Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 6, 2023 / 11:37 AM

How a person becomes obese could influence heart health

By Cara Murez, HealthDay Reporter
A new study finds that the reasons why a person is obese may have an impact on heart disease risk. Photo courtesy of Pixabay
A new study finds that the reasons why a person is obese may have an impact on heart disease risk. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

It's well known that being overweight or obese can increase health risks.

But a new study finds that the reasons why a person is obese may have some impact on heart disease risk.

Advertisement

Specifically, being obese because of lifestyle carried higher risks than it did if the extra weight was due to genetic predisposition, researchers found.

"The link between obesity and cardiovascular disease was twice as strong in those with a genetic predisposition to a low BMI as it was in those with obesity driven by genetic factors," said study author Ida Karlsson, an assistant professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden.

RELATED 'Morning after' antibiotics may cut risk of STDs

To study this, her team used data from more than 15,000 twins from the Swedish Twin Registry. Information included their BMI and their genetic predisposition for high BMI. The researchers also used data from medical registries to establish the incidence of heart disease in this group.

Karlsson stressed that a healthy lifestyle is always important for everyone. The risk of heart disease was still higher in all people who were overweight or obese compared to people with a healthy weight.

"Obesity is a complex common disease that can have many different causes," Karlsson said in an institute news release. "Since it's so stigmatized, the results can help us understand that its effects on health differ from one individual to the next.

Advertisement

"Even though we all know that it takes more than exercise and diet to combat obesity, there's still a large stigma attached to it," she added. "I think much could be gained by focusing on what has caused the obesity and what we can do to reduce the risk of comorbidities in each individual instead of mainly focusing on BMI."

Researchers noted that nearly one-third of the world's population is now overweight or obese.

"The figure is alarming since it is well established that a high BMI in middle age increases the risk of developing cardiovascular [heart] disease and other conditions," Karlsson said.

RELATED Language of the 'manosphere': Terms boost male power, denigrate women

She and her colleagues plan to research how people who are overweight or obese because of genetic factors or lifestyle factors differ in regards to blood sugar levels, cholesterol and inflammation markers.

The findings were published April 6 in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the health impacts of obesity.

SOURCE: Karolinska Institute, news release, April 6, 2023

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Pfizer's RSV vaccine safe, effective for infants, seniors

Latest Headlines

'Morning after' antibiotics may cut risk of STDs
Health News // 2 hours ago
'Morning after' antibiotics may cut risk of STDs
A "morning after" dose of a common antibiotic can greatly lower the chances of sexually transmitted bacterial infections in high-risk people, a new clinical trial has found.
Pfizer's RSV vaccine safe, effective for infants, seniors
Health News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer's RSV vaccine safe, effective for infants, seniors
An RSV vaccine developed by Pfizer provides safe and effective protection in both seniors and newborns, clinical trial results show.
AI beats sonographer's assessments of heart health on ultrasound, study shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
AI beats sonographer's assessments of heart health on ultrasound, study shows
Cardiologists couldn't tell the difference between AI and a sonographer's assessments of a key measure of heart health on ultrasound images, a recent study found.
Air pollution associated with lower COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Health News // 1 day ago
Air pollution associated with lower COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
April 5 (UPI) -- People exposed to air pollution at higher levels before the COVID-19 pandemic experienced lower antibody responses from vaccines, making them more vulnerable, according to a new study.
Cost keeps many women from follow-up after abnormal mammogram
Health News // 1 day ago
Cost keeps many women from follow-up after abnormal mammogram
A new study shows that money, or lack of it, can stand in the way of follow-up testing after an abnormal mammogram result.
U.S. healthcare workers face rising levels of burnout
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. healthcare workers face rising levels of burnout
Much has been made of burnout among doctors and nurses, but a new survey has found high rates of work fatigue in nearly every type of job associated with health care.
Most men delay treatment for prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Most men delay treatment for prostate cancer
Over the last decade, more and more Americans with early-stage prostate cancer have put off radiation and surgery, the standard treatment options, new research indicates.
Ultrasound highly accurate in diagnosing breast symptoms
Health News // 2 days ago
Ultrasound highly accurate in diagnosing breast symptoms
For women with "focal breast complaints" -- issues with pain, lumps or discharge -- ultrasound is an effective diagnostic tool, according to new research.
Researchers: Cocaine abuse can be mistaken for non-threatening nasal disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Researchers: Cocaine abuse can be mistaken for non-threatening nasal disease
April 4 (UPI) -- A new paper by British researchers found that cocaine abuse in the nasal area often can be mistaken as a non-threatening nasal disease, resulting in patients receiving potentially dangerous treatments.
Monoclonal antibodies reduce hospitalizations, deaths from COVID-19
Health News // 2 days ago
Monoclonal antibodies reduce hospitalizations, deaths from COVID-19
Monoclonal antibodies have been an effective tool in the battle against COVID-19, reducing the risk of hospitalization or death by 39% for people who started the treatment within two days of a positive test.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most men delay treatment for prostate cancer
Most men delay treatment for prostate cancer
U.S. healthcare workers face rising levels of burnout
U.S. healthcare workers face rising levels of burnout
AI beats sonographer's assessments of heart health on ultrasound, study shows
AI beats sonographer's assessments of heart health on ultrasound, study shows
Air pollution associated with lower COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Air pollution associated with lower COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Study: Centenarians have unique immune systems resilient to disease
Study: Centenarians have unique immune systems resilient to disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement