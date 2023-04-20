Trending
April 20, 2023 / 2:21 PM

UNICEF: 67 million children in 112 nations missed vaccinations during the pandemic

By Doug Cunningham
UNICEF published a report Thursday that said 67 million kids in 112 countries missed routine vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of UNICEF
April 20 (UPI) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, 67 million kids in 112 nations missed routine immunizations for various diseases, a UNICEF report released Thursday found. Public perception of vaccine importance declined in 52 of the 55 nations studied.

The State of the World's Children 2023: For Every Child, Vaccination found that public perception of vaccine importance for children dropped by more than a third in the Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Ghana, Senegal and Japan.

Only China, India and Mexico among those studied saw public perception of vaccine importance hold firm or improve.

The report warns that several factors combined suggested global vaccine hesitancy may be growing.

"At the height of the pandemic, scientists rapidly developed vaccines that saved countless lives. But despite this historic achievement, fear and disinformation about all types of vaccines circulated as widely as the virus itself," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a statement.

"This data is a worrying warning signal. We cannot allow confidence in routine immunizations to become another victim of the pandemic. Otherwise, the next wave of deaths could be of more children with measles, diphtheria or other preventable diseases."

This growing vaccine hesitancy is having real-world consequences, according to the UNICEF report.

In 2022 the number of measles cases doubled the total the year before. Polio paralyzations among children were up 16% year-on-year in 2022.

According to UNICEF, this vaccine hesitancy is happening as the world is experiencing the largest sustained childhood immunization backslide in three decades.

The UNICEF report urges nations to urgently identify children who missed vaccinations and to prioritize funding for immunization services.

Despite the growing vaccine hesitancy, in nearly half of the 55 nations studied more than 80% of respondents said they perceived childhood vaccinations as being important.

"Immunizations have saved millions of lives and protected communities from deadly disease outbreaks," Russell said."We know all too well that diseases do not respect borders. Routine immunizations and strong health systems are our best shot at preventing future pandemics, unnecessary deaths and suffering."

A separate study done by Barcelona's Institute for Global Health in Spain (ISGlobal) and City University of New York (CUNY) in January found COVID-19 vaccine acceptance grew globally in 23 countries that were hard hit by that virus.

