other thinking skills, anxiety and depression.

Advertisement

Using participants' home addresses and the Area Deprivation Index, the researchers determined if each person lived in an advantaged or disadvantaged area, dividing them into five groups based on neighborhood advantage.

In a composite score of all attention tests, people in neighborhoods with the most disadvantage had an average score of 85 compared to 95 for those with the least disadvantage. Higher scores indicate better attention.

The study found similar results on measures of intelligence, processing speed, language and visuospatial skills.

RELATED Epilepsy seizures may lead to more seizures

People in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods were most likely to have worse outcomes across tests of different thinking skills when compared to those with the least disadvantage, according to the study authors.

People of color were overrepresented in the most disadvantaged neighborhood group. They were nearly three times more likely to have reduced scores on multiple cognitive tests than white people, the findings showed.

The results were similar for mental health issues. People living in neighborhoods with the most disadvantage reported mild symptoms of depression and anxiety, while those in neighborhoods with the least disadvantage reported minimal symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Area Deprivation Index scores were measured at only one point in adulthood, and this is a limitation of the study. Also, the study can't prove that living in a poor neighborhood causes memory and mental health problems. It only shows an association.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on epilepsy.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Many adults with epilepsy have fear of public spaces

Latest Headlines

Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Study: Sleeping aid may be effective in slowing Alzheimer's
April 20 (UPI) -- A new study completed by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found that people who took sleeping pills saw a drop in levels of key Alzheimer's proteins.
Early trial of universal flu vaccine shows promise
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Early trial of universal flu vaccine shows promise
Researchers are reporting progress on the path to a "universal" flu vaccine -- one that would battle all strains of the virus and give the world a weapon against future flu pandemics.
Simple test may identify risk of dementia before symptoms arise
Health News // 2 hours ago
Simple test may identify risk of dementia before symptoms arise
The Stages of Objective Memory Impairment test screens older people for dementia risk years before there are any signs of memory loss or thinking impairment.
Intimate partner problems experienced in 1 in 5 suicides
Health News // 3 hours ago
Intimate partner problems experienced in 1 in 5 suicides
One in five people who die by suicide experienced intimate partner problems that included divorce, separation, arguments and violence, new research shows.
Young teens who vape may become heavy smokers
Health News // 8 hours ago
Young teens who vape may become heavy smokers
Young teens who vape and smoke cigarettes may be setting themselves up to be heavy smokers by the time they are older teens, a new study suggests.
Study: Sugar-sweetened drinks raise risk of premature death for people with type 2 diabetes
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: Sugar-sweetened drinks raise risk of premature death for people with type 2 diabetes
April 20 (UPI) -- A new study shows an increased risk of premature death for those with type 2 diabetes when sugar-sweetened drinks like soda or lemonade are consumed regularly over water or tea.
'Profound' autism affects about a quarter of people on the autism spectrum
Health News // 21 hours ago
'Profound' autism affects about a quarter of people on the autism spectrum
While mild cases make up the majority of autism diagnoses, "profound" autism affects about 27% of American children with the developmental disability, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Many students say they have misused ADHD drugs
Health News // 23 hours ago
Many students say they have misused ADHD drugs
U.S. schools that have a lot of students with prescriptions for ADHD medication also tend to have a lot of students who misuse the drugs, a new study suggests.
Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia
For people with the abnormal heartbeat atrial fibrillation, a procedure called catheter ablation may return the heart to its normal rhythm and ward off mental decline and dementia.
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
A prestigious collection of infection disease experts and epidemiologists say universal masking requirements in healthcare settings should be lifted, according to a commentary they published Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Sugar-sweetened drinks raise risk of premature death for people with type 2 diabetes
Study: Sugar-sweetened drinks raise risk of premature death for people with type 2 diabetes
Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia
Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
'Profound' autism affects about a quarter of people on the autism spectrum
'Profound' autism affects about a quarter of people on the autism spectrum
Many students say they have misused ADHD drugs
Many students say they have misused ADHD drugs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement