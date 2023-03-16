Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 16, 2023 / 6:58 PM

Advisory panel recommends full FDA approval for COVID-19 medication Paxlovid

By Simon Druker
1/3
A panel of independent advisors Thursday recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration give full approval to COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, produced by Pfizer. Photo by Kches16414/Wikimedia Commons
A panel of independent advisors Thursday recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration give full approval to COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, produced by Pfizer. Photo by Kches16414/Wikimedia Commons

March 16 (UPI) -- A panel of independent advisers Thursday recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration give full approval to COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, which is produced by Pfizer.

The Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 16 to 1 in favor of the recommendation, following Thursday's meeting.

Advertisement

The committee said it found the benefits of the co-packaged, two-drug oral medication outweighed the risks.

Up until now, the investigational medicine had only been authorized for emergency use by the FDA, which was granted in 2021.

RELATED FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid

A final decision from the FDA is expected in May. The agency typically follows the recommendations of its independent advisory panels, but is not required to do so.

A report released ahead of Thursday's hearing found the drug to be safe and effective when used to treat adults at risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, including hospitalization or death.

Over 11 million people across the globe have taken the New York-based biopharmaceutical company's combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir so far.

RELATED U.N.: Global cocaine production rebounds after COVID-19 slump in demand

The report found rebound rates for patients who took Paxlovid were between 10% and 16%.

"I'd say besides oxygen, Paxlovid has probably been the single most important tool in this epidemic, and it continues to be," committee member Dr. Richard Murphy said during Thursday's meeting, where he was among those to vote in favor of the drug's authorization.

Advertisement

"We still have many groups that stand to benefit from the use of Paxlovid, including unvaccinated persons, undervaccinated persons, elderly, immunocompromised, and the other treatment options that we have have significant disadvantages."

RELATED Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns

Last month, results of a new study showed Paxlovid to be effective against the COVID-19 BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Pfizer's mid and late-stage clinical trials included some 6,000 patients across 21 countries.

Latest Headlines

Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so
March 16 (UPI) -- A third drug company is cutting the price of insulin to $35, following competitors Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in heeding pressure from the Biden administration.
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Health News // 6 hours ago
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
March 16 (UPI) -- A new study that looked at common, meat-free alternatives created with legumes found they can trigger peanut and soybean allergies in some people. Researchers said that should signal a warning.
Fertility treatment is safe for women with MS, study shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
Fertility treatment is safe for women with MS, study shows
Women with multiple sclerosis who want to undergo fertility treatment can do so without worry, according to a new study.
Older adults often avoid bringing up memory issues with their doctors
Health News // 9 hours ago
Older adults often avoid bringing up memory issues with their doctors
Alzheimer's is one of the most common and serious diseases of aging, yet many older adults with memory issues are not telling their doctors about their struggles.
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Health News // 1 day ago
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
March 15 (UPI) -- A new analysis of drugs under development shows that too few antibiotics needed to handle potentially dangerous pathogens are being developed.
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
March 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will discuss whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for full approval during a meeting Thursday.
More Black patients die of pulmonary fibrosis at younger ages
Health News // 1 day ago
More Black patients die of pulmonary fibrosis at younger ages
Black patients are dying of pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating disease marked by progressive scarring of the lungs, at significantly younger ages than White patients.
Americans are eating more foods with additives
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans are eating more foods with additives
Americans are eating more food additives, according to a new study that found about 60% of foods they purchase contain coloring or flavoring agents, preservatives and sweeteners.
Most medical debt in America is owed to hospitals
Health News // 1 day ago
Most medical debt in America is owed to hospitals
When Americans have medical debt, it's typically to a hospital, according to new research.
Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%
Health News // 2 days ago
Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%
March 14 (UPI) -- Studies that looked at more than 700,000 women in the United States and Europe found those who dedicated themselves to eating a Mediterranean diet cut their risk of cardiovascular disease and death by nearly 25%.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Fewer older Americans report feeling lonely
Fewer older Americans report feeling lonely
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement