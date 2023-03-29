Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 29, 2023 / 1:27 PM

WHO says healthy kids, teens may not need more COVID shots

By Cara Murez, HealthDay Reporter
New advice from the World Health Organization says healthy children and teens may not need additional COVID-19 shots, though they may need to catch up on other routine vaccines. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
New advice from the World Health Organization says healthy children and teens may not need additional COVID-19 shots, though they may need to catch up on other routine vaccines. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

New advice from the World Health Organization says healthy children and teens may not need additional COVID-19 shots, though they may need to catch up on other routine vaccines.

"The public health impact of vaccinating healthy children and adolescents is comparatively much lower than the established benefits of traditional essential vaccines for children -- such as the rotavirus, measles and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines," the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) said Tuesday in a news release.

Advertisement

Instead, COVID-19 vaccines should go to high-risk people.

"Updated to reflect that much of the population is either vaccinated or previously infected with COVID-19, or both, the revised roadmap reemphasizes the importance of vaccinating those still at-risk of severe disease," said SAGE chair Dr. Hanna Nohynek.

RELATED COVID-19 pandemic amplifies worries about obesity

So, SAGE now recommends additional booster doses for older people, immunocompromised people of all ages, front-line health workers and pregnant people six or 12 months after their last booster dose. Those are included in the high-priority group.

In the middle are children and adolescents who have health risks, as well as healthy adults younger than 60. SAGE now recommends they receive primary vaccines and first boosters. It does not recommend additional boosters.

Advertisement

Countries should consider disease burden and cost-effectiveness when deciding whether to vaccinate healthy kids aged 6 months to 17 years old.

RELATED Study: Males born to mothers with COVID-19 faced higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders

Nohynek noted the need to vaccinate children for other diseases, including measles. Cases for that vaccine-preventable disease are rising around the world, CNN reported.

Polio, too, is spreading in several areas. WHO vaccine advisors recommend improving vaccine coverage, CNN reported, as well as using a dose of injectable polio vaccine when there is "persistent poliovirus circulation."

"As we all know, the COVID pandemic has taken a heavy toll on immunization programs," Nohynek said. "It's been a tremendous effort, and many countries have done very well reaching high coverages, but it is still requiring efforts to reduce the inequities, and we need to reach the high-priority groups, and we need to close the coverage gaps."

RELATED Advisory panel recommends full FDA approval for COVID-19 medication Paxlovid

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has COVID-19 vaccine guidance.

Latest Headlines

Heart attack risk rises six-fold in week after flu diagnosis
Health News // 55 minutes ago
Heart attack risk rises six-fold in week after flu diagnosis
Getting the flu isn't fun for many reasons, but it can also trigger a heart attack, a new study suggests.
Asthma, eczema linked to higher risk for arthritis
Health News // 1 hour ago
Asthma, eczema linked to higher risk for arthritis
If you're one of the millions of people with allergic asthma or eczema, you may be more likely to develop the wear-and-tear form of arthritis as you age.
Overdose deaths among seniors soar over past 2 decades, UCLA study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Overdose deaths among seniors soar over past 2 decades, UCLA study finds
March 29 (UPI) -- Suicides and substance abuse with illicit drugs have sent overdose mortality among people 65 years old and above skyrocketing -- quadrupling over the past two decades, according to researchers from UCLA.
HIV may hide in white blood cells, study suggests
Health News // 3 hours ago
HIV may hide in white blood cells, study suggests
Researchers are closing in on another immune system "hideout" that HIV uses to persist in the human body for years.
Heart benefits of weight loss are sustained even if some weight comes back
Health News // 10 hours ago
Heart benefits of weight loss are sustained even if some weight comes back
A new evidence review says the important heart health benefits of weight loss are sustained even if some of the weight comes back.
Body odor may help ease social anxiety, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
Body odor may help ease social anxiety, study suggests
Could inhaling a deep whiff of another person's sweat help ease crippling social anxiety?
Number of kids hospitalized with mental health problems rises
Health News // 1 day ago
Number of kids hospitalized with mental health problems rises
A new study of 4.8 million pediatric hospitalizations between 2009 and 2019 found that the number of acute care hospitalizations for kids with mental health problems increased significantly.
Anti-addiction drug buprenorphine may cut risk of fatal overdose
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-addiction drug buprenorphine may cut risk of fatal overdose
When someone lives through an opioid overdose, taking the medication buprenorphine lowers their risk of death if they OD again, according to new research.
Close, healthy relationships may improve health
Health News // 1 day ago
Close, healthy relationships may improve health
Close relationships -- and whether your experiences within those relationships are positive or negative -- could influence your physical health.
Heart attack risk may skyrocket by 8 times for those with hidden ailment
Health News // 1 day ago
Heart attack risk may skyrocket by 8 times for those with hidden ailment
Millions of middle-aged folks may be walking around with no symptoms of heart disease, and yet they still face a higher risk for a heart attack, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heart attack risk may skyrocket by 8 times for those with hidden ailment
Heart attack risk may skyrocket by 8 times for those with hidden ailment
Body odor may help ease social anxiety, study suggests
Body odor may help ease social anxiety, study suggests
Melatonin may improve sleep, lower self-harm risk among kids
Melatonin may improve sleep, lower self-harm risk among kids
Overdose deaths among seniors soar over past 2 decades, UCLA study finds
Overdose deaths among seniors soar over past 2 decades, UCLA study finds
Number of kids hospitalized with mental health problems rises
Number of kids hospitalized with mental health problems rises
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement