Pixabay Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said Tuesday, it will lower the price of several of its pre-filled insulin pens and vials up to 75% for people living with diabetes. File Photo by Steve Buissinne

March 14 (UPI) -- Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said Tuesday, it will lower the price of several of its pre-filled insulin pens and vials up to 75% for people living with diabetes, starting in January. The Danish multinational pharmaceutical giant is slashing the cost of its treatments for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Advertisement

The 100-year-old company, with production facilities in nine separate countries, said it has been working diligently to come up with a plan to allow it sustainably lower prices for its name-brand and unbranded insulin treatments.

The move follows news earlier this month that fellow pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is voluntarily cutting the price of its insulin for all Americans. Indiana-based Eli Lilly is capping out-of-pocket costs for its diabetes treatments at $35 per month or less for patients.

Eli Lilly's changes take effect May 1 and make it the lowest-priced mealtime insulin on the market.

Novo Nordisk currently offers patients co-pay support on several of its insulin products, which can equate to between $25 and $35 in monthly costs.

"We have been working to develop a sustainable path forward that balances patient affordability, market dynamics, and evolving policy changes," Novo Nordisk senior vice president Steve Albers said in a statement.

"Novo Nordisk remains committed to ensuring patients living with diabetes can afford our insulins, a responsibility we take seriously."

The price change takes effect Jan. 1.