Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 23, 2023 / 1:27 PM

Living near heavy traffic may raise risk of high blood pressure

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A new study published in JACC: Advances found that the roaring engines, blaring horns and wailing sirens of heavy traffic can elevate high blood pressure (hypertension) risk. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A new study published in JACC: Advances found that the roaring engines, blaring horns and wailing sirens of heavy traffic can elevate high blood pressure (hypertension) risk. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

That road noise outside your window could be wreaking havoc on your blood pressure.

A new study published Wednesday in JACC: Advances found that the roaring engines, blaring horns and wailing sirens can themselves elevate high blood pressure (hypertension) risk, aside from questions about the impact of air pollution.

Advertisement

"We were a little surprised that the association between road traffic noise and hypertension was robust even after adjustment for air pollution," lead author Jing Huang said in a journal news release. She is an assistant professor in the School of Public Health at Peking University in Beijing.

To study this, Huang and her colleagues analyzed data from more than 240,000 people in the UK Biobank. They were 40 to 69 years of age and did not have high blood pressure when the study began.

RELATED Minor injuries in traffic accidents can raise risk of birth complications

Road traffic noise estimates were based on residential addresses and a European noise assessment tool.

Using data over a median of about eight years, researchers found that participants who lived near road traffic noise were more likely to develop high blood pressure and that their risk rose as noise increased.

The finding held even after researchers adjusted for exposure to fine particles and nitrogen dioxide in the air.

Advertisement

People who had high exposure to both traffic noise and air pollution had the highest risk for high blood pressure.

"Road traffic noise and traffic-related air pollution coexist around us," Huang said. "It is essential to explore the independent effects of road traffic noise, rather than the total environment."

Huang said the findings are enough to support public health measures to lower the adverse impact of road traffic noise. This could include stricter noise guidelines and enforcement, improving road conditions and urban design and investing advanced technology on quieter vehicles.

RELATED Living near busy traffic may raise odds for tinnitus

"To date, this is the first large-sized prospective study directly addressing the effect of road traffic noise on the incidence of newly-diagnosed hypertension," said Dr. Jiandong Zhang, a cardiology fellow at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He wrote an editorial that was published with the findings.

"The data demonstrated in this article provides a higher quality of evidence to justify the potential to modify road traffic noise and air pollution from both individual and societal levels in improving cardiovascular health," Zhang said in the release.

Researchers are now doing field studies to better understand how road noise affects blood pressure.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on high blood pressure.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

People living near heavy traffic may have higher risk of eczema

Latest Headlines

Study: Males born to mothers with COVID-19 faced higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Males born to mothers with COVID-19 faced higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders
March 23 (UPI) -- Researchers found in a new study that males born to mothers with COVID-19 infections during pregnancy were more likely to receive a neurodevelopment diagnosis such as autism spectrum disorder in the first year.
Measures other than BMI better for assessing heart risks
Health News // 9 hours ago
Measures other than BMI better for assessing heart risks
European researchers say they've debunked the so-called "obesity paradox" -- the observation that people with a heart condition seem less likely to die if they are overweight or obese.
Number of global cholera cases continues to grow, World Health Organization says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Number of global cholera cases continues to grow, World Health Organization says
March 22 (UPI) -- The world's cholera situation is deteriorating, the World Health Organization confirmed in an update Wednesday, with two dozen countries now reporting cases.
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
March 22 (UPI) -- The reason why we love chocolate bars, crisps and french fries so much has less to do with a lack of willpower and more with our brain actually learning to prefer such high-fat, sugary foods, according to a new study.
Exercise may improve movement for people with Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise may improve movement for people with Parkinson's disease
Exercise can help improve movement-related symptoms for people who have Parkinson's disease, a new review finds.
Study shows connections between multiple sclerosis, heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows connections between multiple sclerosis, heart disease
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and atherosclerosis both involve an abnormal hardening of body tissue, and recent research suggests they may be linked.
Decline in daily step count persists after pandemic for U.S. adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Decline in daily step count persists after pandemic for U.S. adults
If you feel like the pandemic made you a permanent couch potato, a new study shows you're not alone: Well after lockdown measures were relaxed, many Americans were still taking fewer steps each day.
Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure
March 21 (UPI) -- Supervised exercise like walking, stationary cycling and even dancing about three times per week was more effective than drugs in helping people with symptoms of one of the most common types of heart failure.
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
Health News // 1 day ago
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
In a new survey, patients overwhelmingly say they'd like their results immediately -- even if their provider has not yet reviewed them and even if the news is bad.
Korean startup gets EU approval for AI cancer detection
Health News // 2 days ago
Korean startup gets EU approval for AI cancer detection
SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean startup Lunit said its artificial intelligence-powered cancer-detecting solution has received approval for use from the European Union.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most patients want test results as soon as possible
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
Delirium after surgery linked to faster mental decline in older adults
Delirium after surgery linked to faster mental decline in older adults
Measures other than BMI better for assessing heart risks
Measures other than BMI better for assessing heart risks
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement