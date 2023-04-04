Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 4, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Researchers: Cocaine abuse can be mistaken for non-threatening nasal disease

By Clyde Hughes
A new paper said that cocaine abuse can be mistaken by some physicians as a non-threatening nasal disease in some patients. File Photo by stevepb/Pixabay
A new paper said that cocaine abuse can be mistaken by some physicians as a non-threatening nasal disease in some patients. File Photo by stevepb/Pixabay

April 4 (UPI) -- A new paper by British researchers found that cocaine abuse in the nasal area often can be mistaken as a non-threatening nasal disease, resulting in patients receiving potentially dangerous treatments.

The paper detailing the research was posted Tuesday in the scientific journal Rheumatology Advances in Practice, published by Oxford University Press.

Advertisement

Authors of the paper conducting a retrospective review of patients who visited clinics at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and the Royal Free Hospital in London found cocaine abuse being misdiagnosed at times.

The abuse was mistaken as granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a nasal disease that causes inflammation of the blood vessels and commonly results in symptoms in the sinuses, throat, lungs and kidneys.

RELATED Overdose deaths among seniors soar over past 2 decades, UCLA study finds

The researchers said that many patients identified with the sinus and nasal limited form of the disease actually may have been suffering from nasal damage from cocaine use.

The authors said that while granulomatosis with polyangiitis, of GPA, is rare, affecting about three out of every 100,000 people, they believe that the possibility for misdiagnosis is serious because common treatments for GPA may be ineffective -- and even dangerous -- for ongoing cocaine users.

Advertisement

"This is an important paper that has changed our practice," said Aine Burns, one of the paper's authors. "We now include urine samples for drugs of abuse in our initial investigations of patients with GPA and in those who appear not to be responding to treatment."

RELATED New Operation Blue Lotus stops 900 pounds of fentanyl from entering U.S.

In their review, researchers found out of the 42 patients with GPA, cocaine use was common among them. Urine tests confirmed 86% tested positive for cocaine.

"Sadly, we have seen young people with life-changing disfigurement because of cocaine-induced granulomatosis with polyangiitis. A better understanding of this condition prevents us from potentially harming patients further by administering inappropriate, potentially toxic, and futile treatments."

Burns said there currently needs to be a heightened awareness of the possible misdiagnosis among users, the public and healthcare professionals.

RELATED Massachusetts police make arrest in $1.2M fentanyl seizure

In Britain, cocaine is the second most abused drug with 2.6% of the population using it from the ages of 16 to 59. Cocaine can cause significant health problems, including cocaine-induced midline destructive lesions and various other health problems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cocaine was involved in nearly 1 in 5 overdose deaths in 2019. More than five million U.S. residents reported current cocaine use in 2020, which is almost 2% of the population.

Advertisement

Non-Hispanic Black persons experienced the highest death rate for overdoses involving cocaine in 2019.

Both cocaine and GPA have similar general symptoms, such as arthralgia, fatigue, and skin rash, making it difficult to initially diagnose for physicians.

Latest Headlines

Ultrasound highly accurate in diagnosing breast symptoms
Health News // 41 minutes ago
Ultrasound highly accurate in diagnosing breast symptoms
For women with "focal breast complaints" -- issues with pain, lumps or discharge -- ultrasound is an effective diagnostic tool, according to new research.
Monoclonal antibodies reduce hospitalizations, deaths from COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Monoclonal antibodies reduce hospitalizations, deaths from COVID-19
Monoclonal antibodies have been an effective tool in the battle against COVID-19, reducing the risk of hospitalization or death by 39% for people who started the treatment within two days of a positive test.
Poor sleep, genetic risk may double odds of asthma
Health News // 3 hours ago
Poor sleep, genetic risk may double odds of asthma
Someone with poor sleep quality and a genetic link to asthma may double their chances of being diagnosed with the respiratory condition, researchers said.
Mediterranean, low-fat diets may increase life span
Health News // 9 hours ago
Mediterranean, low-fat diets may increase life span
People at risk of heart disease could extend their lives by going Mediterranean or low-fat, according to a new analysis of popular diets.
Half of U.S. drivers often use cellphones while driving
Health News // 10 hours ago
Half of U.S. drivers often use cellphones while driving
About half of all respondents still use an electronic device most or every time they drive, a new survey found.
1 in 6 adults worldwide impacted by infertility, report says
Health News // 12 hours ago
1 in 6 adults worldwide impacted by infertility, report says
April 4 (UPI) -- A new World Health Organization report says one in six people worldwide experience infertility at some point in their lifetime, as the organization highlighted the need for affordable, quality fertility care.
CDC raises awareness of rare fungal infection in Wisconsin
Health News // 21 hours ago
CDC raises awareness of rare fungal infection in Wisconsin
A cluster of the fungal infection blastomycosis was found in dogs and humans in Wisconsin, which led to serious health consequences, U.S. health officials report.
Surgery may be enough to treat men with testicular cancer
Health News // 23 hours ago
Surgery may be enough to treat men with testicular cancer
Some patients with early testicular cancer may not need chemotherapy and radiation, researchers report. Surgery to remove lymph nodes in an area behind the abdomen lining called the retroperitoneum may be enough.
Body weight, age may affect recovery from breast reduction surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Body weight, age may affect recovery from breast reduction surgery
Women who are heavier or older may take longer to heal after surgery to reduce the size of their breasts, new research indicates.
Nasal COVID-19 vaccine heads for human testing
Health News // 1 day ago
Nasal COVID-19 vaccine heads for human testing
April 3 (UPI) -- Researchers in Germany said a trial of COVID-19 vaccination administered through the nose has shown great promise in animal testing and is now preparing for Phase I clinical trials in humans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC raises awareness of rare fungal infection in Wisconsin
CDC raises awareness of rare fungal infection in Wisconsin
Kids who face harsh discipline more likely to develop mental health problems
Kids who face harsh discipline more likely to develop mental health problems
Nasal COVID-19 vaccine heads for human testing
Nasal COVID-19 vaccine heads for human testing
Some amputations may be avoided by converting veins into arteries
Some amputations may be avoided by converting veins into arteries
Salmonella outbreak linked to flour reported in 11 states
Salmonella outbreak linked to flour reported in 11 states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement