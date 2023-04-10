Breaking News
5 killed in shooting at bank in downtown Louisville, Ky.
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 10, 2023 / 10:54 AM

Implant may treat low blood pressure after spinal cord injury

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A new device, called a neuroprosthetic baroflex, stimulates the lower part of the spine, which contains the most neurons involved in blood pressure control, researchers said. Photo by Minerva Studio/Shutterstock
A new device, called a neuroprosthetic baroflex, stimulates the lower part of the spine, which contains the most neurons involved in blood pressure control, researchers said. Photo by Minerva Studio/Shutterstock

Dangerously low blood pressure is considered an "invisible" consequence of paralysis, adding to the woes of as many as 9 out of 10 people with spinal cord injuries.

Now, a new implant has been developed that treats the problem by delivering electrical stimulation to a select group of spinal neurons.

Advertisement

The device, called a neuroprosthetic baroflex, stimulates the lower part of the spine, which contains the most neurons involved in blood pressure control, researchers said. The findings were published recently as an essay in Science.

Spinal cord injury often interferes with the brain's ability to modulate blood pressure when a person changes posture, such as moving from a sitting to a standing position.

RELATED Study: Cancer drug candidate helps regenerate nerves after spinal injury

This ability, called the baroreceptor reflex, involves a series of quick responses within the body to keep blood pressure in a normal range when someone abruptly changes position, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Advertisement

The brain senses that artery walls are stretching due to a sudden increase in blood pressure. In response, the brain can order the body to compensate, though a series of reactions that take place within a couple of heartbeats.

A person with a spinal cord injury can be rendered dizzy, nauseous or prone to fainting if their baroreceptor reflex fails and their blood pressure drops to very low levels as a result of trying to move.

RELATED Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury

"Almost all of these patients are being treated for orthostatic hypotension using conservative measures like an abdominal binder, maybe compression stockings on their legs, or they've been recommended to have a high salt diet, things like that," project leader Jordan Squair said in a journal news release. He is a researcher with NeuroRestore at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

"But if you then ask them if they still experience symptoms of it, despite being treated conservatively for it, they almost all still do," he added.

Squair and his colleagues developed this treatment by expanding the use of similar electrical stimulation devices to restore movement and sensation in some people.

RELATED Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show

Squair first determined the right part of the spine to stimulate by examining the spinal cords of rodents segment by segment.

Advertisement

He found that the last three segments of the spine are enriched with these neurons, creating a "hotspot" that could be stimulated to control blood pressure.

Researchers tested the device in one woman who, as a result of severe motor and autonomic nervous system disease, had such low blood pressure that she was unable to stand for more than a few minutes at a time.

The woman could walk several hundred yards immediately after receiving the implant, and has stopped fainting, Squair said.

For his work in developing this treatment, Squair is the winner of the 2023 BioInnovation Institute & Science Prize for Innovation, which rewards scientists breaking new ground at the intersection of the life sciences and entrepreneurship.

"Dr. Squair's prize-winning research on epidural electrical stimulation restores blood pressure control in patients suffering from spinal cord injury," said Yevgeniya Nusinovich, a senior editor at Science. "Using this technology to stabilize blood pressure in the normal range decreases patients' risk of fainting and other complications, greatly improving their safety and quality of life."

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is now funding efforts to expand the treatment's capabilities.

For example, the implant could help patients immediately following a spinal cord injury, when blood pressure can be unstable.

Advertisement

Patients are treated with drugs now during this dangerous period, but those medications can overshoot their therapeutic mark or wear off, Squair said.

"There might be a role for this [implant] to keep people stable when they're in the ICU or spine unit," he said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about the baroreceptor reflex.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Focusing on pets may help people quit smoking
Health News // 45 minutes ago
Focusing on pets may help people quit smoking
When smokers search social media for anti-tobacco information, they tend to engage most with posts about the risk of secondhand smoke on their pets, a new study reveals.
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Health News // 6 hours ago
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
A small, new study suggests sleep apnea may prompt a decline in brain health among middle-aged men who have no other significant health issues.
Health data: New Yorkers' life expectancy plummeted in 2020
Health News // 1 day ago
Health data: New Yorkers' life expectancy plummeted in 2020
April 8 (UPI) -- New York City residents saw a significant drop in life expectancy during 2020 according to newly released health data. which experts believe is connected to COVID-19 deaths,
Gold-based antibiotics could be key to fighting superbugs, research suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
Gold-based antibiotics could be key to fighting superbugs, research suggests
April 7 (UPI) -- For years, scientists have searched for a silver bullet to treat multidrug-resistant superbugs. Now they may have found the solution in another precious metal: gold.
Virus on hands, surfaces contributes to household spread of COVID-19
Health News // 2 days ago
Virus on hands, surfaces contributes to household spread of COVID-19
British researchers report that they have found the spread of COVID-19 in households is linked to the presence of the virus on hands and surfaces, not just in the air.
Air pollution may increase risk of dementia
Health News // 2 days ago
Air pollution may increase risk of dementia
Exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of developing dementia, according to a review of prior research.
Many people with long COVID report sleep problems
Health News // 3 days ago
Many people with long COVID report sleep problems
Four out of 10 people who have lingering health issues after COVID-19 infection can count bothersome sleep problems among them.
Therapy that targets tumor cells may fight neuroblastoma cancer in children
Health News // 3 days ago
Therapy that targets tumor cells may fight neuroblastoma cancer in children
A therapy that arms the immune system to find and destroy tumor cells has shown early promise against a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.
Sleep problems linked to higher risk of stroke
Health News // 3 days ago
Sleep problems linked to higher risk of stroke
Sleep problems -- from snoring to sleeping too much or too little -- may be associated with elevated stroke risk, researchers say.
Quality of life varies by race of patient's with Parkinson's disease
Health News // 3 days ago
Quality of life varies by race of patient's with Parkinson's disease
New research suggests that quality of life was worse overall among Black, Hispanic and Asian Parkinson's disease patients, when compared with their White peers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Health data: New Yorkers' life expectancy plummeted in 2020
Health data: New Yorkers' life expectancy plummeted in 2020
Virus on hands, surfaces contributes to household spread of COVID-19
Virus on hands, surfaces contributes to household spread of COVID-19
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Gold-based antibiotics could be key to fighting superbugs, research suggests
Gold-based antibiotics could be key to fighting superbugs, research suggests
U.S. healthcare workers face rising levels of burnout
U.S. healthcare workers face rising levels of burnout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement