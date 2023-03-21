Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 21, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Drug-resistant 'superbugs' may spread between people, pets

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
The study can't prove that people and pets made each other sick, only that both shared a common disease. Photo by Helena Sushitskaya/Pixabay
The study can't prove that people and pets made each other sick, only that both shared a common disease. Photo by Helena Sushitskaya/Pixabay

In more bad news about antibiotic resistance, new research suggests that people and their pets may be able to transmit multidrug-resistant germs to one another.

Still, cases of cross-transmission are rare and it's not clear if pets are giving germs to people or people are giving germs to their pets, the study authors noted.

Advertisement

"In urban areas in high-income countries, pets do not seem to be a multidrug-resistant reservoir of high importance," said lead researcher Dr. Carolin Hackmann, from Charité University Hospital Berlin, in Germany. "Still, good hygiene practices in contact with pets should be kept up to further prevent transmission of multidrug-resistant organisms."

The study can't prove that people and pets made each other sick, only that both shared a common disease and Hackmann said she wouldn't recommend that "vulnerable persons get rid of their pets, since transmission was very rare."

RELATED Sharing a bed with pets may disrupt

Using nasal and rectal swabs, Hackmann and her colleagues looked for the antibacterial-resistant diseases methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), 3rd generation cephalosporin-resistant Enterobacterales (3GCRE) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE), in nearly 2,900 hospitalized patients between June 2019 and September 2022.

More than 600 pet owners then were asked to send throat and stool swab samples of their pets; of these, 300 sent samples from 400 pets.

Advertisement

Of these samples, 15% of dogs and 5% of cats had at least one multidrug-resistant germ. In four cases, these bacteria matched the owner's bacteria. But only one of the pairs was genetically identical in a dog and its owner, the researchers found.

RELATED Tick-borne disease babesiosis on the rise in Northeast states

The findings are scheduled to be presented April 15 at the annual meeting of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, in Copenhagen. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"For years, people have implicated dogs and cats as carriers of MRSA and group A strep, but they're rarely thought to be a significant fomite [likely to carry infection] in transmissions between people and animals. It can happen, but it happens rarely," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Farber believes there is a real danger of disease transmission between people and animals, but not from household pets.

RELATED Pets help owners stay active, manage stress

"There is no question that zoonosis, which is infections from animals in humans, has become a very big problem as has been seen in COVID and avian flu," he said.

It is not the interaction between people and pets that worries Farber, but rather between people and animals on commercial farms and even in the wild.

Advertisement

"It's those types of interactions that scare me a lot. Because that's where a jump could occur," he said. "Those types of transmissions are frightening and scary in terms of multidrug-resistant organisms."

More information

For more on diseases transmitted by animals to people, head to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Health News // 11 hours ago
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
March 20 (UPI) -- The growing emerging fungus Candida auris, which can cause severe infections and death in compromised patients, has now become an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat, according to a report by the CDC.
Air pollution from California wildfires worsened skin conditions
Health News // 18 hours ago
Air pollution from California wildfires worsened skin conditions
Wildfires are known to have a lot of negative impacts on the environment and the health of the people who live through them. Another is the worsening of skin conditions, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Injectable drug lebrikizumab may soon be available to treat eczema
Health News // 19 hours ago
Injectable drug lebrikizumab may soon be available to treat eczema
Patients could soon have access to a new injectable drug to treat atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema.
Plant-based, low-carb diet may boost longevity for people with Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 19 hours ago
Plant-based, low-carb diet may boost longevity for people with Type 2 diabetes
Cutting some carbohydrates may help people with Type 2 diabetes live longer -- as long as they are swapping sugar for vegetables instead of steak, new research suggests.
Sharing a bed with pets may disrupt sleep
Health News // 1 day ago
Sharing a bed with pets may disrupt sleep
Pets can offer a sense of security and comfort, but sharing a bed with them may lead to wakeful nights, according to a new study.
Tick-borne disease babesiosis on the rise in Northeast states
Health News // 3 days ago
Tick-borne disease babesiosis on the rise in Northeast states
Cases of a parasitic disease spread by ticks have been on the rise, particularly in states in the Northeast that had previously seen few cases, U.S. health officials reported Friday.
Hair loss in women may signal other health conditions
Health News // 3 days ago
Hair loss in women may signal other health conditions
Hair loss can be devastating for women, but the condition can also signal additional health problems.
More patients concerned about allergic reactions to metal implants
Health News // 3 days ago
More patients concerned about allergic reactions to metal implants
Many patients worry that receiving a metal implant might set off their metal allergy, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Elite soccer players have higher risk of dementia, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Elite soccer players have higher risk of dementia, study shows
New research shows that elite European soccer players are more likely than the average person to develop dementia.
U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
March 16 (UPI) -- The percentage of mothers who died while pregnant or within 42 days of the end of their pregnancy grew at an alarming rate in 2021, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Candida auris new 'urgent' antimicrobial resistance threat, CDC says
Hair loss in women may signal other health conditions
Hair loss in women may signal other health conditions
Tick-borne disease babesiosis on the rise in Northeast states
Tick-borne disease babesiosis on the rise in Northeast states
Sharing a bed with pets may disrupt sleep
Sharing a bed with pets may disrupt sleep
Plant-based, low-carb diet may boost longevity for people with Type 2 diabetes
Plant-based, low-carb diet may boost longevity for people with Type 2 diabetes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement