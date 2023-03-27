Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 27, 2023 / 9:08 PM

Researcher creates finger-prick test for common STI trich

By Joe Fisher
Though many medical tests require blood samples (pictured), according to a new study, a finger-prick test of just one drop of blood is all that is needed to detect the presence of trich by identifying an antibody that is specifically associated with the STI. File Photo by Belova59/Pixabay
Though many medical tests require blood samples (pictured), according to a new study, a finger-prick test of just one drop of blood is all that is needed to detect the presence of trich by identifying an antibody that is specifically associated with the STI. File Photo by Belova59/Pixabay

March 27 (UPI) -- A researcher at Washington State University has developed a diagnostic finger-prick test that can detect a common sexually transmitted infection trich.

Trichomonas vaginalis is a common STI that often goes undiagnosed, due in part to about 70% of people carrying it being asymptomatic. John Alderete, who developed the new test and led a study on the disease, said better diagnosing trich can lead to more people being cured.

Advertisement

Alderete published his findings in the medical journal Pathogens.

"We know a lot about the biology of this organism," Alderete, a professor in WSU's School of Molecular Biosciences, said in a statement. "There probably will never be a vaccine for trich simply because the organism is well equipped to evade our immune responses. But I'd argue we don't need a vaccine. We just need to diagnose people, and once diagnosed, they can be cured."

RELATED Sleep problems linked to cognitive decline in women with MS

Most people who carry trich may not show symptoms, but it has been linked to an increased risk in contracting HIV, developing prostate cancer in men, infertility and problems during pregnancy. It can be cured if diagnosed, which Alderete said creates the biggest challenge.

Advertisement

According to the study by Alderete, the finger-prick test requires just one drop of blood to detect the presence of trich by identifying an antibody that is specifically associated with the STI. The antibody is present in men and women who are infected with trich.

"Trich is the most common STI you've probably never heard of," Alderete said in a statement. "This STI may be the most neglected among the other curable STIs. We just have not done a good job in medicine to educate people."

RELATED Removing ovaries before age 43 may raise risk of Parkinson's disease

RELATED Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men

Latest Headlines

Sleep problems linked to cognitive decline in women with MS
Health News // 11 hours ago
Sleep problems linked to cognitive decline in women with MS
While thinking declines can be a common symptom of multiple sclerosis in women, new research suggests sleep, or lack of it, could be making matters worse.
Clinical practice update raises awareness of meat allergy from tick bite
Health News // 11 hours ago
Clinical practice update raises awareness of meat allergy from tick bite
If you are experiencing mysterious recurrent vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, you may want to consider that a tick could be responsible.
Removing ovaries before age 43 may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 12 hours ago
Removing ovaries before age 43 may raise risk of Parkinson's disease
Women who have both of their ovaries removed before age 43 have an increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease or parkinsonism, according to a recent study.
Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men
Health News // 18 hours ago
Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men
While losing a spouse can shorten anyone's life, new Danish research suggests widowers may be far more vulnerable than widows.
Study links UTIs to E. coli from meat
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study links UTIs to E. coli from meat
E. coli bacteria are an infamous cause of food poisoning, but a new study suggests those same microbes lurking in meat may be behind nearly half a million cases of urinary tract infections (UTIs).
Experts weigh in on what new users should know about CBD for anxiety
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts weigh in on what new users should know about CBD for anxiety
Anxiety disorder can make it hard to navigate life, but lately CBD has been touted as a natural treatment for the nerve-wracking condition. But is CBD good for anxiety?
Smart bandages can monitor wounds, aid healing, researchers say
Health News // 3 days ago
Smart bandages can monitor wounds, aid healing, researchers say
March 24 (UPI) -- Development of a "smart bandage" not only can deliver medication to wounds, but also monitor the progress of healing and even create off a low-level electrical field to promote tissue repair, researchers said Friday.
COVID-19 pandemic amplifies worries about obesity
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 pandemic amplifies worries about obesity
Lots of folks gained their COVID weight during the housebound months of the pandemic, and now those extra pounds are weighing heavy on many, a new survey shows.
Women with mental illnesses may be at higher risk of cervical cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
Women with mental illnesses may be at higher risk of cervical cancer
Women with mental illness have a risk for cervical cancer that's twice as high as that for others, according to new research.
Kids with autism may have higher risk of eye disorders, less likely to get screened
Health News // 3 days ago
Kids with autism may have higher risk of eye disorders, less likely to get screened
Children with autism are less likely than their peers to receive important vision screening despite a high risk for serious eye disorders, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men
Losing a spouse may shorten lives of men
Women with mental illnesses may be at higher risk of cervical cancer
Women with mental illnesses may be at higher risk of cervical cancer
COVID-19 pandemic amplifies worries about obesity
COVID-19 pandemic amplifies worries about obesity
Experts weigh in on what new users should know about CBD for anxiety
Experts weigh in on what new users should know about CBD for anxiety
Study links UTIs to E. coli from meat
Study links UTIs to E. coli from meat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement