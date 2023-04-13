Trending
April 13, 2023 / 6:30 PM

Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine highly effective, study says

By Clyde Hughes
An elderly Israeli man waits to be is injected with the COVID-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine by a Magen David Adam National Emergency Services worker in the Migdal Nofim Assisted Living Facility in Jerusalem in January. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
April 13 (UPI) -- A new study examining the effectiveness of the new Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine determined it is highly effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

"Our results suggest that the bivalent mRNA vaccine booster dose is associated with a reduced risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes in adults aged 65 years or older," researchers wrote.

The Israeli study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen on Saturday through Tuesday by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. It was published Thursday in the scientific journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The updated bivalent mRNA vaccines contain elements from the original COVID-19 strain and a component from the omicron strain. The booster replaced older monovalent boosters in the United States and other countries.

RELATED Weight-loss surgery may improve neuropathy in patients with diabetes

Scientists hoped the new booster vaccine would protect the public against the omicron variant and other subvariants.

The study examined outcomes from the Pfizer bivalent vaccine in adults age 65 and older because the biotechnology company was the main supplier of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel.

The research found that, compared to people in this age group eligible to receive the bivalent booster, but did not, those who got it had a 72% lower risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization. It also discovered that 68% had a lower risk of COVID-19-related death.

RELATED Patients with long COVID less likely to get needed healthcare

The bivalent booster vaccines are currently prioritized in Israel for people at high risk of severe COVID-19, particularly 65 and older. This made it possible for the authors to do a retrospective cohort study to evaluate the effectiveness of the booster vaccine.

"Bivalent mRNA booster vaccination in adults age 65 years or older is an effective and essential tool to reduce their risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19," said the study's co-author, Dr. Ronen Arbel, of the Community Medical Services Division of Clalit Health Services in Tel Aviv and the Maximizing Health Outcomes Research Lab at Sapir College in Sderot.

"Vaccination remains the primary tool for avoiding severe COVID-19. Our findings highlight the importance of new types of vaccines containing different variants of SARS-CoV-2, which are likely to induce broader immune responses and provide enhanced protection against severe outcomes."

The results from the research is important because randomized controlled trials evaluating the clinical efficacy of a bivalent mRNA booster vaccine are unavailable.

The authors said there some limitations existed in their study, including the low number of hospitalizations and deaths. It said that only using the Pfizer bivalent vaccine meant that generalization of the results to other bivalent vaccines should be done with caution.

The study also was not a direct comparison between bivalent and monovalent vaccines, since both were not administered at the same time in Israel during the study period.

The authors added that adverse events were outside the scope of the study.

"Preliminary short-term safety results published by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] have shown a comprehensive safety profile for the bivalent booster and reassured that adverse events reported after a bivalent booster dose are consistent with those reported after monovalent dose," the researchers said.

"Our findings highlight the importance of bivalent booster vaccination in populations at high risk of severe COVID-19 and the necessity to increase efforts to encourage eligible people to be vaccinated."

