Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 17, 2023 / 11:26 AM

More patients concerned about allergic reactions to metal implants

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
About 10% of Americans will receive a medical implant during their lifetime. Millions of people in the United States report having a metal allergy. Photo by Engin Akyurt/Pixabay
About 10% of Americans will receive a medical implant during their lifetime. Millions of people in the United States report having a metal allergy. Photo by Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

Many patients worry that receiving a metal implant might set off their metal allergy, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

"Cases in which patients are inquiring about a metal allergy as it relates to their metal implants -- including joint replacements, rods, pins, screws, plates, certain neurologic and cardiac devices such as pacemakers, and dental devices -- are becoming more prevalent as medical implants become more common," said Dr. Golara Honari, a clinical associate professor of dermatology at Stanford School of Medicine.

Advertisement

About 10% of Americans will receive a medical implant during their lifetime. Millions of people in the United States report having a metal allergy.

Metal, especially nickel, is one of the most common causes of allergic contact dermatitis, Honari said. It develops when skin is exposed to an allergen, often leading to a rash and itching. Other symptoms can include dryness, hives, blisters or pain.

Advertisement

Honari noted that suspected metal implant allergies can be difficult to diagnose because everyone's immune system reacts to allergens differently.

Close collaboration between a dermatologist and the surgeon or physician who placed the implant is essential, she said.

Patients who need an implant and have a documented history of a metal allergy should notify their dermatologist and physician or surgeon about any allergies prior to the procedure.

RELATED Implant delivering chemo to brain may help patients with incurable cancers

Alternatives to metal implants are available.

"For example, if it's an orthopedic implant, there are ceramic options, which won't affect those who have a metal allergy," Honari said in an academy news release. "There must be a very close relationship between the surgeon and dermatologist as they work together to consider if a patient needs a different type of implant or if they should be tested for metal allergies prior to surgery," she said.

Patients who think they might be having a painful or problematic skin reaction triggered by a metal implant should take note of their symptoms and talk to their dermatologist or surgeon about them.

RELATED Injected electrode could offer pain relief without medications

"A thorough investigation is necessary to rule out more common causes of inflammation such as infection," Honari said. "However, if an allergic reaction is suspected, the first line of treatment may be topical and/or oral medications, like anti-inflammatories, which can relieve pain, reduce inflammation and bring down a high temperature."

Advertisement

When it is put into the body, a metal implant often releases some metal for a period of time, she pointed out. This can cause irritation in patients with metal allergies, but this may be temporary.

"In many cases, this release slows down, and patients are able to keep the implant," Honari said.

Removal of the implant may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Surgeon, dermatologist and patient will evaluate whether it should be replaced with a device made from another material.

"If you have an allergy to metal and will be getting an implant, or if you suspect your medical implant is causing an allergic reaction, consult your surgeon and a board-certified dermatologist for an evaluation," Honari said. "A dermatologist can work with you and your surgeon to determine the best course of action based on your symptoms."

More information

The U.S. Geological Survey has more on metals and minerals in implants.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Spinal injections of lidocaine clear psoriasis in small study

Latest Headlines

Hair loss in women may signal other health conditions
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Hair loss in women may signal other health conditions
Hair loss can be devastating for women, but the condition can also signal additional health problems.
Elite soccer players have higher risk of dementia, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Elite soccer players have higher risk of dementia, study shows
New research shows that elite European soccer players are more likely than the average person to develop dementia.
U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
Health News // 12 hours ago
U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
March 16 (UPI) -- The percentage of mothers who died while pregnant or within 42 days of the end of their pregnancy grew at an alarming rate in 2021, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
Health News // 17 hours ago
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
March 16 (UPI) -- A third drug company is cutting the price of insulin to $35, following competitors Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in heeding pressure from the Biden administration.
Advisory panel recommends full FDA approval for COVID-19 medication Paxlovid
Health News // 17 hours ago
Advisory panel recommends full FDA approval for COVID-19 medication Paxlovid
March 16 (UPI) -- A panel of independent advisors Thursday recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration give full approval to COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, produced by Pfizer.
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
March 16 (UPI) -- A new study that looked at common, meat-free alternatives created with legumes found they can trigger peanut and soybean allergies in some people. Researchers said that should signal a warning.
Fertility treatment is safe for women with MS, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Fertility treatment is safe for women with MS, study shows
Women with multiple sclerosis who want to undergo fertility treatment can do so without worry, according to a new study.
Older adults often avoid bringing up memory issues with their doctors
Health News // 1 day ago
Older adults often avoid bringing up memory issues with their doctors
Alzheimer's is one of the most common and serious diseases of aging, yet many older adults with memory issues are not telling their doctors about their struggles.
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Health News // 1 day ago
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
March 15 (UPI) -- A new analysis of drugs under development shows that too few antibiotics needed to handle potentially dangerous pathogens are being developed.
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
March 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will discuss whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for full approval during a meeting Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
U.S. maternal death rate grew 38% in 2021, CDC data shows
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement