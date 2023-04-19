Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 19, 2023 / 12:47 PM

Catheter ablation for A-fib may reduce risk of mental decline, dementia

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Researchers found that people who receive catheter ablation in addition to medical management for A-fib may be almost 40% less likely to develop cognitive impairment than those treated with drugs alone. Photo by fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay
Researchers found that people who receive catheter ablation in addition to medical management for A-fib may be almost 40% less likely to develop cognitive impairment than those treated with drugs alone. Photo by fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay

For people with the abnormal heartbeat atrial fibrillation, a procedure called catheter ablation may do more than return the heart to its normal rhythm. It may also ward off mental decline and dementia linked to A-fib, a new study says.

Researchers found that people who receive catheter ablation in addition to medical management for A-fib may be almost 40% less likely to develop cognitive impairment than those treated with drugs alone.

Advertisement

"Atrial fibrillation itself likely leads to changes in cerebral blood flow, which may be detrimental to the overall health of the brain and can lead to adverse outcomes, in this case, cognitive decline," said lead researcher Dr. Bahadar Srichawla, from the neurology department at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School.

In A-fib, the heart's upper chambers beat rapidly and irregularly, raising the risk for stroke and possibly dementia. The condition is treated with drugs that return the heart to its normal rhythm or drugs that slow the heart. Another procedure called ablation uses heat applied through a tiny tube to destroy small areas of heart tissue that cause A-fib.

Advertisement

Ablation stops atrial fibrillation and restores the heart's normal rhythm, Srichawla said. "By doing so, the heart is able to effectively pump blood to the brain, thus improving overall brain health. For adults with atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation should be discussed with the primary care physician and/or cardiologist," he said.

For the study, Srichawla and his colleagues studied 887 patients, average age 75. Nearly 200 of them were treated with ablation.

Participants were given memory and thinking tests at the start of the study and again one and two years later. The assessments of short-term memory, attention, concentration and language were scored from zero to 30. Cognitive impairment was defined as a score of 23 or less.

RELATED Pulsed field ablation shows promise for treating atrial fibrillation

On average, people who had ablation had scores of 25, compared with 23 among people who did not have the procedure, the researchers found.

After accounting for factors like heart disease, kidney disease, sleep apnea and A-fib risk score, those who had catheter ablation were 36% less likely to develop cognitive impairment, Srichawla's team found.

The findings are slated for presentation Monday at the American Academy of Neurology annual meeting, in Boston. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

Atrial fibrillation may be a marker of a system-wide vascular disorder, which could affect the blood vessels in the brain, said Dr. Laurence Epstein, system director of electrophysiology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, N.Y.

"We also know that people with atrial fibrillation are at higher risk for stroke and not just kind of a massive stroke, but mini-strokes that are subclinical but could lead to cognitive decline and dementia," he said.

Restoring the heart's normal rhythm through ablation may help prevent cognitive decline and stroke, said Epstein, who was not involved with the study.

Moreover, restoring normal rhythm lets patients stop taking medications such as anti-arrhythmic drugs, which can have serious side effects, and beta-blockers, which can make people sluggish, he said.

"The minute you stop the drugs, people tend to feel better," Epstein said.

He noted that an earlier study found that patients who had ablation had better health and survival than patients treated with drugs alone.

"We have growing data now with ablation, showing that if you take even this cognitive or dementia piece out of the picture, that mortality and morbidity is reduced by maintaining normal rhythm," Epstein said.

More information

For more on atrial fibrillation, see the American Heart Association.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Coffee may not affect heart rhythms, study shows Irregular heart rhythms persist for many stroke survivors

Latest Headlines

Many students say they have misused ADHD drugs
Health News // 27 minutes ago
Many students say they have misused ADHD drugs
U.S. schools that have a lot of students with prescriptions for ADHD medication also tend to have a lot of students who misuse the drugs, a new study suggests.
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experts call for end of universal masking in hospitals, clinics
A prestigious collection of infection disease experts and epidemiologists say universal masking requirements in healthcare settings should be lifted, according to a commentary they published Tuesday.
Almost one-third of Americans live with unhealthy air
Health News // 3 hours ago
Almost one-third of Americans live with unhealthy air
Nearly one-third of Americans live in counties with unhealthy air, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.
Study: Prenatal depression may lead to cardiovascular disease after childbirth
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Prenatal depression may lead to cardiovascular disease after childbirth
April 19 (UPI) -- A new study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, reveals a significant link between depression during pregnancy and cardiovascular disease within two years of childbirth.
Most adults, one-third of kids use dietary supplements
Health News // 11 hours ago
Most adults, one-third of kids use dietary supplements
Taking vitamins may drain your wallet without helping your health, yet a new government survey shows most American adults take them, as do about one-third of children.
Depression management reduces risk of heart disease, study indicates
Health News // 19 hours ago
Depression management reduces risk of heart disease, study indicates
April 18 (UPI) -- A new study posted Tuesday suggests that effective management of depression through psychological therapy can lower the likelihood of heart disease -- in some cases up to 15%.
AI software may successfully diagnose tuberculosis
Health News // 1 day ago
AI software may successfully diagnose tuberculosis
Artificial intelligence (AI) may help clinicians diagnose tuberculosis in parts of the world where radiologists are scarce, a new study suggests.
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
April 18 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration greenlighted a second dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster for older adults and people with weakened immune systems on Tuesday.
Type 2 diabetes linked to diet of too many 'bad' carbs, too much meat
Health News // 1 day ago
Type 2 diabetes linked to diet of too many 'bad' carbs, too much meat
Most cases of Type 2 diabetes can be linked to making poor food choices, a new study finds.
Fewer Americans aware that HPV causes cancer, survey finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Fewer Americans aware that HPV causes cancer, survey finds
The sexually transmitted human papillomavirus can cause a range of cancers, but public awareness of this grim fact is slipping in the United States, a new survey finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
FDA authorizes second dose of updated COVID-19 booster for older adults
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
Blood test may accurately detect cancer early
Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
Type 2 diabetes linked to diet of too many 'bad' carbs, too much meat
Type 2 diabetes linked to diet of too many 'bad' carbs, too much meat
Depression management reduces risk of heart disease, study indicates
Depression management reduces risk of heart disease, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement