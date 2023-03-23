Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 23, 2023 / 11:06 AM

Study: Males born to mothers with COVID-19 faced higher risk of neurodevelopmental disorders

By Clyde Hughes
A new study suggests that male infants face a higher risk of neurodevelopment diagnoses if their mother became infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
A new study suggests that male infants face a higher risk of neurodevelopment diagnoses if their mother became infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Researchers found in a new study that males born to mothers with COVID-19 infections during pregnancy were more likely to receive a neurodevelopment diagnosis such as autism spectrum disorder in the first year after delivery.

The details of the study were published by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

The study's authors probed electronic health records of 18,355 live births during the COVID-19 pandemic, including 883, or 4.8%, of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy.

Of the 883 children exposed to the coronavirus before birth, 26, or 3%, received a neurodevelopmental diagnosis in their first year of life. The researchers noted that 1.8% of children not exposed to COVID-19, or 317, received such a diagnosis.

RELATED Shortages of key drugs are rising, Senate report says

After accounting for various factors, including race, ethnicity, insurance status, hospital type, maternal age, and preterm status, researchers found maternal COVID-19 cases were associated with nearly two-fold higher odds of a neurodevelopmental diagnosis at 12 months of age among male children. The reason for the disparity between males and females was not immediately clear in the research.

"The neurodevelopmental risk associated with maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection was disproportionately high in male infants, consistent with the known increased vulnerability of males in the face of prenatal adverse exposures," Dr. Andrea Edlow, an associate professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology, and a Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital said.

Advertisement

Dr. Roy Perlis, a co-lead author of the research along with Edlow, said that larger studies and longer follow‐ups will be needed to reliably test the results.

RELATED Moderna CEO on defensive with price of COVID-19 vaccine set to quadruple

"We hope to continue to expand this cohort, and to follow them over time, to provide better answers about any longer-term effects," Perlis said.

RELATED Ex-Florida GOP lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

Latest Headlines

Measures other than BMI better for assessing heart risks
Health News // 7 hours ago
Measures other than BMI better for assessing heart risks
European researchers say they've debunked the so-called "obesity paradox" -- the observation that people with a heart condition seem less likely to die if they are overweight or obese.
Number of global cholera cases continues to grow, World Health Organization says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Number of global cholera cases continues to grow, World Health Organization says
March 22 (UPI) -- The world's cholera situation is deteriorating, the World Health Organization confirmed in an update Wednesday, with two dozen countries now reporting cases.
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
Health News // 22 hours ago
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
March 22 (UPI) -- The reason why we love chocolate bars, crisps and french fries so much has less to do with a lack of willpower and more with our brain actually learning to prefer such high-fat, sugary foods, according to a new study.
Exercise may improve movement for people with Parkinson's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise may improve movement for people with Parkinson's disease
Exercise can help improve movement-related symptoms for people who have Parkinson's disease, a new review finds.
Study shows connections between multiple sclerosis, heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows connections between multiple sclerosis, heart disease
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and atherosclerosis both involve an abnormal hardening of body tissue, and recent research suggests they may be linked.
Decline in daily step count persists after pandemic for U.S. adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Decline in daily step count persists after pandemic for U.S. adults
If you feel like the pandemic made you a permanent couch potato, a new study shows you're not alone: Well after lockdown measures were relaxed, many Americans were still taking fewer steps each day.
Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure
March 21 (UPI) -- Supervised exercise like walking, stationary cycling and even dancing about three times per week was more effective than drugs in helping people with symptoms of one of the most common types of heart failure.
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
Health News // 1 day ago
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
In a new survey, patients overwhelmingly say they'd like their results immediately -- even if their provider has not yet reviewed them and even if the news is bad.
Korean startup gets EU approval for AI cancer detection
Health News // 1 day ago
Korean startup gets EU approval for AI cancer detection
SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean startup Lunit said its artificial intelligence-powered cancer-detecting solution has received approval for use from the European Union.
Eating nuts and seeds may reduce risk of heart disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Eating nuts and seeds may reduce risk of heart disease
One way to reduce the risk of heart disease: Eat more nuts and seeds, according to a new review of 60 studies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most patients want test results as soon as possible
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
Delirium after surgery linked to faster mental decline in older adults
Delirium after surgery linked to faster mental decline in older adults
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Measures other than BMI better for assessing heart risks
Measures other than BMI better for assessing heart risks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement