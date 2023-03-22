Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 22, 2023 / 6:38 PM

Number of global cholera cases continues to grow, World Health Organization says

By Simon Druker
1/2
The world’s cholera situation is deteriorating, the World Health Organization confirmed in an update Wednesday, with two dozen countries now reporting cases, including Yemen. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE
The world’s cholera situation is deteriorating, the World Health Organization confirmed in an update Wednesday, with two dozen countries now reporting cases, including Yemen. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- The world's cholera situation is deteriorating, the World Health Organization confirmed in an update Wednesday, with two dozen countries now reporting cases.

The 24 separate countries are reporting some level of cholera cases as of Monday, the WHO said in a statement.

Advertisement

A majority of cases are in southeast Africa, with extended outbreaks continuing to plague Malawi and Mozambique.

Since January, new outbreaks were reported in Tanzania, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia, according to the WHO.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which pummeled parts of East Africa in February only exacerbated the situation.

The storm approached levels equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane, and the heavy rain, flooding and damage to water and sewer systems is helping to fuel further cholera outbreaks.

Overall, more than 36,000 people have been infected and 1,700 killed since "unprecedented rise in cholera cases worldwide" last year, according to the WHO.

RELATED High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says

Many of the countries reporting outbreaks are also seeing a higher mortality rate among those that contract the acute diarrheal illness, caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

About 1 in 10 people with cholera will experience severe symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Though the infection can sometimes be severe or life-threatening, it is more often mild or entirely without symptoms.

RELATED Shortages of key drugs are rising, Senate report says

"The overall capacity to respond to the multiple and simultaneous outbreaks continues to be strained due to the global lack of resources, including shortages of the oral cholera vaccine, as well as overstretched public health and medical personnel, who are dealing with multiple disease outbreaks and other health emergencies at the same time," the WHO said Wednesday.

"Based on the current situation, WHO assesses the risk at the global level as very high."

Read More

Defense Department lays out biomanufacturing strategy

Latest Headlines

High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
Health News // 5 hours ago
High-fat, high-sugar foods rewire brain to want more of them, study says
March 22 (UPI) -- The reason why we love chocolate bars, crisps and french fries so much has less to do with a lack of willpower and more with our brain actually learning to prefer such high-fat, sugary foods, according to a new study.
Exercise may improve movement for people with Parkinson's disease
Health News // 8 hours ago
Exercise may improve movement for people with Parkinson's disease
Exercise can help improve movement-related symptoms for people who have Parkinson's disease, a new review finds.
Study shows connections between multiple sclerosis, heart disease
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study shows connections between multiple sclerosis, heart disease
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and atherosclerosis both involve an abnormal hardening of body tissue, and recent research suggests they may be linked.
Decline in daily step count persists after pandemic for U.S. adults
Health News // 15 hours ago
Decline in daily step count persists after pandemic for U.S. adults
If you feel like the pandemic made you a permanent couch potato, a new study shows you're not alone: Well after lockdown measures were relaxed, many Americans were still taking fewer steps each day.
Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure
March 21 (UPI) -- Supervised exercise like walking, stationary cycling and even dancing about three times per week was more effective than drugs in helping people with symptoms of one of the most common types of heart failure.
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
Health News // 1 day ago
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
In a new survey, patients overwhelmingly say they'd like their results immediately -- even if their provider has not yet reviewed them and even if the news is bad.
Korean startup gets EU approval for AI cancer detection
Health News // 1 day ago
Korean startup gets EU approval for AI cancer detection
SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean startup Lunit said its artificial intelligence-powered cancer-detecting solution has received approval for use from the European Union.
Eating nuts and seeds may reduce risk of heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Eating nuts and seeds may reduce risk of heart disease
One way to reduce the risk of heart disease: Eat more nuts and seeds, according to a new review of 60 studies.
Minor injuries in traffic accidents can raise risk of birth complications
Health News // 1 day ago
Minor injuries in traffic accidents can raise risk of birth complications
Pregnant women involved in traffic collisions are at heightened risk of potentially serious birth complications, even if the wreck only involves minor injuries, researchers report.
Delirium after surgery linked to faster mental decline in older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Delirium after surgery linked to faster mental decline in older adults
Older adults often develop delirium after surgery, and new research finds this is associated with a faster rate of mental decline.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Delirium after surgery linked to faster mental decline in older adults
Delirium after surgery linked to faster mental decline in older adults
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
Most patients want test results as soon as possible
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Eating nuts and seeds may reduce risk of heart disease
Eating nuts and seeds may reduce risk of heart disease
Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure
Supervised exercise called better than drugs for common type of heart failure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement