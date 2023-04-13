Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 13, 2023 / 9:36 AM

Gender of blood donor doesn't affect survival of recipients, study shows

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent study found no statistically significant differences in overall survival between recipients of male donor blood and recipients of female donor blood. Photo by Wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock
A recent study found no statistically significant differences in overall survival between recipients of male donor blood and recipients of female donor blood. Photo by Wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

Whether the gender of a blood donor could affect the recipient's survival was an unanswered question in medicine. Until now.

"Some observational studies had suggested female donor blood might be linked with a higher risk of death among recipients compared to male donor blood, but our clinical trial found that isn't the case," co-lead author Dr. Dean Fergusson, a senior scientist at the Ottawa Hospital in Ontario, Canada, said in a hospital news release.

Advertisement

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute identified this question as a research priority in 2015.

To study this, researchers began a large, innovative clinical trial with more than 8,700 patients.

RELATED Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions

"To answer this question definitively we needed a large, randomized clinical trial, but those studies are incredibly expensive," said Dr. Michaël Chassé, co-lead author of the study.

"By embedding this trial in real-world practice and using practical methods, we answered this question for a fraction of what a trial would normally cost," added Chassé, an associate professor at the University of Montreal.

Instead of using typical trial methods, the researchers enrolled every adult patient at the Ottawa Hospital who might need a transfusion, and then randomly assigned them to receive male or female blood. The study team then collected data from existing hospital databases and provincial registries.

Advertisement

The research team estimated that using typical trial methods would have cost $9 million, compared to the $300,000 their approach cost.

The study excluded patients who did not have an Ontario Health Insurance Plan number and those who were massively bleeding and needed blood right away. Also excluded were those with a complex antibody profile that made it difficult to match blood.

About 80% of patients received their first transfusion as an inpatient, and 42% of those received it during surgery, the study authors noted.

The researchers collected data on patient characteristics, laboratory and clinical data, and blood bank data from the Ottawa Hospital Data Warehouse. Blood donor data from Canadian Blood Services was linked with hospital data and health administrative data.

The investigators found no statistically significant differences in overall survival between recipients of male donor blood and recipients of female donor blood.

The report was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Blood is the most common life-saving treatment given in hospital," said Dr. Jason Acker, senior scientist at Canadian Blood Services. "As a blood provider, we were happy to help answer this very important question in transfusion medicine. We hope the findings encourage all eligible donors to continue to donate."

Advertisement

This study was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

More information

The American Society of Hematology has more on blood matching.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

FDA proposes easing blood donation restrictions based on sexuality

Latest Headlines

Statins may cut heart disease risk for people with HIV
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Statins may cut heart disease risk for people with HIV
As people with HIV live longer they're at risk of premature heart disease. But a new study finds statin drugs can cut the risk of serious heart problems by more than one-third.
Weight-loss surgery may improve neuropathy in patients with diabetes
Health News // 6 hours ago
Weight-loss surgery may improve neuropathy in patients with diabetes
Investigators found weight-loss surgery led to a sustained drop in previously high blood sugar (glucose) levels as well as in levels of certain lipids (fats).
Mild COVID-19 during pregnancy doesn't harm child development, study shows
Health News // 7 hours ago
Mild COVID-19 during pregnancy doesn't harm child development, study shows
New research offers reassurance for moms who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 during their pregnancy. These toddlers showed normal learning, language and motor development skills between the ages of 5 and 11 months.
Patients with long COVID less likely to get needed healthcare
Health News // 20 hours ago
Patients with long COVID less likely to get needed healthcare
Getting care in the United States for lingering COVID-19 symptoms can be challenging, affecting long-term health and ability to work, a new study finds.
Treating high blood pressure in 30s may protect brain health
Health News // 23 hours ago
Treating high blood pressure in 30s may protect brain health
Be forewarned: High blood pressure in your 30s may lead to poorer brain health in your 70s.
Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
April 12 (UPI) -- People with mild cognitive impairment who think positively about aging are more likely to recover memory than those who think negatively, according to a new study produced by the Yale School of Public Health.
EPA to limit use of ethylene oxide in medical sterilization plants
Health News // 1 day ago
EPA to limit use of ethylene oxide in medical sterilization plants
The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed limiting the use of a chemical used to clean medical equipment in sterilizing plants because it also raises cancer risks for workers.
Few Americans on Medicaid receive residential treatment for opioid addiction
Health News // 1 day ago
Few Americans on Medicaid receive residential treatment for opioid addiction
The United States is in the middle of an opioid crisis, yet new research shows that only about 7% of Americans on Medicaid who have opioid use disorder receive residential treatment.
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Health News // 1 day ago
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
April 11 (UPI) -- Sexually transmitted infections hit a record high in 2021, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Study suggests curbing opioid prescriptions won't raise suicide rates
Health News // 1 day ago
Study suggests curbing opioid prescriptions won't raise suicide rates
Over the past few years, the escalating opioid crisis has touched off a complex debate about how best to reign in suicide risk among patients who are prescribed the addictive painkillers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
Those who think positively about aging more likely to regain memory, study says
Patients with long COVID less likely to get needed healthcare
Patients with long COVID less likely to get needed healthcare
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement