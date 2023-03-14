Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 14, 2023 / 12:12 PM

Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The drug, dicyclomine, was initially included in Bendectin, a drug prescribed during pregnancy starting in the 1960s to prevent nausea and vomiting. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay
The drug, dicyclomine, was initially included in Bendectin, a drug prescribed during pregnancy starting in the 1960s to prevent nausea and vomiting. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay

The children of women who took a common anti-nausea drug for pregnancy in the 1960s and 1970s may be at higher risk of colon cancer, according to a new study.

The drug, dicyclomine, is used to treat spasms caused by irritable bowel syndrome. It was also initially included in Bendectin, a drug prescribed during pregnancy starting in the 1960s to prevent nausea and vomiting.

Advertisement

"Our findings suggest that events in the earliest periods of life -- including the womb -- can affect risk of cancer many decades later," said study first author Caitlin Murphy, an associate professor at University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health.

"As many as 25% of pregnant women received Bendectin through the mid-1970s, and there may be long-lasting consequences for offspring that continue today," Murphy said in a university news release.

RELATED High blood pressure during pregnancy linked to cognitive issues later

Incidence rates of colon cancer are increasing among adults born in and after the 1960s, according to the study. This suggests that pregnancy-related exposures introduced at that time may now be risk factors.

To study this, researchers analyzed data from Child Health and Development Studies, a multi-generational cohort that enrolled more than 14,500 pregnant women. These women gave birth to more than 18,700 babies in Oakland, Calif., between 1959 and 1967.

Advertisement

About 5% of those offspring, or a total of 1,014 children, were exposed to Bendectin while in the womb.

RELATED Mothers who deliver large babies could have higher risk of diabetes

Incidence rates of colon cancer were about three times higher in those exposed to Bendectin than those not exposed.

Researchers suspect that dicyclomine may target the developing gastrointestinal tract of the fetus. Some studies suggest infants born to women who received Bendectin during pregnancy are more likely to have gastrointestinal birth defects, Murphy said.

The manufacturer of Bendectin removed dicyclomine from the drug's formula in 1976, after reports of birth defects and concerns in the wake of the thalidomide drug tragedy. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, many pregnant women were prescribed the drug thalidomide to ease morning sickness. More than 10,000 of their babies were born with severe deformities.

RELATED Tdap vaccine during pregnancy helps protect baby from whooping cough

The findings were published recently in the journal JNCI Cancer Spectrum.

Experimental studies are needed to clarify these latest findings and identify mechanisms of risk with dicyclomine, Murphy said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on medications in pregnancy.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Novo Nordisk becomes latest pharmaceutical giant to cut insulin prices
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk becomes latest pharmaceutical giant to cut insulin prices
March 14 (UPI) -- Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said Tuesday, it will lower the price of several of its pre-filled insulin pens and vials up to 75% for people living with diabetes, starting in January.
Fewer older Americans report feeling lonely
Health News // 1 hour ago
Fewer older Americans report feeling lonely
On the third anniversary of the pandemic, a new poll shows fewer older adults are experiencing loneliness and isolation though the numbers are still high.
Rural Americans aren't happier than those in urban areas
Health News // 2 hours ago
Rural Americans aren't happier than those in urban areas
It might seem like a move to rural living could bring calm and even happiness, but new research suggests that isn't always so.
Simple steps to reduce hazards can cut risk of falls for seniors
Health News // 9 hours ago
Simple steps to reduce hazards can cut risk of falls for seniors
Nearly one-third of older people fall each year, most of them in their own homes. But it's possible to reduce those numbers by a quarter, according to a new study.
Black, Hispanic, publicly insured patients get shorter primary care visits
Health News // 10 hours ago
Black, Hispanic, publicly insured patients get shorter primary care visits
Black and Hispanic patients -- as well as patients with public health insurance like Medicaid or Medicare -- tend to get the short end of the stick when it comes to the length of office visits, a new study found.
Survival from prostate cancer high whether men receive treatment or observation
Health News // 20 hours ago
Survival from prostate cancer high whether men receive treatment or observation
A man with prostate cancer who takes the "watch-and-wait" approach has the same long-term survival odds as those who undergo radiation therapy or surgery, according to a new large-scale study.
Pfizer pays $43 billion to buy cancer-fighting biotech company Seagen
Health News // 1 day ago
Pfizer pays $43 billion to buy cancer-fighting biotech company Seagen
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it was spending $43 billion to acquire Seagen, a biotech company developing a line of cancer-fighting technology.
Study: Less sleep cuts effectiveness of recent vaccination
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Less sleep cuts effectiveness of recent vaccination
March 13 (UPI) -- New research suggests that sleep duration can play a role in how effective vaccinations can be in producing an antibody response.
Previous chest scans may reveal heart risks before surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Previous chest scans may reveal heart risks before surgery
Researchers found that surgeons can estimate patients' risk of heart attack or death by reviewing existing images of the chest captured months earlier during screening for lung issues, such as pneumonia or cancer.
CBD oil doesn't reduce pain for patients with kidney stones, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
CBD oil doesn't reduce pain for patients with kidney stones, study shows
An approved CBD oil product will, apparently, not be the solution for patients trying to reduce pain after kidney stone treatment, a randomized clinical trial suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
Army to continue 'tape tests' to measure body fat despite flaws
Simple steps to reduce hazards can cut risk of falls for seniors
Simple steps to reduce hazards can cut risk of falls for seniors
Survival from prostate cancer high whether men receive treatment or observation
Survival from prostate cancer high whether men receive treatment or observation
Pfizer pays $43 billion to buy cancer-fighting biotech company Seagen
Pfizer pays $43 billion to buy cancer-fighting biotech company Seagen
Study: Less sleep cuts effectiveness of recent vaccination
Study: Less sleep cuts effectiveness of recent vaccination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement